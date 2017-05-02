Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Linux Mint 18.2 Ubuntu-based OS is Named 'Sonya' (betanews.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the sneak-peek dept.
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: The uncertainty about Ubuntu has not deterred the Linux Mint team, however, as they are moving ahead with plans for version 18.2. While details about the upcoming version of the operating system are scarce, we have learned two important details. First, the code name for the OS will be 'Sonya,' and second, the distro will use LightDM as default display manager.

  • Maybe with her getting prego with Reddit, they want to move away.

  • FINISH HIM! (Score:3)

    by Killall -9 Bash ( 622952 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @11:39AM (#54341103)
    Waiting for a Windows version code-named "Kano".

    SONYA WINS. FLAWLESS VICTORY.

  • You are apparently using that phrase working from the ridiculous assumption that I know what you are talking about. Well, I don't. What is this "uncertainty about Ubuntu" you speak of?

    • Yeah, same here...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      You are apparently using that phrase working from the ridiculous assumption that I know what you are talking about. Well, I don't. What is this "uncertainty about Ubuntu" you speak of?

      It's a direct quote from the linked article without the preceding paragraph or further links, so poor submission/editing. In short:

      1. Convergence: Dead
      2. Mir: Dead
      3. Unity: Dead

      In terms of "why wouldn't Mint continue to be based on Debian", I don't see the big deal though. They go Gnome3/Wayland, Mint will continue to do their Cinnamon thing, don't see there's any uncertainty about Ubuntu continuing to exist as an okay base for other distros.

  • I hear there will be display optimizations for using the OS while doing a handstand. (ref [youtube.com])

    And LightDM will come pre-configured with a red color scheme, in which case people will refer to the OS as "Red Sonya". (obscure ref [imdb.com]?)

  • I run Mint but switched to LightDM after I found I kept having to agree to software licenses for Adobe Reader every time the latter was upgraded.

    It turned out that Mint's default DM, mdm, uses webkit. Which it had configured to load plugins. So when mdm was started, the Acrobat Reader plugin was loaded, and I was being prompted to agree to the license.

    And you're probably thinking "OK, squiggie, that's a minor inconvenience, so what?"

    Well, what user do you think is running mdm, and running all those p

