Linux Kernel 4.11 Officially Released (softpedia.com) 9
prisoninmate quotes Softpedia: Linux kernel 4.11 has been in development for the past two months, since very early March, when the first Release Candidate arrived for public testing. Eight RCs later, we're now able to download and compile the final release of Linux 4.11 on our favorite GNU/Linux distributions and enjoy its new features. Prominent ones include scalable swapping for SSDs, a brand new perf ftrace tool, support for OPAL drives, support for the SMC-R (Shared Memory Communications-RDMA) protocol, journalling support for MD RAID5, all new statx() system call to replace stat(2), and persistent scrollback buffers for VGA consoles... The Linux 4.11 kernel also introduces initial support for Intel Gemini Lake chips, which is an Atom-based, low-cost computer processor family developed using Intel's 14-nanometer technology, and better power management for AMD Radeon GPUs when the AMDGPU open-source graphics driver is used.
API/ABI fixes (Score:2)
VMWare Workstation/Player 12.5.5 also needs some [pastebin.com] love [pastebin.com].
VirtualBox has already been made compatible. Thanks, Oracle for keeping it up to date.
Lastly, a human readable changelog is always where you expect to find it: https://kernelnewbies.org/Linux_4.11 [kernelnewbies.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Lastly, a human readable changelog
...
Forget about silly nVidia drivers. The seriously important thing is; does it support systemd yet?
Testing... (Score:2)
"Eight RCs later"?? Methinks they need to stay in beta a wee bit longer next time.