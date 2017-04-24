Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Linux 4.11 Delayed For a Week (theregister.co.uk) 18

Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds said over the weekend that v4.11 version of Linux has hit a speed bump in the form of "NVMe power management that apparently causes problems on some machines." The Register adds: "It's not entirely clear what caused the [NVMe] issue (it wasn't just limited to some NVMe hardware, but also particular platforms), but let's test it." Which sounds like a good idea, given that flash memory on the PCIe bus is increasingly mainstream. That problem and "a couple of really annoying" bugs mean that Torvalds has decided to do an eighth release candidate for Linux 4.11. "I did get fixes for the issues that popped up, so I could have released 4.11 as-is," Torvalds wrote, "but it just doesn't feel right."

  • Bug-Fixing before release/update of any software is always a good idea, be it open source or in properitery software. So I am glad that Linus decided to wait to fix the update before pushing it out.

