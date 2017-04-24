Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry (betanews.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, The Linux Foundation launches the open source EdgeX Foundry -- an attempt to unify and simplify the Internet of Things. The Linux Foundation says, "EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework and building an ecosystem of companies offering interoperable plug-and-play components. Designed to run on any hardware or operating system and with any combination of application environments, EdgeX can quickly and easily deliver interoperability between connected devices, applications, and services, across a wide range of use cases. Interoperability between community-developed software will be maintained through a certification program."

  • I love the concept of IoT, but I hate how its implemented in most things. I don't need accounts, cloud services, statistics, blahblahblah.

    So I just roll my own. It's fun and educational. About to start hacking horizontal blinds with motors now ;)

    • About to start hacking horizontal blinds with motors now

      What brand/model?

  • EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework

    Isn't that what POSIX is for? If you write your code for POSIX, it'll run on almost anything.

    • Nobody writing code on Linux cares about POSIX. Try and compile something on a different architecture or platform and see how far you get.

      • Everyone not a complete beginner knows about POSIX, and that complying with it from the start is not hard and will save you portability pains in the future. You'd need to be some node.js bozo or a systemd coder to ignore that (yes, Lennart WONTFIXes header inclusion patches).

        • The fact that Lennart refuses to make his code anywhere near POSIX complaint is perhaps his one redeeming factor. It just means his projects will be easier to kill. ;)

      • And still the majority of open source software on Linux compiles just fine under both Solaris and BSD (I cross compile for those all the time).

  • ... that should not be on the internet.

  • So, exactly which part of this thing is a "foundry"? Also, obligatory XKCD: https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]

