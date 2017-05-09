Canonical Founder Says Recent Changes In Ubuntu Were Necessary To Prepare the Company For an IPO (zdnet.com) 112
An anonymous reader writes: Canonical was doing well with Ubuntu and cloud and container-related technologies, such as Juju, LXD, and Metal-as-a-Service (MaaS). In addition, its OpenStack and Kubernetes software stacks, according to Shuttleworth, are growing by leaps and bounds on both the public and private cloud. Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth said "in the last year, Ubuntu cloud growth had been 70 percent on the private cloud and 90 percent on the public cloud." In particular, "Ubuntu has been gaining more customers on the big five public clouds." What hadn't succeeded was Canonical's attempt to make Unity the universal interface for desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Shuttleworth was personally invested in this project, but at day's end, it wasn't getting enough adoption to make it profitable. So, Shuttleworth said with regret, Unity had to be dropped. This move also means Canonical will devote more of its time to "putting the company on the path to a IPO. We must figure out what steps we need to take moving forward." That means focusing on Canonical's most profitable lines. Specifically, "Ubuntu will never die. Ubuntu is the default platform on cloud computing. Juju, MaaS, and OpenStack are nearly unstoppable. We need to work out more of our IoT path. At the same time, we had to cut out those parts that couldn't meet an investors' needs. The immediate work is get all parts of the company profitable."
Best thing Canonical did with Unity (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Yep, Mark's the man! Linux Mint for the workstations, CentOS for the servers.
Re: (Score:1)
Debian>Ubuntu>Mint
And because of Unity i re-introduced myself to the "root": Debian!
I can't understand the purpose of Mint as an independent distribution (instead of an Ubuntu "flavor"), especially now that Ubuntu returns to Gnome.
Re: (Score:2)
I've tried twice to use Unity as a windowmanager, and both times I've found a friggin' Microsoft UI to be more useful for managing the way I use Linux (ie, lots and lots of consoles for SSH) than Unity. I've used MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, CDE on HPUX and SunOS, Enlightenment, KDE, Gnome, xfce, fvwm, classic MacOS, OSX, and even twm, tab window manager, and all are more intuitive to use than Unity.
The only OS that I've had a harder time with was the command line on the Apple II, but that's because I have no idea
Re: (Score:2)
Same here... If I wanted a mobile OS UI, I'll download and *get* a mobile OS UI.
Dafuq were they thinking...?
Re: (Score:2)
Except I freakin' love Unity now and now that people are finally getting used to it, they're like "nevermind, we're going straight shit back to GNOME3."
The hotkeys (while using EVERY META combination) are super fast and intuitive for moving windows, moving virtual desktops, moving windows inbetween virtual desktops. I combine it with Guake (a quake-style drop down console that has multiple tabs and doesn't change as you move across virtual desktops). Unity makes excellent use of space on a Netbook, and th
Re: (Score:2)
Good while it lasted (Score:1)
Re:Good while it lasted (Score:4, Informative)
For the desktop replacement, you still have distros based on debian which have fairly up-to-date release schedules.
KDE Neon is Kubuntu with a different name.
Linux Mint is Ubuntu with a streamlined UI.
In both of these you can swap out to plain gnome2 or gnome3, xfce, enlightenment, or windowmaker if you want.
For server, you're kinda boned. You can go back to debian, which isn't too bad. CentOS with epel is a functional cross, but theres no way you are running bleeding edge with a RHEL distro. The plus about RHEL is that rpm packaging is dirt simple and you can have a bleeding edge environment if you don't mind the upkeep (1% project overhead in my exp).
My worry is that Ubuntu is going to follow the path of RedHat. Where Ubuntu takes over debian as the defacto fork and updates trickle back to debian. Usurping the debian development and testing in the process. Anyway I suspect tinfoil and pennies to be given away freely in this thread.
-dk
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
> For server, you're kinda boned. You can go back to debian, which isn't too bad. CentOS with epel is a functional cross, but theres no way you are running bleeding edge with a RHEL distro.
I gave up trying to get bleeding edge anything on those distros. I just run docker and run my bleeding edge service within docker.
Re: (Score:2)
This could've happened years ago if Ubuntu so desired, since Ubuntu has more users and more developers and more resources than Debian. They don't so desire. It's easier to be downstream than upstream and they know it. They'd rather help Debian remain their upstream so they can get some benefit from it
Re: (Score:1)
Typically Ubuntu (Score:2)
Ubuntu sold out to systemd because Debian sold out to systemd.
You missed the part in the middle where they attempted writing "upstart" as their own local "NIH daemon starting/hardware up-bringing" init replacement.
And kept trying even after the rest of the Linux world standardized on systemd instead.
(Just like they kept trying bazaar, even after everybody else moved to git)
(Just like they decided to not follow the common Wayland efforts, but write their own Mir)
etc.
Ubuntu tried, but it didn't work well for them.
Everybody else tried systemd and it turned okay for them.
