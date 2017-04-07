Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


GNOME Dev Schaller Assures Ubuntu Users the Move To Step Away From Unity Will Bring Consistency Across Linux Distros (gnome.org) 63

Earlier this week, Canonical announced that Ubuntu will be ditching Unity as the default user interface on desktops to go back to GNOME next year. The company also said that it will be ending development of Ubuntu software for phones and tablets, in what is a push to focus on cloud. In a blog post, Christian Schaller, a developer on Fedora and GNOME (and Senior Software Engineering Manager at Red Hat), offered some assurance to the community that this is the right move in the grand scheme of things. He writes on an official blog post: We look forward to keep working with great Canonical and Ubuntu people like Allison Lortie and Robert Ancell on projects of shared interest around GNOME, Wayland and hopefully Flatpak. It is worth mentioning that even as we [have] been competing with Unity and Ubuntu, we have also been collaborating with them, most recently on [the] integration of features they wanted from GNOME Software such as user reviews. Of course now sharing a bigger set of technologies collaboration will be even easier. I am personally happy to see this convergence of efforts happening because I have -- for a long time -- felt that the general level of investment in the Linux desktop has not been great enough to justify the plethora of Linux desktops out there. Now having reached a position where Canonical, Endless, Red Hat and Suse again share one desktop technology stack and along with consulting companies such as Centricular, CodeThink, Collabora and Igalia helping push parts of the stack forward, we are at least all pulling in the same direction. This change should also make life easier for ISV who now have a more clear target if they want to try to integrate their UI with the Linux desktop as 'the linux desktop' becomes a more meaningful term with this change.

  • Unity (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @04:02PM (#54194057)
    Unity is ok, I'm not a big fan. Can't say I'm a big fan of modern gnome either. The whole full screen slide-out thing seems bloated, but I haven't had much chance to try to modify the functionality.
    • I run the Xfce spin of Fedora. I like Xfce.

  • KDE (Score:1)

    by Luthair ( 847766 )
    would have been the right move. GNOME is a lateral one.

    • GNOME is a lateral one.

      Compared to... what? Even from Metro the direction is slightly slanted down.

    • KDE missed its chance, and it's never felt to me like the designers really had much of a vision which means it's always been more of a kludge than GNOME - albeit right now, that makes it better than GNOME 3. Meanwhile whether you're using Unity, GNOME 3, or Cinnamon, the same underlying libraries are powering everything, which makes sense.

      What I hope is that Canonical has noted that most of its users have been fleeing to Mint, and that if it adopts GNOME 3, it doesn't just adopt GNOME Shell and call it a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        In my estimation Gnome has adopted a lot of poor UX design and has a generally dumbed things down. KDE has made more appropriate choices but lacks polish whichhttps://linux.slashdot.org/story/17/04/07/1918225/gnome-dev-schaller-assures-ubuntu-users-the-move-to-step-away-from-unity-will-bring-consistency-across-linux-distros# could be solved by a large distro choosing it as their primary desktop.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        KDE never had a chance, it's been consistently sabotaged and undermined by various fanatics within Debian and Redhat since all the way back from the start. GNOME is all about ideology, and not being KDE. That's why it sucks, and that's why it's attracted the current breed of "my way or the highway" developers, which makes it suck even more.

        • You said it right, people who know me know I hate GNOME for that very reason "my way or the highway". Fedora only adopted GNOME because of the historical reasons mainly the core GNOME developers were from Red Hat. That said, there are some Red Hat KDE people, while KDE can block a Fedora release it's still a second class citizen within the bigger scale of things sadly.
      • KDE seemed to me to be the industrial choice and Gnome was the usability choice. While Gnome got some better more industrial features over time, KDE just stayed industrial.

  • And just to make sure we over all the bases in flames, SH is better than CSH and VI is better than EMACS.

    BURN IT DOWN!

  • Just when I'd finally got used to the damn thing, after years of complaining about its early versions...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iris-n ( 1276146 )

      I feel your pain. If there is something that I dislike more than a bad user interface, it is when it is changed to a different bad user interface.

  • Another great blog post on the subject: https://slashdot.org/submissio... [slashdot.org]

  • Schaller the asshole (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    LOL. Trust Schaller to be an asshole. Symptomatic he couldn't stop himself from lying about suse - which pretty much is a bastion of KDE, just to stroke his own ego.

