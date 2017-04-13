Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus', Featuring Unity, Now Available To Download (betanews.com) 75
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" is available for download. No, this is not an Alpha or Beta, but an official stable version of the Linux-based operating system. Unfortunately, the release is a bit tainted -- it uses Unity as the official desktop environment, which Canonical has announced will be killed. Not to mention, there has been some controversy regarding some comments by Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth. Just yesterday, the CEO of Canonical announced she is leaving the position. With all of the aforementioned controversy and chaos, it is understandably hard to get too excited for "Zesty Zapus," especially as this is not a long term support version. With that said, if you are an existing Ubuntu user that likes Unity, this is certainly a worthwhile upgrade if you are OK with the shorter support. Unity may no longer have a future, but version 7 will continue to be supported -- for a while, at least.
Odd Number Versions
Stay away.
The only versions of Ubuntu that have ever been worth installing are even numbered versions that end
.04

like 12.04, 14.04, 16.04 (what I'm using on some laptops/desktops), dunno what the next 18.04 will be named, but Horny Human would be kinda cool.
Don't upgrade your LTS install to it...
It's a trap!

It's a trap!
Why would you upgrade an LTS release to a non LTS release? There's nothing trappy about.

Putting it on a spare laptop as I speak. If it goes well I will try it on my main machine.
Spam
Do yourself a favor, and check the official page https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ZestyZapus/ReleaseNotes [ubuntu.com].

The website the summary points to is a cluster-fuck of ads, pop-ups and video on auto-play.
All I see is an article without a single ad on it. Unlike sex without a condom, there's nothing better about using internet without protection.

It seems you should be running https://noscript.net/ [noscript.net]. So advertising channels are OK and some really suck, use noscript to control which ones gain access to your browser. After running just a few weeks, you will find the most annoying undesirable ads gone and the OK ones remaining. So I had no problem with the site. Manage your own rules for ads, so for me, not too intrusive and not full of rubbish products and no gambling and do not kill load times. Other than those, the rest can stay, sometimes they are u
last letter
I just realized they used the last letter of the alphabet

I would assume the next one will be "Avid Aardvark".

Hoary Hedgehog and Warty Warthog were the first two releases and didn't follow the alphabetical pattern that came after, so they don't really count. I do find the AB idea very likely.

How's about taking this as a chance to just drop the Pokemon theme altogether?
The "cute" name tells you nothing. Ok, you know that version "U" comes after "T" and before "V". But when was it released? When does support end? Is it LTS? You know nothing!
If the "cute" name tells you nothing, then it is a useless piece of fluff. And a rather stupid one, I might add, because the developers end up having to hit the encyclopedia real hard to come up with those names, but it just ends up sounding stupid (the crap i

A very negative spin
The original article was very poorly done. Ubuntu is not 'tainted'. The CEO had already had her tenure extended beyond the originally envisioned 5 years, and she and Mark had been talking about the transition for quite some time, deciding that now was the time. There is no 'controversy and chaos'.
Brian Fagioli is a tabloid hack, just trying to stir up drama that isn't there, which is what so much tech reporting is about these days. I am coming to really hate the 'tech press'.
...


+1 this was a very loaded and biased summary. I use Apple machines for all my 'GUI' needs and Ubuntu for all my server needs so I could not care less about Unity vs Gnome vs KDE or whatever. If I'm sad about anything it would be more that Upstart never got enough love and could have been made great, instead we got to deal with Systemd, but even that is pretty invisible to me. I don't have any grudge against Shuttleworth, sure he might have made small mistakes but seems like a pretty good leader from where I
It's the Linux monoculture that's worrying!
The real issue here is that a monoculture is forming within the world of Linux distros, and that's not a good thing at all.
Even if a lot of people hated them, at least projects like Upstart, Unity and Mir presented alternatives. They provided competition and a place for new ideas to emerge. This diversity is needed in any healthy ecosystem, including the Linux distro ecosystem.
With Ubuntu moving to systemd and GNOME 3 there's little that sets it apart from Debian.
What's worse, with Debian moving to systemd

Despite any false resemblance to socialism, Open Source is all about money because serious development and serious support is only done by paid people. Combine this with humans' tendencies to converge towards monopolies, celebrities, and royalty and you have a handful of successful open source projects made in large parts by a handful of successful companies (while others just fake being successful).
From a user's perspective, the only real benefit that open source brings to the table is easy and free procu

From a user's perspective, the only real benefit that open source brings to the table is easy and free procurement.
I don't think you really understand what open source software is about. The cost of procurement is not the main benefit of FOSS.

