Debian Update: Stretch Frozen, Bug-Squashing Parties Planned (phoronix.com) 2
"Debian project leader Mehdi Dogguy has written a status update concerning the work going on for the first two months of 2017," reports Phoronix. An anonymous reader quotes their report: So far this year Debian 9.0 Stretch has entered its freeze, bug squashing parties are getting underway for Stretch, the DebConf Committee is now an official team within Debian, a broad Debian Project roadmap is in the early stages of talk, and more.
Bug-Squashing Parties have been scheduled this week in Germany and Brazil, with at least two more happening in May in Paris and Zurich, and for current Debian contributors, "Debian is willing to reimburse up to $100 (or equivalent in your local currency) for your travel and accommodation expenses for participating in Bug Squashing Parties..." writes Dogguy, adding "If there are no Bug Squashing Parties next to your city, can you organize one?"
How to find them? (Score:2)
Is there a central place with all the BSP listed?
I've had a look at https://wiki.debian.org/BSPPla... [debian.org] and only the upcoming one in Paris is mentioned, not the other one in Zurich or previous ones in Germany or Brazil.