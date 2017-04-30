Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Debian Developer Imprisoned In Russia Over Alleged Role In Riots (itwire.com) 90

An anonymous reader writes: "Dmitry Bogatov, Debian developer and Tor node admin, is still being held in a Moscow jail," tweeted the EFF Saturday. IT Wire reports that the 25-year-old math teacher was arrested earlier this month "on suspicion of organizing riots," and is expected to be held in custody until June 8. "The panel investigating the protests claims Bogatov posted several incitory messages on the sysadmin.ru forum; for example, one claim said he was asking people to bring 'bottles, fabric, gasoline, turpentine, foam plastic' to Red Square, according to a post at Hacker News. The messages were sent in the name of one Airat Bashirov and happened to be transmitted through the Tor node that Bogatov was running. The Hacker News post said Bogatov's lawyer had produced surveillance video footage to show that he was elsewhere at the time when the messages were posted.
"After Dmitry's arrest," reports the Free Bogatov site, "Airat Bashirov continue to post messages. News outlets 'Open Russia' and 'Mediazona' even got a chance to speak with him."

Earlier this month the Debian GNU/Linux project also posted a message of support, noting Dmitry maintains several packages for command line and system tools, and saying their group "honours his good work and strong dedication to Debian and Free Software... we hope he is back as soon as possible to his endeavours... In the meantime, the Debian Project has taken measures to secure its systems by removing Dmitry's keys in the case that they are compromised."

  • Polonium Putin (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Meanwhile the man they're protesting about, Putin, rigs elections, poisons people with polonium, shoots opposition leaders, throws journalists off buildings....

  • This is about control (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is not about him or what he may or may not have done. This is about scaring others so that they think twice before hosting a tor node or any other kind of communication outside government control.

    • Then it's simply a matter of having Tor prefer exit nodes in countries outside of your own in order to counter this threat.

  • Two mutually orthoganal comments (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @01:08AM (#54327491)

    1) Yay for pervasive CCTV!
    2) A computer nerd that can't figure out how to automate a web post isn't a true computer nerd.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Even more suspicious is that he used Tor, but specifically altered the config to go through his own exit node.

  • Wrong Person (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In his real name - but on a TOR network. No one is that stupid crazy in that environment. Clearly a setup by someone else. Was Trump also posting messages?

    • "Airat Bashirov" sounds a bit different from "Dmitry Bogatov" to me. I also suspect the former might be not quite the real name of the poster.

  • Incredible (Score:4, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:06AM (#54327719)

    I knew the war over Debian switching to Systemd was intense but I had no idea it had gone this far! ;)

