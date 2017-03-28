AT&T Joins The Linux Foundation as a Platinum Member (linuxfoundation.org) 31
From a press release: The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced that AT&T has become a Platinum member. This follows news of the company's contribution of several million lines of ECOMP code to The Linux Foundation, as well as the new Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project based on production-ready code from AT&T and OPEN-O contributors. Chris Rice, senior vice president of AT&T Labs, joins The Linux Foundation Board of Directors and was also recently selected as the ONAP chairman. "Open source is crucial to AT&T's software transformation," said Chris Rice, chairman of ONAP and senior vice president of AT&T Labs. "So, it was a natural decision for us to join The Linux Foundation. SDN is helping us meet performance, capital spending and efficiency goals and we expect continued benefits. But more so, we recognize that the open source community accelerates innovation. We're excited to work with The Linux Foundation and its members to promote a globally accepted platform for SDN and NFV technologies."
Amusing (Score:1)
Although I know this isn't the same company that invented Unix, this is still funny.
Is now and ever shall be
Unix without end
And Windows abend..
So, AT&T is just like the Leviathan on supernatural.
I'd be concerned (Score:2)
So, when Linux is fully owned and subverted, w
NetBSD, actually. Those 80386-only hackers are just lazy sots.
At some point I'm sure they'd manage to do away with this silly inconvenient 'open source' nonsense, seeing as how they'll have invested all the time and money and manpower into it, right?
There are some serious obstacles to that, the most obvious being:
1) They would have to get copyright law changed so that it is no longer valid.
or
2) They would have to rewrite Linux themselves.
or
3) They would have to contact all the copyright holders, and convince them to sell out.
In short, don't lose any sleep over your concerns.
Re: (Score:3)
Ouch... (Score:2)
Is it just me or there has been a whole number of corporations and businesses that are basically the epitome of anti-free software as they can be becoming platinum, gold, silver and whatnot members of the Linux Foundation?
Follow the money, corporations aren't the only ones doing it. [pando.com]
Don't forget (Score:2)
the original AT&T created Unix.
Then proceded to sue the pants off Berkeley
... ah the Unix wars... those were the days, maaaaan....