Re: (Score:2)
it was what people were used to
In that we got used to another distribution.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Typical Slashdot hate: damned if you do, damned if you don't
As opposed to others ? (Score:2)
Changing the UI suddenly presents new challenges for productive people who do not have the time, interest, or inclinati[o]n to focus on learning a new way of doing their daily tasks.
Yes, they should instead have followed the example of Microsoft.
no, wait...
(Ribbon interfaces are now suddenly all the rage ! Hey, now we need a tile-based interface !)
Compared to Microsoft interface delirium, Ubuntu's move Gnome2 -> Unity -> Gnome3 is much tame.
(Disclaimer: proud KDE user since the mid-late 90s. For obvious historical reasons)
Re: (Score:1)
The popularity of the IPA style in the last few years is a regrettable trend. It has to crowded out other, better, more balanced, more worthy craft beer styles on the pub's limited tap space. Dunkelweizen is particularly hard to find.
Re: (Score:2)
Our favorite local brewery was bought-out by Anheuser-Busch and they dropped the Kolsch. Dammit.
BTW, when did the ö character start working on Slashdot?
accented characters (Score:2)
BTW, when did the ö character start working on Slashdot?
on the other hand I have spell ö as ö for years before ö started to get accepted.
(Or did Slashdot suddenly turn UTF-8 support on ? "éàöü" ? seems to work in preview already)
Re: (Score:2)
Traditionally I think it was not ASCII, but CP-1252 that worked on Slashdot.
CP-1252: äåé®üúíóöáßðøæ©ñç€¼½¾‘’ (okay, so not all of it. Mostly vowels.)
Unicode Greek: ; (the entire alphabet reduced to one erotimatiko [wikipedia.org], which I expect really is just a semicolon.)
UTF-8 on Slashdot !!! (Score:3)
(Or did Slashdot suddenly turn UTF-8 support on ? "éàöü" ?)
Øh ! göð !
That is the real top news of today !
UTF-8 finally working on
/. (with the editor silently turning it into HTML numerical refs)
Soon we will be able to invoke Zalgo's name [knowyourmeme.com] and spread the corruption.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having played just a bit lately with ChromeOS, I suspect that a true cloud platform would be better if stripped-down to essentials, especially if the point is to spin-up VMs at-will. An OS like ChromeOS, built on Linux Kernel and with only the daemons and permissions needed to do whatever cloud function is demanded, makes more sense than having a GUI-based, multipurpose server. ChromeOS obviously still has a GUI as it's tailored toward being an end-user frontend for web-delivered content, but it's been pa
In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)
To do IPO they brought in analysts, who made recommendations.
I see a rough road for IPO at this phase. They've been a fixture for over 10 years and their repeated attempts to succeed as a business have been widely observed and have failed. While undoubtedly popular, it is painfully obvious because they are the most straightforward free option. They have not shown any hint of being able to parlay their status to significant revenue. Instead they have to keep hand waving less useful metrics about users of their software than any business relationships, and intentionally fuzzing things up by swapping the word 'customer' and 'user' as it makes sense ('user' to have big numbers and share, then pivot to referencing customers, to suggest the users==customers, rather than the reality that the vast majority of users of the platform will never become a revenue source).
If they had IPOed 10 years ago, things would have been new enough for the investors to be enamored with the visions of what *could* be, but the passage has time has dashed pretty much all of the hopes.
Re: (Score:2)
Because most people in OSS work for places like Red Hat which focus primarily on servers and thin clients. So much work put into databases, security, and websites, yet so little work put into user-experience, consistent GUI, APIs for GUI users, and desktop users in general.
Re: (Score:2)
They have not shown any hint of being able to parlay their status to significant revenue
That's why they brought in the analysts...................
IPO (Score:5, Interesting)
Somebody needs to explain to me why a company always feels the need to be publicly traded. It is never good for the consumer. It shackles the company to be profitable regardless of quality.
I worked for a private company that did very, very well. Then the owners jumped ship and through a series of events finally went public. Everything went to shit after that.
Re: (Score:2)
He said he worked for, not owned, the company. The perception of whether or not a company is doing very, very well quite often differs between those two groups. This is especially true when one of the parties use phrases like 'it shackles the company to be profitable...'. Yes, that is why companies exist, to be profitable, whether they are publicly or privately held.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OK, so you worked for a very profitable company. That has nothing to do with public vs private. There are public companies that treat their employees equally as well, and there are profitable private companies that treat their employees poorly.
It sounds like the problem with your company is that once the founder left there was no direction. That is quite common, and has little to do with public vs private (although that can be trotted out as a convenient excuse).
Re:IPO (Score:5, Informative)
Access to funds to expand, without having to sell half your soul to a VC?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Access to funds to expand, without having to sell half your soul to a VC?
That's the answer for the Finance 101 final but not in reality.
In reality it is an exit strategy. And the way public companies are valued, you get much MUCH more going public than by selling privately.