  • No thanks... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Still not going back to Ubuntu after Unity. Gnome 3 isn't the right direction either for me. Maybe if they put their eggs in the Mate or Cinnamon basket I'd give them a whirl again but that isn't the case. Would have been really nice if they went with Mate instead, that'd draw me back.

    • Linux MINT == Ubuntu minus the suck desktop plus your choice of MATE or Cinnamon

      • Linux MINT == Ubuntu minus the suck desktop plus your choice of MATE or Cinnamon

        Or just use the Ubuntu MATE flavor.

        Note: I do like Mint, but don't like being yet another step removed from Debian (or Ubuntu ...).

  • Shocking. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @04:36PM (#54194335)

    A developer of GNOME thinks that one of the largest Linux distros giving up on their own DE and going back to GNOME is a great thing.

    This is like that article a few days back where GE said that more robots in the factory was nothing to worry about.

    Dear Slashdot: I'd be far more interested in commentary by people who don't have a conflict of interest with the topic.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      Dear Slashdot: I'd be far more interested in commentary by people who don't have a conflict of interest with the topic.

      That's kinda what the comments section is for, don't you think?

      I mean, we know that most tech articles on Slashdot are bullshit. The comments are where the bullshit gets composted.

  • Gnome 3 is Terrible (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Gnome 3 is just too different, no minimize/maximize buttons out of the box, I cant have a single taskbar with a list of open applications and the notification center. I dont understand how enterprise users would want such a jarring change, but I'm no UI developer.

  • Gnome still sufferers from the same stupidity that Unity did, that people don't need to do useful things with their computers.

    • and also there is MATE for for those that liked GNOME before it went off on a weird tangent of being mental masturbation for developers rather than doing what users wanted or needed.

  • The only thing consistent about the Linux desktop is that it will remain a roundoff error for the foreseeable future, thanks to those who insist in pushing Gnome. Not such a bad thing though - people will remain on Windows, and crooks will carry on attacking Windows mostly. In the meantime, my Linux desktop (sans Gnome) does all that I need and want. So, thank you very much, Canonical, Red Hat and others. Keep up you good work to make sure that Linux on the desktop will never take off.

  • Consistency (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Lirodon ( 2847623 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @06:01PM (#54194965)
    Systemd. GNOME. Absolutely no originality besides mid-tier under the hood differences. I remember when distributions had personality and originality. Now it's just the same junk with a different default wallpaper.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      sudo apt-get install kde cinnamon xfce i3 awesome fluxbox mate

      Try them all out then

      sudo apt-get remove $THE_ONES_YOU_DONT_WANT

      Nobody's forcing anything on you.

  • Consistency.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Junta ( 36770 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @06:30PM (#54195191)

    Consistency should not be the one and only goal. If that's all we wanted, we could have just rolled with whatever Microsoft felt like handing down.

    I'm unhappy that pretty much all the major linux distros are the same nowadays, with RedHat pretty much calling the shots for everyone. Particularly since I disagree with them on much of their recent vision. Nowadays whether I choose Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora, or OpenSuSE, it's all substantially the same thing: whatever RedHat thinks it should be. Sure there's this big divide in deb versus rpm, but that's far less relevant day to day than the software stack that gets installed.

    Of course, Mir and Unity weren't exactly the things I really would have favored.

    Gnome is interesting, in that I think in terms of relaibilty/quality, it does quite well. However UI wise it's frustrating and a bit too high and mighty. Customize your desktop? Only if you are a programmer, otherwise you are stuck with what they give you. They think a tray is 'evil' and endeavor to punish apps trying to do tray things by making them massively annoying by default (requiring 'topicons plus' for remotely sane behavior). They finally have some semblance of window search, but the UI is atrocious, making their expose rip off of limited utility.

    KDE tends to have a more compatibile UI vision with me, but too many glitchy behaviors crop up every time I go to use it, and not-quite fully executed concepts.

    I'm encouraged by MATE's recent porting to GTK3, though the time it took was a worrying sign of how well they will do at keeping currency moving forward.

    What really disappoints me is that GNUstep/Windowmaker has not gotten more care and feeding. I still enjoy the experience, but without compositing and particularly scaling windows with some sort of search, I just can't bring myself to use it.

  • Cinnamon is so much a better desktop experience than Gnome 3.

    I have called for the removal of the Gnome leaders, for abandoning people who need to get work done.

    Activities menu? You have to be kidding me!

