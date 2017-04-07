GNOME Dev Schaller Assures Ubuntu Users the Move To Step Away From Unity Will Bring Consistency Across Linux Distros (gnome.org) 63
Earlier this week, Canonical announced that Ubuntu will be ditching Unity as the default user interface on desktops to go back to GNOME next year. The company also said that it will be ending development of Ubuntu software for phones and tablets, in what is a push to focus on cloud. In a blog post, Christian Schaller, a developer on Fedora and GNOME (and Senior Software Engineering Manager at Red Hat), offered some assurance to the community that this is the right move in the grand scheme of things. He writes on an official blog post: We look forward to keep working with great Canonical and Ubuntu people like Allison Lortie and Robert Ancell on projects of shared interest around GNOME, Wayland and hopefully Flatpak. It is worth mentioning that even as we [have] been competing with Unity and Ubuntu, we have also been collaborating with them, most recently on [the] integration of features they wanted from GNOME Software such as user reviews. Of course now sharing a bigger set of technologies collaboration will be even easier. I am personally happy to see this convergence of efforts happening because I have -- for a long time -- felt that the general level of investment in the Linux desktop has not been great enough to justify the plethora of Linux desktops out there. Now having reached a position where Canonical, Endless, Red Hat and Suse again share one desktop technology stack and along with consulting companies such as Centricular, CodeThink, Collabora and Igalia helping push parts of the stack forward, we are at least all pulling in the same direction. This change should also make life easier for ISV who now have a more clear target if they want to try to integrate their UI with the Linux desktop as 'the linux desktop' becomes a more meaningful term with this change.
Unity (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
KDE (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
GNOME is a lateral one.
Compared to... what? Even from Metro the direction is slightly slanted down.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
KDE missed its chance, and it's never felt to me like the designers really had much of a vision which means it's always been more of a kludge than GNOME - albeit right now, that makes it better than GNOME 3. Meanwhile whether you're using Unity, GNOME 3, or Cinnamon, the same underlying libraries are powering everything, which makes sense.
What I hope is that Canonical has noted that most of its users have been fleeing to Mint, and that if it adopts GNOME 3, it doesn't just adopt GNOME Shell and call it a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
KDE never had a chance, it's been consistently sabotaged and undermined by various fanatics within Debian and Redhat since all the way back from the start. GNOME is all about ideology, and not being KDE. That's why it sucks, and that's why it's attracted the current breed of "my way or the highway" developers, which makes it suck even more.
Re: KDE (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
KDE! (Score:1)
And just to make sure we over all the bases in flames, SH is better than CSH and VI is better than EMACS.
BURN IT DOWN!
Re: KDE! (Score:2)
Hahahaha, no can't do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Xemacs? You know Xemacs is pretty close to dead don't you?
Also zsh descends from sh, not csh.
Oh FFS... (Score:1)
Just when I'd finally got used to the damn thing, after years of complaining about its early versions...
Re: (Score:2)
I feel your pain. If there is something that I dislike more than a bad user interface, it is when it is changed to a different bad user interface.
Ubuntu goes Wayland (Score:1)
Schaller the asshole (Score:1)
LOL. Trust Schaller to be an asshole. Symptomatic he couldn't stop himself from lying about suse - which pretty much is a bastion of KDE, just to stroke his own ego.
No thanks... (Score:1)
Still not going back to Ubuntu after Unity. Gnome 3 isn't the right direction either for me. Maybe if they put their eggs in the Mate or Cinnamon basket I'd give them a whirl again but that isn't the case. Would have been really nice if they went with Mate instead, that'd draw me back.
Re: (Score:2)
Linux MINT == Ubuntu minus the suck desktop plus your choice of MATE or Cinnamon
Re: (Score:2)
Linux MINT == Ubuntu minus the suck desktop plus your choice of MATE or Cinnamon
Or just use the Ubuntu MATE flavor.
Note: I do like Mint, but don't like being yet another step removed from Debian (or Ubuntu
...).
Re: (Score:3)
Size. Pretty much every mainstream distro is a respin of RH simply because they've got the most folks working on it and it would be an absolute buggerbastard of a job to untangle all Lennart's shit from it.
Shocking. (Score:5, Insightful)
A developer of GNOME thinks that one of the largest Linux distros giving up on their own DE and going back to GNOME is a great thing.
This is like that article a few days back where GE said that more robots in the factory was nothing to worry about.
Dear Slashdot: I'd be far more interested in commentary by people who don't have a conflict of interest with the topic.
Re: (Score:2)
That's kinda what the comments section is for, don't you think?
I mean, we know that most tech articles on Slashdot are bullshit. The comments are where the bullshit gets composted.
Gnome 3 is Terrible (Score:1)
Gnome 3 is just too different, no minimize/maximize buttons out of the box, I cant have a single taskbar with a list of open applications and the notification center. I dont understand how enterprise users would want such a jarring change, but I'm no UI developer.
Re: (Score:2)
I know this will go over badly, but I really wish WindowMaker had compositing support, for window scaling to help me find the windows I need. If it had that, it would be my window manager again in a heartbeat (full 'desktop environments' have been overrated).
Cinnamon is a much Better Desktop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and also there is MATE for for those that liked GNOME before it went off on a weird tangent of being mental masturbation for developers rather than doing what users wanted or needed.
Consistency all right (Score:2)
Consistency (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Try them all out then
sudo apt-get remove $THE_ONES_YOU_DONT_WANT
Nobody's forcing anything on you.
Consistency.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Consistency should not be the one and only goal. If that's all we wanted, we could have just rolled with whatever Microsoft felt like handing down.
I'm unhappy that pretty much all the major linux distros are the same nowadays, with RedHat pretty much calling the shots for everyone. Particularly since I disagree with them on much of their recent vision. Nowadays whether I choose Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora, or OpenSuSE, it's all substantially the same thing: whatever RedHat thinks it should be. Sure there's this big divide in deb versus rpm, but that's far less relevant day to day than the software stack that gets installed.
Of course, Mir and Unity weren't exactly the things I really would have favored.
Gnome is interesting, in that I think in terms of relaibilty/quality, it does quite well. However UI wise it's frustrating and a bit too high and mighty. Customize your desktop? Only if you are a programmer, otherwise you are stuck with what they give you. They think a tray is 'evil' and endeavor to punish apps trying to do tray things by making them massively annoying by default (requiring 'topicons plus' for remotely sane behavior). They finally have some semblance of window search, but the UI is atrocious, making their expose rip off of limited utility.
KDE tends to have a more compatibile UI vision with me, but too many glitchy behaviors crop up every time I go to use it, and not-quite fully executed concepts.
I'm encouraged by MATE's recent porting to GTK3, though the time it took was a worrying sign of how well they will do at keeping currency moving forward.
What really disappoints me is that GNUstep/Windowmaker has not gotten more care and feeding. I still enjoy the experience, but without compositing and particularly scaling windows with some sort of search, I just can't bring myself to use it.
Cinnamon is a Better Desktop thank Gnome (Score:2)
I have called for the removal of the Gnome leaders, for abandoning people who need to get work done.
Activities menu? You have to be kidding me!