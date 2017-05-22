Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Debian Privacy

Privacy-Focused Debian-Based Tails 3.0 Reaches RC Status (betanews.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the heading-for-Tails dept.
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Today, Tails achieves an important milestone. Version 3.0 reaches RC status -- meaning the first release candidate (RC1). In other words, it may soon be ready for a stable release -- if testing confirms as much. If you want to test it and provide feedback, you can download the ISO now. This is quite the significant upgrade, as the operating system is moving to a new base — Debian 9 "Stretch." The Debian kernel gets upgraded to 4.9.0-3, which is based on Linux kernel 4.9.25. As previously reported back in February, Tails 3.0 will drop 32-bit processor support too.

Using Tor is a huge part of the privacy aspect of Tails, and the tor web browser sees an update to 7.0a4. Tor itself is updated to 0.3.0.7-1. Less important is the move from Icedove to Thunderbird for email. This is really in name only, as Debian has begun using the "Thunderbird" branding again. From a feature perspective, it is inconsequential.

  • I Prefer Sonic (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That idiot sidekick Tails Died every time the screen moved.

  • The prior story on Slashdot is about Kernel 4.10 being EOL and here they are going with 4.9 which presumably is much older.

    • Re:Old Kernel (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, 2017 @08:58AM (#54462449)

      4.9 is the LTS branch. 4.10 is not. 4.9 will continue to receive patches and updates.

    • Re:Old Kernel (Score:4, Informative)

      by Barefoot Monkey ( 1657313 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @09:57AM (#54462717)

      No, 4.9.25 is less than a month old, and will continue to receive updates until January 2019.

      4.10 came after 4.9.0, but 4.10 isn't an LTS version, so it's supported only until the next "unstable" version becomes stable (maybe 3 or 4 months). If you're making an OS and don't want to constantly make major kernel upgrades, a recent long-term kernel like 4.9 is arguably the best way to go.

      • No, 4.9.25 is less than a month old, and will continue to receive updates until January 2019.

        4.10 came after 4.9.0, but 4.10 isn't an LTS version, so it's supported only until the next "unstable" version becomes stable

        And that was even mentioned in the summary of the article about 4.9 that the above poster speaks about.
        That summary begins with :

        As it's not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, the Linux 4.10 kernel series was doomed to reach end of life sooner or later,

        the explanation is literally the first few words of the summary.
        But I guess that "didn't read the summary" is the new "didn't read the article".

  • Good for me (Score:4, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @09:19AM (#54462547) Homepage Journal
    Tails is good for me. I run it on my 386SX. I am safe from Intels chip spyware too. As an extra precaution I never use the Internet.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )

      Tails is good for me. I run it on my 386SX. I am safe from Intels chip spyware too. As an extra precaution I never use the Internet.

      PS This message was tied to a carrier pigeon which flew in through my window. The bottom of the message said "please post this on Slashdot and send back a list of the latest topics".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And yet here you are with your shenanigans.

