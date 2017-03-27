Ask Slashdot: What's The Easiest Linux Distro For A Newbie? 18
joseph Kramer -- a long-time user of both Windows and MacOS -- comes to Slashdot with the ultimate question: I've been lurking here for years and seen many recommendations for a Linux flavor that works. What I'm really looking for is Linux that works without constant under-the-hood tweaking (ala early Windows flavors, 3.1, 95/98). Does such an OS exist? For the record, I am not an IT tech. I just need something to work with the mechanical equipment it controls. Any recommendations?
When it comes to Windows and MacOs, he describes himself as "fed up with their shenanigans." So leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best way for a newbie to get started with Linux?
When it comes to Windows and MacOs, he describes himself as "fed up with their shenanigans." So leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best way for a newbie to get started with Linux?
Re: (Score:2)
ChromeOS (Score:1)
It's linux. And there isn't any tweaking you need to worry about.
Slackware (Score:3)
Control/command ? (Score:2)
I just need something to work with the mechanical equipment it controls
Apparently you just don't need a run of the mill desktop linux distro, but some special purpose to control some hardware, right ? The good news is that all linux systems are more or less equivalent for that. The bad news is: what is you equipment ? Does it support Linux ? Do you need to write software for it or are you provided drivers ? If the latter you should ask your hardware provider what they recommend, not us.
Gentoo (Score:3)
If you want a one-line reply... (Score:1)
There's linux, and then there's linux (Score:2)
CentOS/RedHat, those will leave you around the Windows Server 2000/2003 level in terms of "easy to use". Beyond that, there really isn't anything. But you'll still need to deal with everything about these distros that is still Linux. Want to configure anything? Then you have to dig out your command-line based notepad variant.
Then there's Ubuntu. That'll give you an intolerably inferior GUI to use with all your off-brand open source alternatives. Comparable to maybe Windows XP pre-service pack, maybe SP1. Bu
Debian (Score:2)
Just Debian, no derivatives.
I've had the least trouble with Debian. Mint just doesn't seem to like me, and I don't like Ubuntu.
Building Gentoo from source was fun, Fedora just didn't feel right, FreeBSD wouldn't even work in Virtualbox, and I've yet to experience the pleasure of Slackware.
If this is to control manufacturing/industrial equipment, you really should be employing someone with skills and experience.
/advice
Kubuntu (Score:2)
I would choose Kubuntu for its normal Windows 7-like start menu (incorporating type-search for applications, and organized submenus). The distro also has several things to get you rolling, optionally installing flash and mp3 proprietary extensions, a driver installer to get proprietary things like ATI/Nvidia and WiFi up and running. Firefox and LibreOffice are ready to go, and typing "updates" or "software" in the menu will get you more programs to install.
In 17.04 (beta 2 from a few days ago) the awkward "