Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
AT&T Businesses Linux

AT&T Joins The Linux Foundation as a Platinum Member (linuxfoundation.org) 31

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
From a press release: The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced that AT&T has become a Platinum member. This follows news of the company's contribution of several million lines of ECOMP code to The Linux Foundation, as well as the new Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project based on production-ready code from AT&T and OPEN-O contributors. Chris Rice, senior vice president of AT&T Labs, joins The Linux Foundation Board of Directors and was also recently selected as the ONAP chairman. "Open source is crucial to AT&T's software transformation," said Chris Rice, chairman of ONAP and senior vice president of AT&T Labs. "So, it was a natural decision for us to join The Linux Foundation. SDN is helping us meet performance, capital spending and efficiency goals and we expect continued benefits. But more so, we recognize that the open source community accelerates innovation. We're excited to work with The Linux Foundation and its members to promote a globally accepted platform for SDN and NFV technologies."

AT&T Joins The Linux Foundation as a Platinum Member More | Reply

AT&T Joins The Linux Foundation as a Platinum Member

Comments Filter:

  • Amusing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Although I know this isn't the same company that invented Unix, this is still funny.

  • AT&T is known to cooperate with government on wholesale spying. So, by joining the Linux Foundation, they can effectively introduce backdoors into the TCP/IP stack or any of it's contributions to SDN.
    • I was just going to say.. Microsoft is getting involved with Linux, now AT&T? How much longer, do you all think, before there are enough big, nosy, control-freak corporate entities involved with Linux, to subvert it into just another spyware/malware platform like Windows? At some point I'm sure they'd manage to do away with this silly inconvenient 'open source' nonsense, seeing as how they'll have invested all the time and money and manpower into it, right?

      So, when Linux is fully owned and subverted, w

      • At some point I'm sure they'd manage to do away with this silly inconvenient 'open source' nonsense, seeing as how they'll have invested all the time and money and manpower into it, right?

        There are some serious obstacles to that, the most obvious being:

        1) They would have to get copyright law changed so that it is no longer valid.

        or

        2) They would have to rewrite Linux themselves.

        or

        3) They would have to contact all the copyright holders, and convince them to sell out.

        In short, don't lose any sleep over your concerns.

      • Nothing good ever seems to last. Money doesn't buy happiness, just influence.
    • You are crazy, or you know absolutely nothing about how code is integrated into the Linux kernel and other software stacks. Seriously, has the whole fucking country become nothing but an asylum of conspiracy-nutcases? Crikey!!
    • So it looks like all the enemies of computing freedom and privacy are becoming Platinum members. I am starting to wonder who is vetting applicants. It looks as if they're using the same tactic used to get a "heart smart" logo attached to unhealthy food. All you need to do is hand over a wad of cash.

  • Is it just me or there has been a whole number of corporations and businesses that are basically the epitome of anti-free software as they can be becoming platinum, gold, silver and whatnot members of the Linux Foundation?

Slashdot Top Deals

In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy.

Close