Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds said over the weekend that v4.11 version of Linux has hit a speed bump in the form of "NVMe power management that apparently causes problems on some machines." The Register adds: "It's not entirely clear what caused the [NVMe] issue (it wasn't just limited to some NVMe hardware, but also particular platforms), but let's test it." Which sounds like a good idea, given that flash memory on the PCIe bus is increasingly mainstream. That problem and "a couple of really annoying" bugs mean that Torvalds has decided to do an eighth release candidate for Linux 4.11. "I did get fixes for the issues that popped up, so I could have released 4.11 as-is," Torvalds wrote, "but it just doesn't feel right."
Go To Statement Considered Harmful - Edsger W. Dijkstra
That text doesn't really apply to modern programming practices (with modern defined as ~70's forward). Go to statements are mostly used for exception handling and breaking out of nested loops, for those uses they are hard to replace in a good way. The result of removing them will almost always be more verbose and harder to read.
do{
if (!foo){break;}
}while(0);
the hidden goto
:-)
Or something like that.
do{
if (!foo){break;}
}while(0);
the hidden goto
:-)
do{
do{
if (!foo){break;}
}while(somecond1);
}while(somecond2);
So, with nested while, how do you exit ???
Actually my statement was more that people *effectively* use goto without even realizing they are.
functionally my example is no different than:
//begin block
:CLEANUP_BLOCK
{
if (!foo){goto CLEANUP_BLOCK;}
}
^/. is absolutely intent on making my colon prefix collapse up all the whitespace to the curly... no idea why.
Now, in my example case there is no condition, as the do-while construct is not actually being used as a loop, thus would not (validly) match your example.
in your example case I don't know that I would even want to do a goto escape as you're doing some doubl
>"As things stand now, I can understand using Linux in academia to compile simple "Hello World" style programs and learn C programming, but I'm afraid that for anything more than a hobby OS, Windows 8/10 are your only choices."
Wow- you will be rightfully modded down to -100 pretty quickly. Apparently you don't know much about the world out there.... the majority of the Internet is run by Linux servers, and has been for many, many years now. Almost all the S&P500 run Linux to various degrees in thei
Welcome to the internet - the first time I saw that copy-pasta was in 2002.
Also, the comment text no longer fills most of the browser window. Now a third of the space is taken up with the right hand column, which is useless on the discussion pages. I'd rather have more space for comment text. In order to get it back, I have the make the browser window substantially wider.
I think the NVMe issue is a showstopper, which is why they're taking time to fix it. If anyone isn't familiar, NVMe is an SSD attached to the PCIe bus - given we've already maxed out SATA3. NVMe bests that with the newest SSDs pushing 2GB/sec+ in reads and 1GB/sec+ in writes (SATA3 was limited to 540MB/sec, which
If systemd causes problems, use a non-systemd distribution. Devuan was on the front page yesterday, but Gentoo is optionally systemd free (well, so is Debian for now), and Slackware is free of systemd. There are other choices. (I don't consider Gentoo acceptable unless you have multiple computers on your desk, as the install instructions are on multiple html pages, and needing to print those out is unreasonable.)
As for Firefox, I haven't experienced the problems you are reporting. I'm using the Debian d
systemd delay? (Score:4, Funny)
[ **] A start job is running for kernel-4.11-release (1.2 day / 7 days)
IntranetLinux For Small Business - For nostalgia's (Score:2)
In the same vein as the
Linux 3.11 for workgroups release, this release should be called
Linux 4.11 IntranetLinux For Small Business...
(and yes, I know that a la latter stage, netware was just a userland component on top of linux...)
