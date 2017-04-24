The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry (betanews.com) 10
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, The Linux Foundation launches the open source EdgeX Foundry -- an attempt to unify and simplify the Internet of Things. The Linux Foundation says, "EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework and building an ecosystem of companies offering interoperable plug-and-play components. Designed to run on any hardware or operating system and with any combination of application environments, EdgeX can quickly and easily deliver interoperability between connected devices, applications, and services, across a wide range of use cases. Interoperability between community-developed software will be maintained through a certification program."
I love the concept of IoT, but I hate how its implemented in most things. I don't need accounts, cloud services, statistics, blahblahblah.
So I just roll my own. It's fun and educational. About to start hacking horizontal blinds with motors now
EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework
Isn't that what POSIX is for? If you write your code for POSIX, it'll run on almost anything.
... that should not be on the internet.