Nintendo Discontinues the NES Classic Edition (polygon.com) 30
A Nintendo representative has confirmed today that the company will be discontinuing the NES Classic Edition, "a plug-and-play console that became popular with collectors as soon as it launched last fall," reports Polygon. The last shipments of the consoles will hit stores this month. From the report: [Nintendo said in a statement to IGN:] "Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product." "NES Classic Edition wasn't intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans," it told IGN.
No one is cross shopping a switch and an NES Classic Mini.
That's exactly the point
- Currently, retro-loving geeks will buy a NES Classic (of which Nintendo only makes a few bucks through licensing and that's about it).
They would never ever had thought about buying a Switch. The idea would have never crossed their mind.
- If NES Classic is shut down, retro-geeks will be left without a platform. Some of them might end up biting the bullet and buy a Switch, and then re-buy all the old classics again from the virtual shop of the Switch. (Nintendo thus makes more mone
Why? It's a gigantic plastic PoS. Do yourself a favor and get yourself an Analogue Nt Mini.
All that Nintendo has these days is its IP, so it's stuck selling the same shit it innovated way back when and haven't created anything worthwhile in some time.
How could they not expect this? (Score:1)
Especially in the American market. Of course everyone was going to jump on this gem!
I thought that was the entire point of this to begin with?
Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year.
for this year
for this year
I would not be surprised if news of the NES Classic's demise is being greatly exaggerated.
perhaps you have overestimated their writing abilities to actually mean what is said and not implied.
I don't own an NES classic, but I grew up playing these games, and I love them dearly. Playing them periodically is a joy, both for myself and my young son. Shall I...
A) Enjoy my favorite NES games illegally on a PC emulator?
or
B) Enjoy my favorite NES games legally on an NES Classic Edition?
I look forward to your reply. Thank you.
Play them on the Virtual Console for Wii, 3DS, and Wii U (and probably Switch eventually). That is, most Nintendo consoles in the past 11 years.
Play them in other repackaged forms on Nintendo consoles that have been coming out since the SuperNES (e.g. Super Mario All-Stars).
Play them on the original hardware that you can find in garage sales or eBay.
Hopefully this means that the virtual console is coming to the switch sooner rather than later.
Shortly after the NES Classic was released, people found out it was easily hacked, and released tools that allowed you to expand the 30 bundled games to over 300 unlicensed ROMs. It all fit neatly into their UI and everything (from what I saw.) I've heard it surmised many times on the Internet (and that makes it true) that they weren't interested in shipping their own 'Kodi Box' equivalent.
However... there's also the stories of 'how to build your own NES classic' using a Raspberry PI or equivalent, including adding all the ROMS you want. Supposedly it's cheaper than the NES Classic as well. The only thing you don't get is the nostalgic (tiny) little box and the cute ( short tailed) controllers.
You could ask, 'why don't they decide to own that market, and just write off the 30 vs 300 as irrelevant?' (They'd already picked the best 30.) At least then they'd get their mark-up. (Whatever that was.)
I was being casual about trying to get one, now I'm just angry. I think to punish Nintendo, I'm going to NOT buy a Switch now.
I have yet to find one unit since its initial release in any store locally. I can get them from CL for $400 and now you discontinue it? Go fuck yourself.
Atari Flashback has been released, discontinued, revised, a bunch of times. There are differences in versions, there are changes in licenses but I'd guess that selling memories requires driving up the artificial demand by limiting availability.