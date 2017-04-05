Canonical Killing Unity For Ubuntu Linux, Will Switch To the Superior GNOME (betanews.com) 58
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, the company admits that it is throwing in the towel on Unity, as well as its vision for convergence with devices like phones and tablets. Starting with Ubuntu 18.04, the wonderful GNOME will once again become the default desktop environment! "We are wrapping up an excellent quarter and an excellent year for the company, with performance in many teams and products that we can be proud of. As we head into the new fiscal year, it's appropriate to reassess each of our initiatives. I'm writing to let you know that we will end our investment in Unity8, the phone and convergence shell. We will shift our default Ubuntu desktop back to GNOME for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS," says Mark Shuttleworth, Founder of Ubuntu and Canonical.
It seems 2018 will be the year of GNOME on the Linux Desktop.
Gnome3 is awful. I really do not like using it.
So isn't it great to have an OS that lets you change your window manager for something else (like my preferred KDE5?)!
Say, whatever happened to those explorer.exe replacements in the Windows scene? I think one of them was called BlackBox maybe?
GNOME 3, while awful, has been the least of my problems with 'modern' Linux. Weird problems with systemd often prevent my Linux system from booting far enough to even get to a login prompt. I'd switch to a different distro, but all of the major ones now use systemd. I don't want to use an archaic distro like Slackware, or a niche distro like Devuan, or a weird one like Gentoo. So recently I've been using NetBSD and really liking it. I don't know if I even want to go back to Linux.
Gnome3 is awful. I really do not like using it.
I agree that the default settings for GNOME 3 in most distributions is terrible. It's actually very much like Unity if you ask me. However, it doesn't have to be that way. I was testing different distributions one day and discovered that one had a very nice implementation of GNOME. (I think it was CentOS.) Upon investigating I realized there was a setting that could be changed to go back to a traditional layout.
Adjectives like "SUPERIOR" in the title and "wonderful" in the description tell you a lot about the author's objectivity.
I'm no Unity fan, but it did handle 4K screens well at a time when nothing else would. I do wish KDE would get its 5 together (maybe it has, I honestly haven't cared enough to check in over a year). The worst thing about GNOME is reading how AWESOME it is, and then having to use its outdated, fragmented, counterintuitive crap because it got default-installed on you. Anybody who thinks
This sounds like April 1st news. But as real news, I'm guessing that when Gnome does return to Ubuntu as the default DE, it'll be a bit customized at least. It wouldn't be too had to create the addons to make Unity users feel a little more at home on Gnome 3.
I hope so, GNOME 3 really is awful, and I'm not seeing anything approaching mass adoption of it. Shuttleworth talks about the market picking it, but did it? Ubuntu users who were Unity skeptics didn't flock to GUbuntu, they flocked to Mint.
I wish Canonical had adopted Cinnamon instead. I think it's
The GNOMEs moaned the loudest when Unity was forced upon the world.
The whiny wheel often does get its way.
Why Gnome 3? The summary says it clearly: "to the superior GNOME". Ie, 2, that is, MATE.
Gnome 3 is maybe superior to, uhm, Commodore 64's user interface with it's LOAD "*",8,1 -- but perhaps even that is unfair to C64.
I really hope this wording was chosen intentionally, with tongue planted firmly in cheek... but somehow I doubt it.
Going from crappy to crappier.....
Dear god just use Cinnamon and call it done...
Going from crappy to crappier.....
The recent versions of GNOME have some settings that can be tweaked to get a more traditional layout with a proper application menu. As God intended.
gnome seems to have a lot of momentum these days.. and whilst I don't like all the decisions I can live with most of them, except the lack of type-ahead in nautilus...
I'm still very much attracted to the idea of using my phone as my primary computing device, but not so much that I want to carry the weight of Unity around with me. ChromeOS is already showing us how to seamlessly inject Android apps into the desktop space.
I'm not a huge fan of either desktop, but Unity seemed better thought out and closer to an ideal system than GNOME's "Re-invent everything but for no apparent reason" approach.
