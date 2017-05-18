'WannaCry Makes an Easy Case For Linux' (techrepublic.com) 82
An anonymous reader writes: The thing is, WannaCry isn't the first of its kind. In fact, ransomware has been exploiting Windows vulnerabilities for a while. The first known ransomware attack was called "AIDS Trojan" that infected Windows machines back in 1989. This particular ransomware attack switched the autoexec.bat file. This new file counted the amount of times a machine had been booted; when the machine reached a count of 90, all of the filenames on the C drive were encrypted. Windows, of course, isn't the only platform to have been hit by ransomware. In fact, back in 2015, the LinuxEncoder ransomware was discovered. That bit of malicious code, however, only affected servers running the Magento ecommerce solution. The important question here is this: Have their been any ransomware attacks on the Linux desktop? The answer is no. With that in mind, it's pretty easy to draw the conclusion that now would be a great time to start deploying Linux on the desktop. I can already hear the tired arguments. The primary issue: software. I will counter that argument by saying this: Most software has migrated to either Software as a Service (SaaS) or the cloud. The majority of work people do is via a web browser. Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari; with few exceptions, SaaS doesn't care. With that in mind, why would you want your employees and staff using a vulnerable system? [...] Imagine, if you will, you have deployed Linux as a desktop OS for your company and those machines work like champs from the day you set them up to the day the hardware finally fails. Doesn't that sound like a win your company could use? If your employees work primarily with SaaS (through web browsers), then there is zero reason keeping you from making the switch to a more reliable, secure platform.
Well, in the macro sense, it won't work. In the micro sense, it will work to some extent, at least until too many other people join you and suddenly things look appealing.
Though having apt/dnf available software mitigates risks in a way similar to having an 'app store', and is one reason why MS is pushing the Windows Store concept hard (the larger reason of course being profit).
Mac seems like a reasonably popular minority desktop, but doesn't seem to be having a problem so far, why would Linux?
Linux has been around enough and is used widely in high-value enterprise servers that it most certainly is attacked by malware, hackers, etc on a regular basis. Much is known about the security of Linux, and multiple vendors work to improve the security of the Linux Operating System and key applications.
Microsoft, Adobe and others have not been doing that great of a job securing Windows and its key applications. And much of the industry that touts that they enhance security on Windows are also trying to sell you virus scanners that significantly impact system performance.
What you fail to understand are two factors at play here:
1. Linux(FreeBSD and Unix in general) have a very different security model than Windows. Unix is a much simpler model and is less flexible, but it is also applied more consistently as a result.
2. Windows is not the top OS in the world in terms of numbers. Virus writers, if they are going only for high-volume attacks, would also aim their sites at Android or iOS as either of those have more installed systems than Windows. And like I said early, Linux dominates the enterprise environment and would theoretically be more valuable of a target to attack than Windows.
I would actually recommend a diverse network. Windows, Linux and Macintosh. While a little harder to maintain it prevents from having all your eggs in the same basket.
The biggest problem I see is over MS integration. Even doing little things such as using Apache instead of IIS on Windows. Make sure your Web Apps follow the standards and works on different browsers often can save a big headache in the future.
I partially agree with you.
My main point of disagreement is that many Linux distributions already have better long-term-stable support. Debian as a case-in-point backports security changes to older verisions almost to a ridiculous level, and Ubuntu as a dpkg-based distribution follows suit. If a particular version of a distribution of Linux is necessary for whatever reason, it may well continue to be supported by the distrubtion maintainers for much longer than Windows, with far less reluctance.
Well, any way, I think Linux is the best argument for using Linux: the totality of its features, stability, useability, and I could go on. It may well be a matter of mostly taste; I dislike Windows for exactly the same reasons why others like it.
Virus writers will target the largest market portion.
Bullshit. Virus writers will target every platform they can — starting with the largest and working their way down to the smallest.
Totally agree.
Hell, Windows is more secure than ever, but you can't fix the users who give malware the rights to infect their machines, or even worse, perform tasks with admin rights.
Every single time any sort of media coverage comes up about a non-event (didnt affect real users, only affected organisations which delayed the installation of a critical update), fanboys leap on the opertunity to say how much better linux is.
Linux has its fair share of these, and runs on its fair share of critical infrastructure, and is run by its own fair share of idiots, but it is never really media worthy, because it isnt Windows and it isnt something the general public will relate to.
Give it a rest...
Linux
... isnt something the general public will relate to.
Who is this general public of which you speak? This is Slashdot!
I heard 2017 is the year for desktop Linux. Any day now.
The year of the Linux desktop was 2012. You missed the one year for Linux desktops.
Desktops are dying. Desktops will soon be for specialized workers like artists, musicians, engineers and scientists.
This new file counted the amount of times a machine had been booted; when the machine reached a count of 90, all of the filenames on the C drive were encrypted.
That should only take a few minutes, right?
Isn't that how many times Windows XP restarted while you're installing it?
Windows is targeted because it's popular. If we all switched to Linux as our primary workstation at home and work, it would be just as targeted. It won't be until then when we discover just how secure (or unsecure) Linux really is.
