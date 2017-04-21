Red Hat Suffers Massive Data Center Network Outage 79
An anonymous reader writes: According to multiple reports on Twitter, the Fedora Infrastructure Status page, and the #fedora-admin Freenode IRC channel, Red Hat is suffering a massive network outage at their primary data center. Details are sketchy at this point, but it looks to be impacting the Red Hat Customer Portal; as well as all their repositories (including Fedora, EPEL, Copr); their public build system, Koji; and a whole host of other popular services. There is no ETA for restoration of services at this point.
That's what you get from running systemd in production.
German agent Lennart Poettering
I don't understand all this systemd bashing.
A lot of people don't like change.
There is one gripe, though, that I can sympathize with, and that's how systemd is expanding to encompass much more than is readily understandable. There may be perfectly good reasons for the expansion, but they're not readily apparent.
That said, I've been using systemd ever since Kubuntu switched to it, and I haven't had any problems with it. But then, I haven't tried a recursive rm recently.
The problem is that systemd keeps on expanding and that goes against the philosophy of UNIX/Linux where each thing is kept small in scale and does it well. systemd keeps up integrating applications that have worked perfectly for a long time for the philosophy of one person who isn't really well respected in some areas of Linux development.
But do these "separate application[s]" break if pid 1 is something other than systemd?
But do these "separate application[s]" break if pid 1 is something other than systemd?
Depends on the applications.
Boot-loader ? NTP clients ? these aren't deeply interdependent.
You could very much use these and then run openrc if you want.
These are just handled by systemd in the sens that these are program who are now developed by people who are on the systemd *project* team.
At most systemd might leverage boot-loader in the sense that it can more easily send parameters to it for the next boot.
Though other daemon might be much more interlinked with systemd's (the daemon running at PID 1) job
Linux kernel, for example, offers cgroup isolation, namespaces, etc. [...] The older bash-script-based mess of code that used to predate systemd has absolutely zero ability to leverage them.
This is ignorant at best. Both cgroups and containers can be created and manipulated from the command line. Nobody bothered to do this as a PoC before going off on a tear and creating systemd.
Actually, whether you agree or not with the argument, CanadianMacFan did state a technical objection, not a personal one.
A few whole months, eh? Mind if we call you grandpa?
Maybe I call you grandpa for refusing to move on from init.d that dates back to the 70s.
Systemd is great, right up until something goes wrong or you find something that doesn't fit the World According to Poettering. You'll never be able to figure out why things aren't working, you'll never be able to integrate whatever it is you want to do into the new systemd world. Ever wonder why they keep adding more and more junk to systemd? Because it doesn't play nice with anything that isn't itself, so they can't use things that already exist and already work. Instead everything has to be thrown into s
It isn't just about stability. I run systemd in production on hundreds of servers, and have no stability or reliability problems with it.
That doesn't mean I actually like it.
The command naming is terrible; "systemctl" and "journalctl" do not roll off the keyboard for a touch typist. The logging is a mess. I could go on...
...and it just happened one day. There was little visible discussion, and little benefit outside the desktop.
This is a YMMV situation. Systemd seems to work OK these days as long as you aren't doing anything unusual. If you are, it can be damned near impossible to get it to do the right thing.
I don't know about that, what I see is a lot of hand waving.
How about a for instance, provide examples
It absolutely positively will not mount btrfs in degraded mode. It drops to the emergency shell.
Same deal for RAID.
Who rated this insightful? Humorous, maybe, but insightful? No. Come on, moderators. Unless AC is a Red Hat employee and knows what caused the outage, that's not what "insightful" means.
Openstack, more probably.
if they were running Linux, this wouldn't... oh, (Score:2)
if they were running distributed... oh, wait.
guess it was a Beowulf cluster of Clusters.
It's DeadRat. You must be one of those multiply-pierced twats who thinks booting off an umbongo live CD makes you some kind of guru.
Let those Linux trolls begin... (Score:2)
But seriously, we need to find out what happened. I hope it's a hardware issue and not software.
That would imply its not a system-related outage, but rather an internet connection or switch issue.
I used to get dial-up Internet through a one-man IPS for ten years. The owner had the unfortunate luck of losing his two connections from different vendors to his servers in an out-of-state data center at the same time. When calling into the local phone bank, the local server picked up but could go no further. It took the vendors a week to repair the lines. By the time the ISP came back up with an added third line to the data center, I had already migrated to a different ISP.
cygwin's updater does indeed talk to a server in the troubled data center
hey, it's up again
One of the read heads on the primary tape feeder wasn't properly bathed in mineral oils this morn.
Sso and SAML are brain dead concepts. People who use them deserve to be punished
Yes, I agree, it is BIG NEWS when a Linux distro has any kind of problem because it almost never happens. MS outages, not so much.
San Francisco has a massive network outage - I must've missed your post about that.
Come back after you grow up @msmash.
Yes, I agree, it is BIG NEWS when a Linux distro has any kind of problem because it almost never happens. MS outages, not so much.
San Francisco has a massive network outage - I must've missed your post about that.
Come back after you grow up @msmash.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/h... [google.com]
Well, Red Hat is buying into a lot of crap that is only marginally Linux, and is far from what you could call obviously reliable. Like Openstack, Ceph, Gluster, that kind of thing. When you build your house high enough on a foundation of shit, it eventually sinks into it. Like, Openstack actually depends on MySQL for distributed consistency, how far do you think that frisbee will fly?
they should have been running Oracle Unbreakable LInux and none of this would have happened!
