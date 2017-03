Debian Update: Stretch Frozen, Bug-Squashing Parties Planned

"Debian project leader Mehdi Dogguy has written a status update concerning the work going on for the first two months of 2017," reports Phoronix . An anonymous reader quotes their report:Bug-Squashing Parties have been scheduled this week in Germany and Brazil , with at least two more happening in May in Paris and Zurich , and for current Debian contributors, "Debian is willing to reimburse up to $100 (or equivalent in your local currency) for your travel and accommodation expenses for participating in Bug Squashing Parties..." writes Dogguy, adding "If there are no Bug Squashing Parties next to your city, can you organize one?"