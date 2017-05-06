Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Music Red Hat Software Data Storage Open Source

Fedora Will Get Full Mp3 Support, As IIS Fraunhofer Terminates Mp3 Licensing Program (fedoramagazine.org) 55

Posted by EditorDavid from the adding-encoding dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fedora Magazine: Both MP3 encoding and decoding will soon be officially supported in Fedora. Last November the patents covering MP3 decoding expired and Fedora Workstation enabled MP3 decoding via the mpg123 library and GStreamer... The MP3 codec and Open Source have had a troubled relationship over the past decade, especially within the United States. Historically, due to licensing issues Fedora has been unable to include MP3 decoding or encoding within the base distribution... A couple of weeks ago IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminated their licensing program and just a few days ago Red Hat Legal provided the permission to ship MP3 encoding in Fedora.

Fedora Will Get Full Mp3 Support, As IIS Fraunhofer Terminates Mp3 Licensing Program More | Reply

Fedora Will Get Full Mp3 Support, As IIS Fraunhofer Terminates Mp3 Licensing Program

Comments Filter:

  • Sounds good! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 ) <barbarahudson.gmail@com> on Saturday May 06, 2017 @12:52PM (#54367959) Journal
    Waiting until the patent expires requires patience, but Linux has outlived a LOT of patents, and as more expire, expect to see more currently-patented tech offered in the base distribution instead of having to hunt down a repository (such as Pacman) that has them in another part of the world where the patent is already expired oir is otherwise legally allowed to be distributed.

    • You know these Patents only apply to the US and Japan. While I appreciate it, it was not an issue in Thema EU, China etc.

  • Who cares about Fraunhofer's MP3? We've had LAME since 1998, and Ogg Vorbis since 2000. LAME's VBR (Variable Bit Rate) is better than even AAC, let alone Fraunhofer's crap licensing. And we can't forget FLAC and WavPack.

  • I see no need for anyone to add MP3 support to any Linux distro because while MP3 was good for the time, it's basically noisy garbage now that there has been significant competition and three orders of magnitude improvement on both storage capacity and network bandwidth. However, what this does mean is that any part of MP3 that was somehow better can now be incorporated into other codecs, so it's not a total loss... just 96kbps lossy. ;)

    • three orders of magnitude improvement on both storage capacity and network bandwidth.

      Peak or sustained bandwidth? True, satellite and cellular data links in the 2010s have a much faster peak throughput than the V.90 link common in the 1990s. But if you pay for a 10 GB/mo plan, your sustained throughput is 10 GB/mo * 8000000 kbit/GB / 30 day/mo / 86400 s/day = 30.9 kbps, which closely matches the usable downstream of a V.34 dial-up modem.

  • this seems bigger than Linux (Score:3)

    by thewolfkin ( 2790519 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @01:38PM (#54368117) Homepage Journal
    doesn't this affect all open source? Programs like Audacity can finally export MP3s natively without including "complex" and sometimes confusing instructions on how to download the MP3 codec
  • So I can find some mp3 files to play.
  • AAC has taken over from MP3 and of course there is no video but it's still welcome. I wish that dists would offer users the choice to browse additional repositories as a final installation step. Stuff like additional codecs, drivers, certain software could all be installed at this stage.

  • Red Hat provided permission... (Score:3)

    by Tough Love ( 215404 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @03:08PM (#54368451)

    ...Red Hat Legal provided the permission to ship...

    Big of them. Remember when Fedora was an actual community distribution, and nobody had to raise their hand to go to the toilet?

  • An extra note (Score:3)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @03:43PM (#54368555)
    In this day and age you need at least four more codecs to be supported to watch movies downloaded from torrents: AAC, AC3, DTS and AVC/H.264. And pirates have already started adopting HEVC/H.265.

Slashdot Top Deals

Do not underestimate the value of print statements for debugging. Don't have aesthetic convulsions when using them, either.

Close