OpenELEC 8.0 Linux Distro Released For PC, Raspberry Pi, WeTek Hub (betanews.com) 47
BrianFagioli writes: Today, popular Linux distro OpenELEC reaches version 8.0 stable. This operating system leverages Kodi to provide a well-rounded media center experience. Not only are there images for PC, but for Raspberry Pi, and WeTek boxes too.
'OpenELEC 8.0 release contains a Kodi major version bump. If you are updating from OpenELEC 7.0 or earlier we strongly recommend you perform a full backup before performing a manual update. If you experience issues please perform a soft-reset to clear OpenELEC and Kodi settings,' says Stephan Raue, OpenELEC.
I run it... Bulletproof
In the niche you need it for, an embedded, Hands off XMBC/Kodi install that you set once and pretty much forget (meaning you can set it up for your folks and not worry about support calls) it's very popular. Much like Microsoft Windows would be popular with a bunch of PC makers but not so much with cell phone makers. Yeah, it's a niche, but it dominates its niche.
Or were you being snarky?
I don't know about you, but every DVR/Media Center/etc. I've ever owned has required some kind of reset after an update.
DOWN WITH OPENELEC (Score:2)
Long live LibreElec!
Although I heard rumors about a new fork, SueltoElec, which is even more free.
I've had various problems with libreelec for a while now. Every upgrade seems like a downgrade. Hoping openelec is better but I'm content just sticking with old libre versions for now.
The change from OpenSSL to LibreSSL (in LibreELEC v8.0.1) was causing various problems with add-ons.
Everyone impacted is waiting for LibreELEC v8.0.2 now
However LibreELEC is a real open/transparent community project, whereas OpenELEC is basically a one-man-show nowadays.
Honesty the one man show might be better. Libreelec doesn't really offer much anymore except bugs and popularity for no apparent reason than libreelec people hate on openelec. This is supposed to be a simple and fast media player and it's turned glitchy and slow and had features removed, part of which is Kodi's fault with the new interface that is worse for navigation, looks, and speed, basically worse in every way.
Site Flagged By Google As Hacked (Score:2)
Not sure if it is an over aggressive google check or if they were really hacked, but last time I went there I got a warning.
Re:Site Flagged By Google As Hacked (Score:4, Funny)
if they were really hacked
Impossible: that website is powered by Joomla.
The word "leverages" appears in TFS. There's no way I click on a link when "leverage" is on the same page - that word is a darling to the worst of marketing drones. I hear they kick puppies for fun.
OSMC is better (Score:2)
OpenElec is a PITA to upgrade.
OSMC is based on Debian, thus performs upgrades through apt-*. The interface takes care of checking for available upgrade. I recently got a massive one that brought Kodi 17.x.
IR configuration is easier, although still not for the faint of heart.
And if you need something more from your box, just login and apt-get install the packages.
I really enjoy OSMC for the reasons you mention here, as well as the friendly and helpful community. I use it with a RPi2 and a Vero 4K that mains media center but doubles as a small server for various purposes.
I just burn a new SD card and/or USB stick, power down my PI, swap the storage and plug it back in. The script I use even drops in my database credentials, network map, configuration values and even a plugin or two that I like.
Of course, I detest the metadata plugins in Kodi, so I upgrade my office PI first, then I spend a few days checking and updating the list of maps that my scripts use to translate my crappy fields like "movie_title" and "episode_summary" into intuitive Kodi fields like "c01" and "c14"
Well, on LibreElec IR is even easier I guess? I do absolutely nothing for it to work with my Harmony controller (no, it isn't using CEC as my TV doesn't support it).
OpenElec deluded people really should try LibreElec.
I hate Kodi (Score:2, Funny)
Maybe it's just me, but I hate Kodi. The interface is Fisher Price style, combined with horrible Windows file selector style dialogs popups appearings. It's unintuitive but worst of all, it's hard versioned, so every time I run it, some plugin is incompatible and cannot be used.
Even when everything is up to date, it just doesn't work half the time.
I'm spoilt, I usually run Up TV, or Synology Video player, and they are far more solid and professional than Kodi.
Isn't it time someone replaced Kodi?
Well the beauty of Kodi is that if you don't like the interface, you can change it. There are dozens of alternative ones out there. And if you are describing the Confluence skin then that's now been dropped in favour of a more modern looking skin.
But if you are simply looking for a straight video player and don't need the addon or library functions in Kodi then you are probably better off using a straight video player app.
And if you are describing the Confluence skin then that's now been dropped in favour of a more modern looking skin.
Yeah, a less-intuitive one that doesn't work as well. Winning?
I don't want it to be replaced. I want it to be easily usable, not just by me but by my lady who also uses it. I want them to hang a GUI on the library sharing functionality, too. And I want a pony.
The interface is Fisher Price style
It's interesting to see someone complain about an interface for a system that is incredibly customisable and has quite a rich bank of alternate interfaces.
systemd (Score:1)
but does it require systemd
Irrelevant. If you have any interaction with your init system then your media centre is outright broken and it belongs in the bin.
Actually I say the same thing about Linux booting in general.
Irrelevant. If you have any interaction with your init system then your media centre is outright broken and it belongs in the bin
Not necessarily. I needed to setup an NFS mount for my to access my ROMs remotely via RetroArch, which is used entirely outside of Kodi. The old, pre-systemd way (on OpenELEC anyways), was to write an autostart.sh script that gets executed at boot time to do the mount. The problem is, in order to ensure that the NFS mount will actually get mounted at boot is to do some hacky shit like sleep for 30 seconds, which obviously increases boot time by that much.
With systemd, I just create a unit file to do t
Yes necessarily. Your example is outside of the scope of a "media centre".
But I ask you this: Should a user be expected to play with their init system to get the ability to connect to a network share working on a system designed to play media from a network share?
So what are the benefits? (Score:2, Interesting)
I have read the information on the release page
It contains a long list of various stuff that has been updated from one version to another.
It adds some new drivers for a few bits and pieces
It changes from one database to a different one.
But nowhere does it tell me what wonderful new functions I would benefit from using if I installed this "feature" release. In fact, it doesn't mention any "features" at all. Just support for new hardware, which wouldn't be useful to people upgrading on their existing har
Not sure about the negative comments (Score:2)
I have a satellite dish and receiver (gigablue) on one side of the house distributing DVB-S(2) signal by LAN/WiFi to two TV-Sets, each with a RaspberryPi 3 and Openelec.
It works very well, is easy to use for my MSO and I'm not aware of any other product capable of doing this.
I'm looking forward to what the update will bring.