I guess I'll stick to Cinnamon for now. I just wish someone would put together a good GNU/Linux 2:1 desktop.
Outside of Redhat's bubble, GNOME hasn't been relevant in years. The developers of GNOME went full Apple in trying to control how users use their computer.
damn, out of moderation points... +5 for you!
gnome is largely ignored today, not being totally ignored just because of gtk
... that in turns forces you to use several gnome tools
i only know one person that used gnome3 and mostly because he uses fedora, not because he likes it, he just didn't care enough to change it.
Seriously, it's terrible. GNOME 2 wasn't especially pleasing aesthetically, but it was good for getting the job done. GNOME 3 is really annoying to use. Unity isn't that bad, and definitely better than GNOME 3.
Can't wait for all the "I don't see this at my company therefor it doesn't exist" bullshit anecdotes.
Shit, wrong damn story
Ubuntu MATE is an amazing release. Fast, capable, easy on resources, and it gets out of the way.
Mark, if you really want to ruffle some feathers, go with the real successor to Gnome 2. You had it right the first time.
Microsoft gave up on the desktop/mobile convergence nonsense after Windows 8. When a hybrid desktop/mobile device becomes practical, it'll just need two different desktop environments for the two different interface modes. Simple.
Phablets, mini notebooks - there are converged devices, just not many users for these devices.
My Nexus 5x has higher screen resolution than the "desktop" monitor I'm typing this on, and can interface to bluetooth keyboard and mouse, if I cared to.
I do wish that Jolla would have gotten some traction with their Linux based tablet/phones...
"Superior". Nice and impartial.
I imagine (hope?) this means they'll be switching to Wayland. The only reason Mir existed was for their mobile convergence platform and Unity 8. Without them, there's no reason to use it.
GNOME? (Score:1)
well, at least they could go with Cinnamon.....but i would prefer something like KDE or at least Qt based.
Why would they do that when Kubuntu is already excellent? Also I can see no compelling reason to compete with Mint.
Man, this is such good news I'm gonna bash all my coworkers who still use that INFERIOR UNITY CRAP.
...although, I understand their crappy decision, partially: most of them are lazy to change or simply found Unity good enough, and the fact it is the default choice on the login screen also helps.
Gnome sucks bye bye Ubuntu !
Wait, too late. I'm blown away by this announcement! Canonical has been *so* invested in Unity over the years, in spite of a ridiculous amount of resistance from the community. I don't think Unity 7 is awful, though I certainly welcome the move to pure GNOME. Unity 8 has indeed been a disaster, but I really wanted Ubuntu Phone to take off. Particularly once Android support is added. I really hope this effort will continue, as Google is closing Android more and more each release.
My biggest interest is
Today, the company admits that it is throwing in the towel on Unity, as well as its vision for convergence with devices like phones and tablets
About frigging TIME. It sucked. Royally. Props to Canonical for beating Microsoft to the punch with this idea. Having a desktop that's identical to a phone has some good points. Sounds good on paper. It's not like it doesn't have any merit at all. But it's a bloody terrible idea. And trying to shoe-horn your users into a hideous mishmash of interfaces that randomly assume two wildly different I/Os is bound to piss off a lot of people that didn't really need to be pissed off. The gain you get from "oh hey,
until you can take your phone, dock it, and have a monitor, mouse, and keyboard,
Oh, hey, it's been while since I looked. This is totally possible.... if you go out of your way to get a phone that supports MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), and get a dock that then supports that. The MHL people are fragmented as hell unfortunately.
You mean the GNOME that was so "wonderful" that it resulted in the rise of multiple [wikipedia.org] forks [slashdot.org] and a mass exodus of developers? [slashdot.org] The GNOME 3 series has had to undo every major UI design change they have made because people hated it so much.
I really enjoy Unity. Hopefully it will continue to be available as an alternative window manager.
KDE is measurably superior to both Unity and Gnome3 - features & functionality, stability, customizability, usability
Why dump Unity for something only marginally better?