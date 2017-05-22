Privacy-Focused Debian-Based Tails 3.0 Reaches RC Status (betanews.com) 27
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Today, Tails achieves an important milestone. Version 3.0 reaches RC status -- meaning the first release candidate (RC1). In other words, it may soon be ready for a stable release -- if testing confirms as much. If you want to test it and provide feedback, you can download the ISO now. This is quite the significant upgrade, as the operating system is moving to a new base — Debian 9 "Stretch." The Debian kernel gets upgraded to 4.9.0-3, which is based on Linux kernel 4.9.25. As previously reported back in February, Tails 3.0 will drop 32-bit processor support too.
Using Tor is a huge part of the privacy aspect of Tails, and the tor web browser sees an update to 7.0a4. Tor itself is updated to 0.3.0.7-1. Less important is the move from Icedove to Thunderbird for email. This is really in name only, as Debian has begun using the "Thunderbird" branding again. From a feature perspective, it is inconsequential.
Well, Heads is a linux distro similar to Tails and should support 32bit
Still a work in progress but worth a look:
https://heads.dyne.org/about.html
That idiot sidekick Tails Died every time the screen moved.
It's existed long enough for people to identify problems, and it hasn't existed long enough to have been built in the time of governmental meddling/backdooring.
So this is... Slackware?
well 64 bit works on my 15" dell studio laptop with an AMD64 Turion. Not only did it boot, but wireless worked 'out of the box' with the appropriate broadcom boot parameter
That's an unusual experience. Can you link the bug you filed?
Try the RC and see if the new kernel takes care of your new hardware.
Fragmentation ? You can blame this on ubuntu
How many distro's are based on ubuntu ?
97% of people that use ubuntu, don't even know that ubuntu is based on debian, *one of the oldest distro's out there.
Once ubuntu gets it's hands on the frozen 6 month snaphot of debian, it ubuntizes it and makes it not binary compatible with debian and releases it to the public and the public and tech writers go all lolly gaga
4.9 is the LTS branch. 4.10 is not. 4.9 will continue to receive patches and updates.
No, 4.9.25 is less than a month old, and will continue to receive updates until January 2019.
4.10 came after 4.9.0, but 4.10 isn't an LTS version, so it's supported only until the next "unstable" version becomes stable (maybe 3 or 4 months). If you're making an OS and don't want to constantly make major kernel upgrades, a recent long-term kernel like 4.9 is arguably the best way to go.
And that was even mentioned in the summary of the article about 4.9 that the above poster speaks about.
That summary begins with
As it's not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, the Linux 4.10 kernel series was doomed to reach end of life sooner or later,
the explanation is literally the first few words of the summary.
But I guess that "didn't read the summary" is the new "didn't read the article".
In fact 4.10 has already reached EOL https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
Good for me (Score:4, Funny)
Tails is good for me. I run it on my 386SX. I am safe from Intels chip spyware too. As an extra precaution I never use the Internet.
PS This message was tied to a carrier pigeon which flew in through my window. The bottom of the message said "please post this on Slashdot and send back a list of the latest topics".
And yet here you are with your shenanigans.