From a user's perspective, the only real benefit that open source brings to the table is easy and free procurement.
I don't think you really understand what open source software is about. The cost of procurement is not the main benefit of FOSS.
For us it's not, for 90% of the users it is, rightly or wrongly.

There are a number of other benefits. For example, try changing your desktop environment on Mac or Windows if you don't like the default. Just look at how many changes MS made to add more tracking and to pester their users into "upgrading"

rahvin-whatever your name is,
Why are you such an asshole? Were you born this way, or was it something you really had to work at?
I have been around this business for 35+ years, which is probably much longer than you have been alive, so don't be telling me to grow up. And don't go around calling calling people 'whiney bitches'. It's not clever, and it's not amusing.
If you have something constructive and informed to say, say it, but simply tearing things down and insulting people is not helpful. Someday when y

lol if you've been workong for 35 years and haven't retired yet, sorry your a poor ass computer janitor
Well, THIS janitor has been around this business for 40+ years, not because I'm working towards retirement, but because, like many, I'm working at something that continuously challenges me and fills me with joy when I do something I like.
Now get off my virtual lawn!

Only the tech press? Man, I am thinking all press that rely on sensationalism vs journalism are the real problem getting facts to the public these days.


KDE would be absurd. Cinnamon is the obvious alternative, given like Unity and GNOME 3 it's built on the same underlying software stack, but uses the desktop metaphor that, ultimately, is the key feature that stopped people from embracing GNOME 3, and to a lesser extent Unity.
KDE also has historically had poor support under Ubuntu. Cinnamon was built for Ubuntu - that is, Mint - the base distribution from the same people - is Ubuntu + Cinnamon (or MATE)

It's tainted for anyone who doesn't want to invest in using the Unity desktop when it is going away.
You could just get the Gnome3 or Mate version and avoid the hand-wringing.
Unity 7 will be supported until April 2021
If you run Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Just to put some clarity around "Unity may no longer have a future, but version 7 will continue to be supported -- for a while, at least."
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Releas... [ubuntu.com]

wanna bet? face reality, you'll be running 16.04 and Unity won't get any attention for Unity patches or security holes because Canonical won't give a rats ass about it

There will certainly be less (perhaps none), feature back-ports from stable releases. (Some Unity features from the regular release are sometimes backported to the last LTS)
Unity itself doesn't appear to have any past CVEs, but if there is one I am confident it will be fixed.
The biggest issue I can see would be apps removing/ending support for the Unity GlobalMenu - or the patches becoming to difficult to maintain for Firefox version 70 something.
I'm not saying I want people to consider staying on Unity7 u
That picture...
That picture is bizarre. She looks like a very happy ponygirl.
Royalty-free Picture from MegaPIxl
Controversy and chaos, really?
Why does everything need to a controversy these days? Why are people in such a hair trigger emotion state all the time that any little thing results in an extreme frothing at the mouth reaction? Is society loosing the ability to have calm rational discussions and respectful disagreement? It's like people are going out of their way to be outraged over something and cranking it up to 11. Have people always been this emotionally immature and we are only seeing it more now because everyone and their dog can broadcast it over the internet, or is it just the new way for people to get attention by having the most extreme reaction?

It's the whole state of the culture.The anonymity of the internet surely facilitates it. And no, people have not always been so emotionally immature/insecure/confused/broken. But it's been coming on for some time...


Because it sells. Calm coverage doesn't get nearly as many clicks so it gets evolutionary weeded out.
Win 10
LXDE, XFCE, GNOME3, GNOME2, ...
If you don't want/like the UNITY desktop, Ubuntu 17.04 ("Zesty Zappus") is available in a wide variety of "flavors" to suit any taste:
* XUbuntu: XFCE
* LUbuntu: LXDE
* Ubuntu-GNOME: GNOME 3
* Ubuntu-MATE: GNOME 2
* Ubuntu: UNITY
Download the flavor you want from http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/
RE: Lack of LTS... I usually run non-LTS versions in a free VM -- Oracle Virtualbox. But VMWare player works too.

Xu and Lu are kinda tricky to download since not released yet in 17.04.
Ku is out though http://www.kubuntu.org/getkubuntu/ [kubuntu.org]
I think "unity" was the reason
I stopped using ubuntu.
I normally use windoze anyhow, but for cases when I needed Linux, it was Ubuntu.
Then, suddenly, desktop, start menu and taskbar that I was used to, were there no more.
Tried mint/arch, liked both, still using.
Ubuntu is tainted by Unity?
Then download the Lubuntu [ubuntu.com] version which used the LXDE desktop environment.
Ubuntu Gnome (Score:2)