Debian 8.8 Released (debian.org) 59
prisoninmate quotes Softpedia: The Debian Project announced today Debian GNU/Linux 8.8, the most advanced stable version of the Jessie series, which brings corrections for numerous packages and various security flaws discovered and patched since the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 maintenance update back in mid-January 2017... "This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available," reads today's announcement.
"Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old 'jessie' CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated."
Debian 8.8 contains more than 150 bug fixes and security updates.
"Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old 'jessie' CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated."
Debian 8.8 contains more than 150 bug fixes and security updates.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Don't care anymore, switched to Devuan. (Score:5, Informative)
FreeBSD is alot more mature and well supported and is also server oriented. Sadly, Duvuan is what Debian should be. You can use SystemD if you want in Duvuan. You can also use OpenRC or Ubuntus event driven startup I think called startupd, or old school Unix init. Use whatever you want man. But it has no support except for a few angry exdebian users.
With FreeBSD you also get jails,dtrace, ports, pkg-add, award winning TCP/IP stack that invented the world wide web, stability which Juniper, pfense, and even Cisco once used, and better documentation with the FreeBSD handbook and better manpages and cool stuff in
/usr/share/doc. Only downside is java support and it's virtualization servers are weaker than KMS (which FreeBSD does support an older version as a host). It really feels like a Unix that doesn't try to pretend to be anything else. Getting a gui going is a little more work but in the pkg-add and ports.
I use FreeBSD's pfsense for all my virtual routers on my virtual machine collection at home which is another cool thing if you do not want to fiddle awhile getting a cisco environment up. You can buy pfsense hardware racks too which are great for small to medium sized offices that do not need or want to pay the Cisco tax.
Re: Don't care anymore, switched to Devuan. (Score:4, Insightful)
You're safe.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
BSD is not for the masses. Yes, that sounds elitist, but fuck it. I just want a decent OS, and I want it to stay that way.
Well, you could use a Mac and OS X - oh wait, it's based on BSD. Never mind.
Hopefully they fixed the systemd bug (Score:1, Funny)
the one where systemd is installed
Re: (Score:2)
Debian and systemd issues :) (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Systemd's issues are only getting worse with time. [in.waw.pl]
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that is no surprise at all to anybody competent. The tricky things about KISS is that hacking something complex together initially that sort-of works is a lot easier than coming up with a simple solution initially. Over time, the simple solution then becomes massively better in terms of overall cost, because it is only gets easier to maintain and it stability is massively better, while the complex solution slowly deteriorates into total trash.
Inexperienced developers (like the systemd team) have not e
Fix your charing skills! (Score:2)
Systemd's issues are only getting worse with time. [in.waw.pl]
The scales on this chart for the secondary vertical axis makes it unreadable. Qty of open issues would have been much easier to read if only one axis was used. If the author insists to use a secondary axis, then at least make the major points in sync with the primary vertical axis.
Re: (Score:2)
Systemd's issues are only getting worse with time. [in.waw.pl]
The scales on this chart for the secondary vertical axis makes it unreadable.
don't blame me, blame the people who made it. [freedesktop.org]
Re: (Score:2)
That is the graph of every project ever during its growth phase. Once critical mass is reached across edge cases the blue line will keep going up (probably at the same linear pace) while your red line will peak and start dropping.
Re: (Score:2)
Well it's been growing for the past 7 years. When does the growth phase end?
Re: (Score:2)
When does the growth phase end?
When it ends. That's the wonderful problem with adoption in Linux, things take time. I may have been released 7 years ago, but only 2 years ago last week a major upstream distribution adopted it formally adding not only another large portion of the desktop / server eco system to the platform, but also exposing a whole world of smaller devices that previously didn't need it in the first place (Debian forms the base of a lot more small embedded systems than SUSE or RedHat).
Actually now that I think about it,
Re: (Score:2)
That's the wonderful problem with adoption in Linux, things take time.
not at all. after red hat started using it (because they deemed it "good enough"), it was adopted quite quickly. the problem here is a fundamental one of design, scope and (lack of) documentation.
I've examined some of the source but the sheer amount of code involved is absurd. With so much code, they cannot help but have an endless supply of bugs.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes I'm sure all the downstream distros based on Debian fell over themselves to adopt it when RedHat did.
No you're missing the point. You said 7 years, but only 2 years ago a major milestone was added which included millions of more users in many new edge cases, hence a new series of bugs that will eventually be closed off.
Systemd has reached past its growth point in terms of features. Your theory is similar to how economists think companies should perform: and endless stream of increasing profits. You don'
Re: (Score:2)
Red Hat makes a lot of money from support. Having a permanent source of errors that is hard to get rid of and produces hard to diagnose errors (like systemd) is good for business form them, at least in the short run.
Re: (Score:2)
And even that's with them WONTFIXing the vast majority of valid reports.
Re: (Score:3)
After reading the first 4 pages of those I've yet to find something that is actually relevant to the primary use for Debian: desktops and servers.
Looks like many edge cases when you're running e.g. a RasbperryPi with a RTC that has a flat battery, or an architecture that isn't in common use, or mildly annoying crap like timers wrong, or minor parse errors.
What I do note is the number of them have fixes in the pipeline and have milestones attached to them. This is surprising because based on Slashdot wisdom
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"RELEASED" (Score:2)
Just put "RELEASED" in quotes. Per the article and Debian's own web site, 8.7.1 is still the latest ISO image available for download. This notice is really them just saying that they're marked the milestone for a particular patch level to eventually become the release when it is actually released. Until then, install older version and patch (or, just install something else without all the BS cruft, like FreeBSD)
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. 8.8.0 is the one that shows up in the download listing [debian.org].
At the present instant the download link on the main page is broken, but it took me about 15 seconds to find the actual download listing.
FreeBSD folks (Score:3, Interesting)
Large supported and mature code base used by large amounts of people. Closest to Debian in it's community and server oriented features. No SystemD, jails, ZFS, dtrace, ports, pkg-add, and the award winning FreeBSD handbook and better manpages.
Re: (Score:3)
And isn't even that bad as a laptop machine.
AwesomeWM is 'OS' independent so my interface is the same.
NVidia has drivers.
Wifi and Sound work fine.
I had an easier time getting sound working in FreeBSD than I did with Debian and PulseAudio (who designed that
....)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Jeeze, pkg-add was obsoleted years ago. pkg is current.