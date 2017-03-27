Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Operating Systems Linux

Ask Slashdot: What's The Easiest Linux Distro For A Newbie? 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the OS-advice dept.
joseph Kramer -- a long-time user of both Windows and MacOS -- comes to Slashdot with the ultimate question: I've been lurking here for years and seen many recommendations for a Linux flavor that works. What I'm really looking for is Linux that works without constant under-the-hood tweaking (ala early Windows flavors, 3.1, 95/98). Does such an OS exist? For the record, I am not an IT tech. I just need something to work with the mechanical equipment it controls. Any recommendations?
When it comes to Windows and MacOs, he describes himself as "fed up with their shenanigans." So leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best way for a newbie to get started with Linux?

Ask Slashdot: What's The Easiest Linux Distro For A Newbie? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What's The Easiest Linux Distro For A Newbie?

Comments Filter:

  • It's linux. And there isn't any tweaking you need to worry about.

  • Slackware (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @03:36AM (#54116653) Journal
    and if you want the best user experience, install it from floppies.
  • What do you mean by:

    I just need something to work with the mechanical equipment it controls

    Apparently you just don't need a run of the mill desktop linux distro, but some special purpose to control some hardware, right ? The good news is that all linux systems are more or less equivalent for that. The bad news is: what is you equipment ? Does it support Linux ? Do you need to write software for it or are you provided drivers ? If the latter you should ask your hardware provider what they recommend, not us.

  • Gentoo (Score:3)

    by fredgiblet ( 1063752 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @03:43AM (#54116681)
    Obviously.
  • then try Linux Mint - it seems to be the most popular and the highest rated among new users. But if you don't mind reading a bit before making a decision, then maybe this link will help (includes screenshots): http://distrowatch.com/dwres.p... [distrowatch.com] Have fun!

  • CentOS/RedHat, those will leave you around the Windows Server 2000/2003 level in terms of "easy to use". Beyond that, there really isn't anything. But you'll still need to deal with everything about these distros that is still Linux. Want to configure anything? Then you have to dig out your command-line based notepad variant.

    Then there's Ubuntu. That'll give you an intolerably inferior GUI to use with all your off-brand open source alternatives. Comparable to maybe Windows XP pre-service pack, maybe SP1. Bu

  • Just Debian, no derivatives.

    I've had the least trouble with Debian. Mint just doesn't seem to like me, and I don't like Ubuntu.

    Building Gentoo from source was fun, Fedora just didn't feel right, FreeBSD wouldn't even work in Virtualbox, and I've yet to experience the pleasure of Slackware.

    If this is to control manufacturing/industrial equipment, you really should be employing someone with skills and experience. /advice

  • I would choose Kubuntu for its normal Windows 7-like start menu (incorporating type-search for applications, and organized submenus). The distro also has several things to get you rolling, optionally installing flash and mp3 proprietary extensions, a driver installer to get proprietary things like ATI/Nvidia and WiFi up and running. Firefox and LibreOffice are ready to go, and typing "updates" or "software" in the menu will get you more programs to install.

    In 17.04 (beta 2 from a few days ago) the awkward "

Slashdot Top Deals

Research is to see what everybody else has seen, and think what nobody else has thought.

Close