Fedora Will Get Full Mp3 Support, As IIS Fraunhofer Terminates Mp3 Licensing Program (fedoramagazine.org) 61
An anonymous reader quotes Fedora Magazine: Both MP3 encoding and decoding will soon be officially supported in Fedora. Last November the patents covering MP3 decoding expired and Fedora Workstation enabled MP3 decoding via the mpg123 library and GStreamer... The MP3 codec and Open Source have had a troubled relationship over the past decade, especially within the United States. Historically, due to licensing issues Fedora has been unable to include MP3 decoding or encoding within the base distribution... A couple of weeks ago IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminated their licensing program and just a few days ago Red Hat Legal provided the permission to ship MP3 encoding in Fedora.
Sounds good! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Sounds good! (Score:3)
You know these Patents only apply to the US and Japan. While I appreciate it, it was not an issue in Thema EU, China etc.
Re: (Score:1)
... The only major caveat is that you become liable for patent infringement
....
Actually, you become responsible for paying the license fees for use of the IP. Infringement only happens if you decide that you are going to use the IP and you are not going to pay those fees, because, well, you aren't.
So... (Score:2)
How long until the MPEG-2 patents expire so we can have DVD playback?
Re: Linux? Bad choice. (Score:5, Interesting)
Why was this voted -1? Very informative.
Maybe because it's factually incorrect.
GPL is the GNU Public License, not, as the OP claims, the GNU Protective License.
Compiling with gcc does not infect your source. You might be required to release your source for other reasons, but not because you compiled it with gcc. Their lawyers are mistaken. And even if you wanted to be ultra conservative and believe the lawyers anyway, you can always compile with clang, or Intel's icc, or AMD's acc to get around that.
Finally, the GPL doesn't require you to give source to everyone. You only have to give it to people who ask for it. Let's say you build a system for Dewey Cheatham and Howe. If they're the only ones who know about it, and they're the only ones who could ask for it. If you put your software your software on a web site for download only then would anyone know about it and be able to ask for the source
No, IANAL. But I've been working with FOSS and the GPL for 25 years, so I know a little something about it. In the end though it's always what your own lawyer tells you that matters. So get a lawyer and pay for your legal advice.
Re: Linux? Bad choice. (Score:3)
Re: Linux? Bad choice. (Score:5, Insightful)
Finally, the GPL doesn't require you to give source to everyone. You only have to give it to people who ask for it.
You don't have to give it to anyone who ask for it either. Only if they got the binaries from you, and thus are a licensee. The main benefit of that is that if you provide a GPL program (usually by modifying something that is already GPL) to a customer customized for their needs and include the source code, no-one else can require you to give them the source code. Thus, the changes can remain confidential. The customer does have the source code and can modify as much as she wants, however - or have someone else do it.
Re: (Score:2)
And PLEEEEZE get a competent one, one who is trained and specializes in copyright/IP issues.. Sounds like the one quoted earlier was likely an "ambulance-chaser" who did a quick google search before he posted his warning... Lawyers.. Can't live WITH them and you can't live WITHout them (sure would like to try though)...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because, like your post, it's a Troll post.
Output of GPL tool is rarely GPL (Score:2)
Furthermore, after reviewing this GPL our lawyers advised us that any products compiled with GPL'ed tools - such as gcc - would also have to its source code released.
Only in very limited circumstances [gnu.org] is this the case. The output of a GPL tool isn't GPL unless the tool copies part of itself into its output. For example, the Bison parser generator copies part of itself into its output [gnu.org], and GCC copies libgcc and libstdc++ into a compiled program. But these are under a dual license allowing linking to proprietary software [gnu.org] provided no GPL-incompatible plug-ins affect translation of preprocessed source code to assembly language code.
Fraunhofer can stuff it (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: Fraunhofer can stuff it (Score:4, Informative)
The story is that they can now include LAME , because the patents have expired. Before Fedora had no mp3 support at all.
Weebles wobble, but they don't fall down (Score:2)
Less of a shit has never been given about Ogg Vorbis.
egg what?
The codec used for a video of egg-shaped cartoon characters [youtube.com] if no patented codecs are installed.
Re: (Score:2)
Less of a shit has never been given about Ogg Vorbis.
Ogg Vorbis is probably the most used codec of them all, as it is used by Spotify [spotify.com].
Re: (Score:3)
Who cares about Fraunhofer's MP3?
Anybody who works with audio that is not 100% in his control from mic to distribution.
As somebody who did some grad work with psychoacoustic modeling, everybody who was a little bit informed on the subject at the time knew that Fraunhofer's patents were BS, well-known stuff. I'm not sure why they weren't invalidated for prior art; it must have been a very narrow claim that MPEG just happened to standardize.
They may have gotten some licensing revenue from this, but I, as we
MP3 was good for the time. (Score:2)
I see no need for anyone to add MP3 support to any Linux distro because while MP3 was good for the time, it's basically noisy garbage now that there has been significant competition and three orders of magnitude improvement on both storage capacity and network bandwidth. However, what this does mean is that any part of MP3 that was somehow better can now be incorporated into other codecs, so it's not a total loss... just 96kbps lossy.
;)
Peak vs. sustained throughput (Score:2)
three orders of magnitude improvement on both storage capacity and network bandwidth.
Peak or sustained bandwidth? True, satellite and cellular data links in the 2010s have a much faster peak throughput than the V.90 link common in the 1990s. But if you pay for a 10 GB/mo plan, your sustained throughput is 10 GB/mo * 8000000 kbit/GB / 30 day/mo / 86400 s/day = 30.9 kbps, which closely matches the usable downstream of a V.34 dial-up modem.
Re: (Score:3)
Well indistinguishable from a CD would have to be Flac or Apple Lossless, which is considerably more than 320kbps.
However last time I checked at 256kbps you will not be able to tell the difference between an MP3 encoded by LAME on maximum quality settings and an AAC, according to the blind listening tests.
The quality of MP3's produced by LAME these days is markedly improved since the heyday of Napster. To be honest most people don't have the equipment to be able to tell the difference between a 320kbps MP3
this seems bigger than Linux (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Let me try to reverse-engineer thewolfkin's argument:
An free application ported to a proprietary operating system containing a licensed encoder can use that encoder. For example, VirtualDub is a free application for Windows, but it can use any encoder implementing the Video for Windows interface. The best known operating system that doesn't ship with licensed proprietary encoders is GNU/Linux.
Will have to reinstall Napster (Score:2)
Amazon and Google Play (Score:3)
But in all seriousness, why would anyone bother with MP3 today.
Car stereo with MP3 CD player and no 3.5 mm input. And the fact that two out of the three major recorded music download stores (Amazon and Google Play) deliver purchased recordings in MP3 format.
Better than nothing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
AAC has taken over from MP3
AAC still has license fees for the codecs. Maybe MP3 will make a comeback (as it is now free) in some use cases.
Red Hat provided permission... (Score:2)
...Red Hat Legal provided the permission to ship...
Big of them. Remember when Fedora was an actual community distribution, and nobody had to raise their hand to go to the toilet?
An extra note (Score:3)