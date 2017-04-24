Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Linux

Linux 4.11 Delayed For a Week

Posted by msmash
Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds said over the weekend that v4.11 version of Linux has hit a speed bump in the form of "NVMe power management that apparently causes problems on some machines." The Register adds: "It's not entirely clear what caused the [NVMe] issue (it wasn't just limited to some NVMe hardware, but also particular platforms), but let's test it." Which sounds like a good idea, given that flash memory on the PCIe bus is increasingly mainstream. That problem and "a couple of really annoying" bugs mean that Torvalds has decided to do an eighth release candidate for Linux 4.11. "I did get fixes for the issues that popped up, so I could have released 4.11 as-is," Torvalds wrote, "but it just doesn't feel right."

Linux 4.11 Delayed For a Week

  • Bug-Fixing before release/update of any software is always a good idea, be it open source or in properitery software. So I am glad that Linus decided to wait to fix the update before pushing it out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Bug-Fixing before release/update of any software is always a good idea, be it open source or in properitery software. So I am glad that Linus decided to wait to fix the update before pushing it out.

      I think the NVMe issue is a showstopper, which is why they're taking time to fix it. If anyone isn't familiar, NVMe is an SSD attached to the PCIe bus - given we've already maxed out SATA3. NVMe bests that with the newest SSDs pushing 2GB/sec+ in reads and 1GB/sec+ in writes (SATA3 was limited to 540MB/sec, which

  • Ah yes (Score:2)

    by DMJC ( 682799 )
    I've encountered this bug. The laptop will sleep the SSD and suddenly nothing in the filesystem works. It's like it's just unmounted or force disconnected and doesn't come back without a hard reboot.

  • systemd delay? (Score:4, Funny)

    by birukun ( 145245 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @07:56PM (#54295289)

    [ **] A start job is running for kernel-4.11-release (1.2 day / 7 days)

  • In the same vein as the
    Linux 3.11 for workgroups release, this release should be called

    Linux 4.11 IntranetLinux For Small Business...

    (and yes, I know that a la latter stage, netware was just a userland component on top of linux...)

  • Take your time! I have been through kernel 2.4x and 2.6x for many many years..... Then all the sudden 3.x came out followed by an aggressive update schedule... I don't really give a shit because no production environment will be willing to keep up with this kind of change. Frankly, I don't care if it goes back to the sleeping mode for several years like 2.x did.

