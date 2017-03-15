Canonical Preps Security Lifeboat, Yells: Ubuntu 12.04 Hold-Outs, Get In (theregister.co.uk) 24
Gavin Clarke, writing for The Register: Canonical is extending the deadline for security updates for paying users of its five-year-old Ubuntu 12.04 LTS -- a first. Ubuntu 12.04 LTS will become the first Long Term Support release of Canonical's Linux to get Extended Security Maintenance (ESM). There are six LTS editions. All others have been end-of-lifed -- and given no security reprieve. LTS editions of Ubuntu Linux are released every two years. Desktop support runs for three years and the server edition receives security patches and updates for a period of five years. Security updates for 12.04 were scheduled to run out on April 28, 2017 but that now won't happen for those on Canonical's Ubuntu Advantage programme. They'll now receive important security fixes for the kernel and "most essential" userspace packages on their servers running 12.04. In what's shaping up to be Canonical's Windows XP moment over at Microsoft, the Linux spinner rolled out the lifeline because customers are clinging to 12.04.
XP moment: not quite (Score:1)
In another 5-10 years, this may be true. Mainstream support for XP lasted a decade, and some versions were supported for 13 years. 5 years support for an OS is, as The Orange Asshole would say, "Sad!".
I think people are hanging onto 12.04 because the next LTS release is where Ubuntu started to go off the rails.
Umm.. As far as I'm concerned, the next LTS, that being 14.04, is just fine... Its the following one, 16.04 that DEFINITELY "went off the rails", that being systemd.. All my systems are staying on 14.04 until close to its EOL, in April 2019, giving me 2 more years to find a non-systemd alternative to Ubuntu.. I'd rather stay with a Debian-derived OS, but its looking like I may be going back to my Linux "roots", that being Slackware, where I started with Linux in 1994..
I think you'd best count on Debian doing this at some point. The only solutions are either to move to one of the looser distros like Slackware, or to FreeBSD. While I do love Slack, I don't know if I'd ever have enough confidence in it to put in a server room, so that leaves FreeBSD, which is where I'm heading. It does take some getting used to, I have to put on my old quarter century old Xenix hat to some extent, but it least it actually functions like Unix should.
Why 12.04? (Score:2, Interesting)
is there something "special" about 12.04? With 16.04 ubuntu got systemd-infested, but was there something after 12.04 that customers don't like? Or simply "we don't upgrade, period"?
Help (Score:4, Funny)
It's this new invention called a joke.
Why is more recent valued over more stable? (Score:2)
It has always interested me to know what drives companies to upgrade their systems. Let's say you have a farm of 1,000 servers that you've had for 5 years, doing useful stuff, running 12.04 - what incentive is there for you to upgrade?
If they are web facing, and under attack - sure, I get it.
If you are developing cutting edge software for deployment to other hosts - I get it.
But if you are using them to actually do work for your company, say, running some data mining, or hosting a big kafka cluster, why cha
Security fixes?
1) Even internal servers should be running versions receiving security patches to prevent easy pivots once you're inside the perimeter.
2) Vendor support only lasts so long and some companies need/require it to ensure they meet SLAs.
3) Non-homogeneous hardware deployments but homogeneous system builds.
4) Perpetually developing against old libraries will eventually cause you issues when you are forced to upgrade.