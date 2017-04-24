Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
The Internet Ubuntu Linux

The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry (betanews.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, The Linux Foundation launches the open source EdgeX Foundry -- an attempt to unify and simplify the Internet of Things. The Linux Foundation says, "EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework and building an ecosystem of companies offering interoperable plug-and-play components. Designed to run on any hardware or operating system and with any combination of application environments, EdgeX can quickly and easily deliver interoperability between connected devices, applications, and services, across a wide range of use cases. Interoperability between community-developed software will be maintained through a certification program."

The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry More | Reply

The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The power to destroy a planet is insignificant when compared to the power of the Force. - Darth Vader

Close