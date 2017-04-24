The Linux Foundation Launches IoT-focused Open Source EdgeX Foundry (betanews.com) 28
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, The Linux Foundation launches the open source EdgeX Foundry -- an attempt to unify and simplify the Internet of Things. The Linux Foundation says, "EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework and building an ecosystem of companies offering interoperable plug-and-play components. Designed to run on any hardware or operating system and with any combination of application environments, EdgeX can quickly and easily deliver interoperability between connected devices, applications, and services, across a wide range of use cases. Interoperability between community-developed software will be maintained through a certification program."
I just make my own (Score:2)
I love the concept of IoT, but I hate how its implemented in most things. I don't need accounts, cloud services, statistics, blahblahblah.
So I just roll my own. It's fun and educational. About to start hacking horizontal blinds with motors now
;)
Re: (Score:2)
so?
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, if I roll my own I'm more protected from script kiddies, and more exposed to serious attackers. It all depends on the threat profile and needs of the project. If it is a personal project of no import, I might prefer some custom blahblah that won't need to be updated when the library has a published exploit.
In a product, I would always want to hope that my product would be popular and sell a lot, so then it would be under more serious attack. So products for sale should probably not roll their own s
Re: (Score:2)
What brand/model?
I feel like it's already been done. (Score:2)
EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework
Isn't that what POSIX is for? If you write your code for POSIX, it'll run on almost anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody writing code on Linux cares about POSIX. Try and compile something on a different architecture or platform and see how far you get.
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone not a complete beginner knows about POSIX, and that complying with it from the start is not hard and will save you portability pains in the future. You'd need to be some node.js bozo or a systemd coder to ignore that (yes, Lennart WONTFIXes header inclusion patches).
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that Lennart refuses to make his code anywhere near POSIX complaint is perhaps his one redeeming factor. It just means his projects will be easier to kill.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Complete the phrase: Internet of things ... (Score:2)
... that should not be on the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
hey no fair, you can't pick the best answer for yourself when asking the question.
Words have meaning, this doesn't (Score:1)