I believe there are many benefits to Linux, but the argument to move away from one insecure platform to another platform which is probably just as insecure isn't one I find very motivating.
Windows is targeted because it's popular. If we all switched to Linux as our primary workstation at home and work, it would be just as targeted.
... the argument to move away from one insecure platform to another platform which is probably just as insecure isn't one I find very motivating.
I find your argument curious. The motivation discussed here (there may be others) is the fact that Linux is not popular, because as you say it is less likely to be targeted. (Assuming for the sake of argumant that their inherent vulnerabilies are equal). Of course you could question the sense of the guy evangelising Linux on these grounds as it could be self-defeating.
An analogy: if everyone in the world sat on the same chair as I am on, I'd be crushed to death. So should I not sit on it?
My father runs an accounting business. His tax software is only available on Windows, and not as a service.
I work in a media company. Yes, some have Macs, but most of the software is only available for Windows, so most users must use Windows. Now the other departments could possibly use something like Linux, but then it's another system that needs to be supported (given that we still must support Windows, anyway).
I'm sorry Linux fans (of which I am one... the web servers I set up for work are Linux, and I'm typing this on Linux as my desktop right now), but there's a lot of proprietary software that many companies use that is only available on Windows. Most of it has no serious competition on Linux.
Unfortunately, that's true. I still have dual boot (Win7/Linux) because there are some packages, especially for multimedia, that I still need for work. However, there's a huge number of PCs in the world in govt. departments, schools, colleges, and universities (the public sector) that never use anything as exotic as multimedia editing software or generic accounting software (GNU cash is more than adequate for most businesses). Technically and financially, it would make sense for those millions of PCs to be
What was the last time you heard about a company who sued Microsoft for Word/Excel/... file corruption?
WannaCry Makes Easy Case for Firewalls (Score:2, Interesting)
Firewalls and security updates. The Windows server firewall is locked down by default. The Windows desktop firewall has a million ports open. Many are to localsubnet, but it's still open.
What I really want MS to do is make their firewall scoping easier to use, like icefloor: allow grouping of IP ranges as a common name, and allow scopes to use that name. They started to do that with predefined networks, but stopped for some reason.
There is no cloud (Score:2)
But it also offers a point of redundance. Say, if your hardware fails and you lose your local files, you still have them online.
Can't tell if serious... (Score:2)
100%? Common in start-ups.
90%? Lots of large companies, especially social media and content distribution. There will be some control stuff in-house, but all the heavy lifting is in the cloud.
And then there's the cloud providers, how much they "use cloud offerings" is a philosophical question, and Facebook/Google, which similarly "use the cloud" just their own cloud.
You need hard-to-erase disks (Score:1)
If disk access were managed by code that was "lower than the operating system" and the disk management made it very difficult to actually delete data without waiting a week or more, it would make writing ransomware much more difficult. Such code could live in the drive firmware and/or in an isolated/low-surface-attack portion of the kernel or in a microkernel server.
Agreed:
If mass market adoption of Linux as desktop/laptop OS is to happen, Linux UX needs to adopt principles like this:
1. One way of doing something is better than many
2. The default shall be good, and easy. Then you can add configurability as long as there is a dead-simple and safe way to get back to default, even after you broke everything.
Ransomware attacks the Linux desktop? (Score:1)
Two things:
1) Why on earth would someone take the time to develop ransomware on "desktop" Linux?
2) Anyone running a Linux desktop with a 10 year old version of their OS (like XP) is likely just as open to attack.
Wishful thinking... (Score:1)
Autocad, Solidworks, Maya, 3DSMax, Mastercam, Veracut, Esprit....The list goes on and on. I know there are alternatives for some, and linux compatibility for others, but the cost of user re-training is prohibitively expensive. Many manufacturing companies are barred from cloud computing due to compliance issues, so SAS is mostly a no-go as well. When your engineers are forced to relearn and build new workflows, the risk of costly mishaps spikes on top of everything else.
WannaCty makes a case for updating (Score:1)
I love Linux (and my job is supporting it!) and do want to see it take over the desktop, but this exact same thing could happen for Linux too.
Correct me if I'm wrong but if you applied all Windows updates from 2 months prior, you wouldn't get it. Right?
The business decision to delay updating can affect any OS.
You don't think the NSA has exploits that may have leaked for Linux?
Speaking of that, we should really reform that system: https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/... [mozilla.org]
Oh dear, point missed. (Score:1)
Given the premise... (Score:1)
now would be a great time to start deploying Linux on the desktop.
It is also a great time to start coding a Linux ransomware...be prepared! You can be the first!
Somewhat broken logic (Score:2)
Issue is user diligence not the OS (Score:2)
Cause net neutrality is dead (Score:1)
Please clarify your comment... (Score:1)
More reliable, secure platform? Prove that statement or clarify what you mean.
20+ Years of Experience (Score:2)
I have used various Linux distros going back to 1997. And various Windows versions going back to 3.1. Servers, clients, etc. And I can say that a lot of Linux offerings have improved the front end UX. And installing/updating/configuring apps is a lot easier nowadays with current Linux distros.
100% cloud software??? Yea, right. (Score:2)