Debian Update: Stretch Frozen, Bug-Squashing Parties Planned (phoronix.com) 55
"Debian project leader Mehdi Dogguy has written a status update concerning the work going on for the first two months of 2017," reports Phoronix. An anonymous reader quotes their report: So far this year Debian 9.0 Stretch has entered its freeze, bug squashing parties are getting underway for Stretch, the DebConf Committee is now an official team within Debian, a broad Debian Project roadmap is in the early stages of talk, and more.
Bug-Squashing Parties have been scheduled this week in Germany and Brazil, with at least two more happening in May in Paris and Zurich, and for current Debian contributors, "Debian is willing to reimburse up to $100 (or equivalent in your local currency) for your travel and accommodation expenses for participating in Bug Squashing Parties..." writes Dogguy, adding "If there are no Bug Squashing Parties next to your city, can you organize one?"
Is there a central place with all the BSP listed?
I've had a look at https://wiki.debian.org/BSPPla... [debian.org] and only the upcoming one in Paris is mentioned, not the other one in Zurich or previous ones in Germany or Brazil.
Nice troll there. Don't be a party pooper please.
They actually say they want to be beginner friendly. Even if you are not a Debian maintainer, you can still participate in QA effort.
That said, I used to maintain the Debian packaging of a lot of software myself, I don't think that I would be a hindrance in any way.
Maybe you should ask Trump to do something about it.
He is? News to me. He seems to be fighting to replace bad foreign programmers with worse domestic ones.
a wuss who sits to pee like a woman
So you're against gender equality?
http://dailycaller.com/2012/06... [dailycaller.com]
Since America has the best programmers...
> Germany and Brazil, with at least two more happening in May in Paris and Zurich
That part concerns me. It sounds like to me that they now care more about being PC than producing good software.
Wow! It just shows how prejudiced you are. First have a look at the Debian developers world map [debian.org]. Most of them are in Europe so this is the most logical location for Debian conventions.
Second, America has the best programmers? Really? That's not what HackerRank [businessinsider.com]says. But more importantly you have to know that most everyone is going to think their country has the best programmers so starting with such a statement speaks a lot about you and discredits the rest of your post.
Does it still work well without systemd? (Score:2, Informative)
Debian 8 does. As long as that is the case, I do not care who wants to shoot themselves in the foot using that malware.
Re:Does it still work well without systemd? (Score:4, Informative)
While Stretch still installs that malware by default, it actually works a bit better with a sane init than Jessie. Stretch also has a remarkable lack of regressions when compared to, for example, Wheezy->Jessie, so you can upgrade safely already.
Excellent, thank you for that information.
Well, it is crapware certainly, but I think it also comes with malicious intent. Of course, I cannot demonstrate the second, after all "never attribute to malice, which can be adequately explained by stupidity", and the systemd team has plenty of stupidity and arrogance.
Whenever I find a bug in Debian or the kernel, I report it and try to report a solution as well if I can find one, including source-code patches. I will also run further tests on these on request and test proposed solutions. I would have done that for sysvinit as well, but so far it just worked for me. Is there a list of things in sysvinit that need looking at? It is very stable and non-problematic from my experience.
There's a "really funny" story about xscreensaver, that you should look up one day...
Thanks to you, I just went down that rabbit hole. I just couldn't stop reading those email and mailing list exchanges. I can imagine how annoying it must be for the guy to get complaints about bugs in his app that he fixed years ago but that Debian maintainers won't include a more recent version. Here's my favorite part:
Just "being old" is not a bug in itself, so it's not a reason good enough to upgrade, or a reason to ask the user that he/she has to upgrade.
https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bi... [debian.org]
You realize xscreensaver was up-to-date in the unstable and testing versions of the distro, and that the bug was about the "stable" version of the distro? Also, there is a "backports" version of the distro that could carry up-to-date xscreensaver without issues, but it is "opt-in".
Also, IME, when a Debian maintainer actually isolates each bug worth the regression risk, and proposes a fix for that bug to the stable branch, it is almost always green-lighted on anything that is not a library. For library, th
Wow, I'm surprised jwz is still around and coding, on xscreensaver of all the stupid things. He's being an ass [slashdot.org], though, as thoroughly explained by the Anon.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
As in, bugs caused by the Debian team messing around with upstream software
For the record:
The OpenSSL patch was given the OK by the upstream OpenSSL developers at the time and the Debian maintainers trusted that.
The xscreensaver upstream author inserted a low-grade malware time bomb in his code specifically to create a problem, just to be a dick with a plausibly reasonable complaint. In the ensuing uproar he clearly demonstrated himself to be someone I never want to be on a team with. He simply didn't get that "stability" in the Debian sense means well tested and well understood c
There's a "really funny" story about xscreensaver, that you should look up one day...
Thank you for the very entertaining read. Now I know not use Debian anymore.
OK, so you're implying that you're already using Debian, but...
My favorite quote from that discussion:
I'm personally totally fine with having an 18 months old xscreensaver in Stable. As I am with nearly all other packages. I mean, it's Stable, not bleeding edge.
Guys, 1999 called, they want their Software Development practices back.
...then you go on to demonstrate that you had absolutely no idea that Debian has a release cycle that averages well over two years.
Can you explain how this very peculiar situation came to be?
It's a shame the kernel they have crashes my machines after about 5 minutes, and I can't get a decent enough log of the kernel message to file a bug...