Selling privately: it depends on the buyer's metrics BUT is may mean the they need to pay for the business with the free cash flows from that business in 5 to 7 years. OR they are what's called a strategic buyer and will pay something that costs less than what it would cost them to start from scratch.
Going pub
Re:IPO (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
...to thousands of greedy psychopaths....
Billions! Once again, the press underestimates me.
Re: (Score:2)
I honestly don't know which is worse.
The IPO. At least when you have a small number of investors, it's easier to find out what you're getting yourself into and you can always refuse to sell. If you're so low on funds that you can't refuse any deal no matter what (or you're just stupid or greedy), then an IPO won't help you.
Re: (Score:2)
BWHAHAHAHAHA.
IPO's are ALWAYS about cashing out the current ownership. No company seeking an IPO has done so to gain access to funding for growth since the 60's. And since around 2000 almost every single IPO was about giving the founders huge stacks of money so they can walk away before the company goes bankrupt.
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody needs to explain to me why a company always feels the need to be publicly traded.
Companies don't feel needs. Someone in control of the corporation feels they could make a lot of money with an IPO. So it goes.
Re: (Score:2)
Their "Linux phone" bit failed. Time to cash out.
( To be accurate - their phone isn't really Linux - it uses an android kernel with binary blobs that insure zero security ) .
Re: (Score:3)
The company doesn't feel a need to do anything. It's a way for management and/or the owners to raise equity capital and/or sell parts of their share where a private sale isn't happening for whatever reason.
The pressure public trading and enhanced scrutiny by financial analysts, who rarely understand the business the company is in, put on the company is often either not understood by management or accepted as a requirement to raising equity. The problem usually is the incredibly stupid short termism exhibite
Pre-IPO mode... (Score:1)
An IPO (Score:2)
Canonical makes money? (Score:2)
Honestly, how? And why? Even on the server side, most of their stuff can be used for free. I know the trend is to sell "support contracts" and such, but I've never worked for a company that actually purchased one. I'm just curious. I really want them to succeed, as long as they do it with Free software. I'm just amazed that they make any money at all.
Re: (Score:3)
Enterprise support contracts. Specifically the enterprise cloud support.
Large companies are completely wiling to pay to have a guaranteed response time for service calls. Especially when they don't have to buy the hardware.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
IPO (Score:1)
It's Phucking Over
I mean, we knew that about Canonical already with the way they shat all over Ubuntu. But who the fuck can see/hear "Ubuntu is the default platform on cloud computing. Juju, MaaS, and OpenStack are nearly unstoppable." and then decide to throw money at the person who wrote/said it?
Ubuntu isn't the default for anything. A few years back, it was the default for nerds giving their parents/grandparents a machine that wasn't Windows but was still a usable and familiar desktop. Juju? MaaS? OpenSt
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds to me like you're of the opinion that Linux is primarily a desktop OS. You might want to examine some of the history on that.
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds to me like you're of the opinion that Linux is primarily a desktop OS. You might want to examine some of the history on that.
It sounds to me like you're an idiot.
I never made such a statement. Ubuntu is certainly primarily a desktop OS. It was designed and marketed as being a free (as in beer, speech and fucking "Ubuntu") desktop OS to replace Windows for all sorts of casual users. Ubuntu was the noob-friendly Linux, and for a time it was pretty successful.
Ubuntu is not the distro you want for production servers, cloud-based or otherwise.
Re: (Score:2)
Ubuntu's success among linux desktop users has in fact led to it gaining a chunk of server/cloud users (name recognition goes a long way regardless of merit), the latter being where the profit is. They aren't the leading player, but even a chunk of a profitable market is profitable.
Learn from others (Score:2)
Microsoft's massive phone market share and accolades for Win 8 for some reason are ignored.
Additionally, we see the path to the decline of Ubuntu - going public. Remove creativity and direction from users handing it to detached shareholders motivated only by EPS (earnings per share), dividends, and market cap will undoubtedly move Ubuntu in the "right" direction. ya.. that will happen.
I bailed o
Doesn't matter. (Score:2)
This will go poorly. (Score:3)
Publicly owned businesses become focused on one thing and only one thing: profit. This is not good for Canonical or it's users because some very unpopular decisions will be made in the name of profit. Then again, perhaps it's time for Canonical to die because their past decisions haven't been much better.
Re: (Score:2)
Hate to break it to you, but private companies are interested in exactly the same thing. You know what you call a 'company' that doesn't exist primarily for profit? A charity (or maybe a hobby). The only difference that being public makes is that your profitability (or lack thereof) becomes public information.
Here's another news flash: most employees are interested in one thing - a paycheck.
Re: (Score:2)
Both must make profit to be sustainable, but public companies are required to meet a minimum amount of profit or they get delisted, reorganized, the CEO gets the axe...
And to guarantee Linux's absence in the desktop (Score:2)
Annoyingly annoying (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"-1 Uncomfortable Truth" much?