Debian Developer Imprisoned In Russia Over Alleged Role In Riots

An anonymous reader writes:"After Dmitry's arrest," reports the Free Bogatov site , "Airat Bashirov continue to post messages. News outlets 'Open Russia' and 'Mediazona' even got a chance to speak with him."Earlier this month the Debian GNU/Linux project also posted a message of support , noting Dmitry maintains several packages for command line and system tools, and saying their group "honours his good work and strong dedication to Debian and Free Software... we hope he is back as soon as possible to his endeavours... In the meantime, the Debian Project has taken measures to secure its systems by removing Dmitry's keys in the case that they are compromised."