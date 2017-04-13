Nintendo Discontinues the NES Classic Edition (polygon.com) 79
A Nintendo representative has confirmed today that the company will be discontinuing the NES Classic Edition, "a plug-and-play console that became popular with collectors as soon as it launched last fall," reports Polygon. The last shipments of the consoles will hit stores this month. From the report: [Nintendo said in a statement to IGN:] "Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product." "NES Classic Edition wasn't intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans," it told IGN.
No one is cross shopping a switch and an NES Classic Mini.
That's exactly the point
- Currently, retro-loving geeks will buy a NES Classic (of which Nintendo only makes a few bucks through licensing and that's about it).
They would never ever had thought about buying a Switch. The idea would have never crossed their mind.
- If NES Classic is shut down, retro-geeks will be left without a platform. Some of them might end up biting the bullet and buy a Switch, and then re-buy all the old classics again from the virtual shop of the Switch. (Nintendo thus makes more mone
Or they'll realize that NES ROM's are really easy to find, and that building a RetroPi is stupidly easy
Or they'll blow the dust off their old NES, get a less shitty power supply and play the games on the original hardware. Maybe even buy a multicart.
Artificial scarcity though limited production runs keeps the value high and keeps the the people wanting it when they introduce it again next year.
In the mean time the focus is on the Switch. Who runs the company? People who know what they are doing.
Artificial scarcity is great to keep price high and so profit high, but when you don't sell the product, you don't make any profit, no matter the value or the demand. The only ones who will benefit from artificial scarcity are resellers. So unless Nintendo is looking at selling the NES on Ebay, Artificial scarcity in this case is just really, really dumb. As for the Switch, as many people said, it's a different market. I would buy a Classic NES, but there's no way I will buy a Switch.
but when you don't sell the product
Who says they're not selling the product? Emphasis mine:
NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year.
Limited production runs per time period is pretty much one of the definitions of artificial scarcity. The run ending at a time when you're pushing an alternative platform is then just good business sense.
As for the Switch, as many people said, it's a different market.
It's only a different market to people who are after a certain thing: The latest current console. In terms of general entertainment it's actually the same market only with a bias towards nostalgia vs a bias towards portability (not technology, because
Only Nintendo would discontinue a product due to high demand. Who runs that company, a couple of ***** plumbers?
Well. Valve did their own controller with touchpads to be able to play not-for-controller-game-controller-schemes on their specific controller and then thought it was a great idea to support other cont
WTF, Nintendo?! (Score:3)
Why? It's a gigantic plastic PoS. Do yourself a favor and get yourself an Analogue Nt Mini.
All that Nintendo has these days is its IP, so it's stuck selling the same shit it innovated way back when and haven't created anything worthwhile in some time.
Except that it isn't. It's an ARM-based emulator. Has nothing to do with the original hardware. If it was an NES implemented in a little FPGA or something it'd be kinda neat but it's just software emulation.
They still make the 6502 and the 65816... that plus a cheap CPLD or two and you could probably have something closer to the real deal.
Re:WTF, Nintendo?! (Score:4, Interesting)
I had the same problem, couldnt find one in retail stores, still cant, and I've checked in many different states (I'm a road warrior).
So I finally said screw it, got myself a Raspberry Pi, installed RetroPi, and it was so stupidly simple I wondered why I'd bothered worrying about the NES Classic. I ended up building a second one to take on the road with me, since my wife and kids enjoy the first one so much that they'd slit my throat if I tried to take the first one with me for weeks at a time
How could they not expect this? (Score:1)
Especially in the American market. Of course everyone was going to jump on this gem!
I thought that was the entire point of this to begin with?
Uhhh... (Score:5, Interesting)
Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year.
for this year
for this year
I would not be surprised if news of the NES Classic's demise is being greatly exaggerated.
perhaps you have overestimated their writing abilities to actually mean what is said and not implied.
Because of the Switch? (Score:5, Interesting)
If they are in fact halting production because of the Switch and it maybe getting virtual console support (which it currently does not have) I think its another big misreading of the market by Nintendo. I can't see a big crossover between buyers of the NES Classic and Switch. Most people aren't going to buy a $300 console to play a few virtual console NES games, but a lot will pay $60 for the Classic. If anything I think the Classic could be a bridge product for people who haven't bought Nintendo games/consoles for a while and get them interested in their products again. Discontinuing the NES Classic seems like yet another blunder by a company who has had a lot of difficulty reading the market.
My read is that it is because of the Switch, but NOT because they think the NES Classic is cannibalizing sales from the Switch. At least not directly. Nintendo only seems to want to spend X amount of money on manufacturing capacity, so if you want to increase the number of Switch units, something else has to give. So you've got the Switch, 3DS, and NES Classic. Which one do you cut to free up capacity for the Switch? If you ignore the option of simply increasing the budget to buy more production time in som
Dear Nintendo (Score:2)
I don't own an NES classic, but I grew up playing these games, and I love them dearly. Playing them periodically is a joy, both for myself and my young son. Shall I...
