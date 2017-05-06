Systemd-Free Devuan Linux Announces A Second Release Candidate (devuan.org) 47
An anonymous reader quotes The Register: Devuan Linux has released its second release candidate... A 1.0.0 release candidate emerged just under a fortnight ago and today the developers announced Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 RC2. New in this cut of the code is a systemd-free version of network-manager, new versions of reportbug, desktop-base and xfce4-panel. GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon have been removed from tasksel, but can still be installed although they "are known to suffer from some glitches due to the lack of systemd."
The Devuan web site says this series of release candidates "marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution." And their announcement describes Devuan as "the Debian that was and could have been. Our goal is to provide a viable and sustainable alternative...a new path, nurtured with your help and support."
Graybeards yelling at clouds
Like... I understand not wanting all the cruft that comes with systemd, but as an init system it's absolutely fabulous! I know Debian tends to be the bastion of never change anything ever and I'm hardly surprised that "Debian makes decision to change something" was met with hostility. Regardless I think this whole thing is a bit ridiculous. Rather than forking ALL OF DEBIAN so you can keep sysvinit, why not fork systemd to use only the init? Hell, you could even have it use the horrible sysvinit script system if you like!
Sometimes people have valid reasons to not like change or anything different than their favorite [fill in the blank], and sometimes it's just akin to religious zealotry. Mac vs PC vs Linux is another good example. I find it all to be vaguely amusing.
And sometimes people using GNU/Linux since 20 years and know what they want and are not up to some change that decreased their productivity for benefits that does not matter to deal.
What is even a Mac vs PC vs Linux since all these are PC-based nowadays? I find bad choice of words vaguely amusing.
This is where I'm at, my first Slackware box would be old enough to drink at this point.
On top of the issue of experience, I've got actual dead-tree books describing UNIX SystemV and BSD inits, which Linux's inits were derived from or outright copied from. In other words, documentation. I can actually RTFM if I need to, as I have the "FM" on my shelf.
This is where I'm at, my first Slackware box would be old enough to drink at this point.
#metoo. Slackware 2.0 on a 386DX25 with 8MB/120MB. A, N, D, and most of the X set would fit with room left over for 8MB of swap. And it was plenty
:) I just bumped my carputer up from 2GB to 8GB because 2GB was too little...
Mine was a Cyrix clone, a 40MHz 486 with math coprocessor and 8MB RAM, a partition on a 420MB hard disk shared with DOS and Windows. The motherboard was unusual, it had sockets for both 386 pinout and 486 pinout processors; and if I'm remembering right the Cyrix processor went into the 386 socket and there was a placeholder chip in the 486 socket.
For several years my normal process was to upgrade the Linux box with the old Windows box's hardware when I'd build a brand new Windows box. So the Linux box bec
I dunno, I think they might be on to something.
https://linux.slashdot.org/story/16/10/01/2155209/multiple-linux-distributions-affected-by-crippling-bug-in-systemd
SystemD ties in to everything. Init scripts were more compartmentalized last I read. Seems like tying so much in to one magic black box isn't as smart a move as people might think it is.
Think of it as a Single Point Of Fixing.
I have had to fix a couple of rackmount servers over the years with nothing more than my laptop, minicom, and a null modem cable to get into the TTY. I know I can manually edit init scripts and it's also very easy to back up or replace the init scripts, they're just scripts!
An all of what you just said is complete bullshit when looking at some actual facts. Pathetic.
Choice is good (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm glad to see Devuan gearing up for a release. While Debian is not my favored flavor of linux, and I personally don't see any problems with systemd, I also recognize that this is exactly why different distros exist: we all have different needs.
So cheers to the Devuan team on this upcoming release, and best wishes for many more.
I hope this will help end the systemd "debate". I get a little tired seeing the constant re-treading of which one is better. If you like systemd or don't care, you have distro options. If you don't like systemd and DO care, you also have at least one distro to choose from. Use the tech that makes most sense for you.
for how long will it be viable? (Score:2, Insightful)
GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon have been removed from tasksel, but can still be installed although they "are known to suffer from some glitches due to the lack of systemd
Thing is, I consider KDE the only desktop GUI worth using anymore. (Notice I didn't say "only Linux GUI worth using". Haven't found a better one on another OS either). The way these things tend to unfold over time is the "glitches" become "bugs" and the "bugs" become "doesn't work at all without heavy merging work" and that becomes "impossible to keep working without people dedicated to the task".
I wonder if this is going to be a viable thing to do over time as dependencies on systemd in upstream softwar
That is unfortunately a serious concern. A question I asked in 2015 here https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org] and I am afraid situation is only worse now.
What's going-on in non-Linux? BSD and the like? Shouldn't their windowmanagers port over to a non-systemd Linux distro easily enough?
The interesting thing is, the last I heard both Gnome and KDE ran on BSDs. And the FreeBSD website currently lists both of them as choices.
Sounds to me like there's a pathway to make them both work without systemd then, even if it requires looking at what might be unique about the BSD port.
how's the HW driver support? (Score:1)
Do the NVidia hardware drivers work OK on this? I'm wondering if my games collection would be OK on it. The open source graphics drivers aren't suitable for modern games, so it's closed source or bust for that. One thing about Ubuntu is they make getting the gfx drivers and keeping them up to date effortless.
Did try RC1, works fine as it is, glitch for KDE (Score:5, Interesting)
Comments on the RC1
Install for the default version works well
installing the kde version was not available as install option but needs
# apt-get install task-kde-desktop
wicd integration works, but NetworkManager does not
some issues on handling permissions smb4k does not work as normal user but needs to be run using kdesudo
I am really looking forward to use it on all my machines.
systemd surely is a NSA work
Going to test RC2....
KDE and Cinnamon can run fine without systemd. (Score:4, Interesting)
GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon have been removed from tasksel, but can still be installed although they "are known to suffer from some glitches due to the lack of systemd."
Cannot say anything on GNOME, but KDE (both KDE4 and Plasma 5) run fine in Slackware. As for Cinnamon, there's also an excellent distribution for Slackware, Cinnamon Slackbuilds [github.com] . There are also implementations for Xfce, MATE, Lumina and LX-Qt, all up to date and fully functional. No glitches due to lack of systemd at all.
I'm typing this on a Slackware64-current box, using the latest KDE Plasma with no trace of systemd.
Since Slackware manages to avoid systemd like the plague even to this day, using modern desktop environments in a systemd-free environment should be no problem.
The only Devuan install I've done was a fresh install. I'm using it as a multimedia PC in my entertainment center and it's working fine.
Yes, likewise. I have Devuan installed on a low-power Athlon X2 3800+ system with 8GB RAM and 8GB flash (it was lying around) and I'm molding it into a CarPC. Would have just used Debian if not for systemd. Kodi, Navit. Works a treat, except that I got corruption with the nvidia driver. That might just be me running into the limits of my PicoPSU, though. Nouveau works fine.
Most clueless statement so far. Presented as absolute truth in addition. Nice!
MX Linux (Score:4, Informative)
MATE (Score:1)
MATE works just fine without systemd
I'm on board (Score:2)
Are all pro-systemd folks anonymous cowards? (Score:2)
From my (admittedly casual) perusal of these followups that is what it seems like. Come on, who is willing to say:
I'm pro-systemd and I'm proud!
and sign with their slashdot monicker.