A) Enjoy my favorite NES games illegally on a PC emulator?
or
B) Enjoy my favorite NES games legally on an NES Classic Edition?
I look forward to your reply. Thank you.
Play them on the Virtual Console for Wii, 3DS, and Wii U (and probably Switch eventually). That is, most Nintendo consoles in the past 11 years.
Play them in other repackaged forms on Nintendo consoles that have been coming out since the SuperNES (e.g. Super Mario All-Stars).
Play them on the original hardware that you can find in garage sales or eBay.
Switch Virtual Console (Score:2)
Hopefully this means that the virtual console is coming to the switch sooner rather than later.
Technically the virtual console has been there since almost day one. Its just that thus far, it has exclusively been NeoGeo games.
Piracy Vessel (prevailing theories) (Score:5, Interesting)
Shortly after the NES Classic was released, people found out it was easily hacked, and released tools that allowed you to expand the 30 bundled games to over 300 unlicensed ROMs. It all fit neatly into their UI and everything (from what I saw.) I've heard it surmised many times on the Internet (and that makes it true) that they weren't interested in shipping their own 'Kodi Box' equivalent.
However... there's also the stories of 'how to build your own NES classic' using a Raspberry PI or equivalent, including adding all the ROMS you want. Supposedly it's cheaper than the NES Classic as well. The only thing you don't get is the nostalgic (tiny) little box and the cute ( short tailed) controllers.
You could ask, 'why don't they decide to own that market, and just write off the 30 vs 300 as irrelevant?' (They'd already picked the best 30.) At least then they'd get their mark-up. (Whatever that was.)
I'd argue that this discontinuation, like the lack of availability is going to contribute more to piracy.
Having tried multiple times to find one during the first couple of months it was out, I gave up and simply went the RetroPi route.
Shame Nintendo didn't want to take my money.
doesnt matter, the vast majority of people never even saw one in real life, its a unicorn touting piricy on a 30 year old console where every rom has been available for download for 25 years
nintendo failed, again, to keep track of what actually makes them popular
Grrrrr (Score:2)
I was being casual about trying to get one, now I'm just angry. I think to punish Nintendo, I'm going to NOT buy a Switch now.
I wasnt going to buy a switch anyway, its just a portable wii-u for a pile of money
why bother? I can play 1.5 gen old games on my phone and not have to carry a fragile brick with me
dear Nintendo (Score:2)
I have yet to find one unit since its initial release in any store locally. I can get them from CL for $400 and now you discontinue it? Go fuck yourself.
Because nintendo hates money (Score:2)
Probably similar to Atari Flashback (Score:3)
Atari Flashback has been released, discontinued, revised, a bunch of times. There are differences in versions, there are changes in licenses but I'd guess that selling memories requires driving up the artificial demand by limiting availability.
NES Classic 2 (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm guessing Nintendo stopped manufacturing the NES Classic BECAUSE it was such a huge hit. They were probably expecting modest sales far lower than what they were, so they outsourced as much as they could, half-assing the device. Thus why it's not (officially) expandable, has no internet connectivity etc.
So they're ending production now in preparation of an improved version, likely with longer controller cables, internet connectivity that lets you purchase additional games, and improved DRM (e.g. Nintendo-signed ROM files tied to your device hardware ID.) Perhaps it'll even support Super Nintendo games, or access to games already purchased for Virtual Console. If they kept selling units up to the day they introduce an improved version at the same price, people will be peeved they got the older model; however, pulling it for 6+ months before the new one is out will make it feel more like a 'new generation' and reduce buyer's remorse for those who got the old ones. I'm kind of surprised by the implication this won't be released for holiday '17, though, maybe they're too busy with the Switch.
This could be a pretty good theory. I own one. To be more precise, I have owned 3 of them (2 sent back for warranty due to hardware failure).
It's wonderful when it works.
Now I'm left wondering if I should keep it as a collector's item instead of playing it (and then have it fail on me).
I don't know.
The standalone version works quite well - plug in a controller, plug in the TV, plug in power, and game away. It's super simple to use.
Add in all the network connectivity and expandability and you've complicated it 100 times. Plus it has to cost more - additional storage, network/wifi equipment, etc. And then there's the whole billing and account stuff that needs to be done.
The NES Classic as it is right now is perfect. You can be playing games in about 30 seconds. An enhanced version will cos
Put it on your coffee table (Score:2)
the controller cable is way too short.
It's like the short controller cords on the Famicom and the Super Famicom. The length is just fine if the console sits on a kotatsu or coffee table with the video cable reaching from there to your TV.
Nintendo explicitly stated what they were doing (Score:2)
“We also see the nostalgic interest in these products as an opportunity to draw consumers’ attention to our latest game system, Nintendo Switch.” http://www.news.com.au/technol... [news.com.au]
Not a loss (Score:2)
Not a big loss since you can't find one anyway. It's the Unicorn of the Console World.