Debian Linux

Debian Update: Stretch Frozen, Bug-Squashing Parties Planned (phoronix.com) 55

Posted by EditorDavid from the Debian-daily-news dept.
"Debian project leader Mehdi Dogguy has written a status update concerning the work going on for the first two months of 2017," reports Phoronix. An anonymous reader quotes their report: So far this year Debian 9.0 Stretch has entered its freeze, bug squashing parties are getting underway for Stretch, the DebConf Committee is now an official team within Debian, a broad Debian Project roadmap is in the early stages of talk, and more.
Bug-Squashing Parties have been scheduled this week in Germany and Brazil, with at least two more happening in May in Paris and Zurich, and for current Debian contributors, "Debian is willing to reimburse up to $100 (or equivalent in your local currency) for your travel and accommodation expenses for participating in Bug Squashing Parties..." writes Dogguy, adding "If there are no Bug Squashing Parties next to your city, can you organize one?"

  • Is there a central place with all the BSP listed?

    I've had a look at https://wiki.debian.org/BSPPla... [debian.org] and only the upcoming one in Paris is mentioned, not the other one in Zurich or previous ones in Germany or Brazil.

  • Debian 8 does. As long as that is the case, I do not care who wants to shoot themselves in the foot using that malware.

    • Re:Does it still work well without systemd? (Score:4, Informative)

      by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Sunday March 12, 2017 @10:44PM (#54026295)

      While Stretch still installs that malware by default, it actually works a bit better with a sane init than Jessie. Stretch also has a remarkable lack of regressions when compared to, for example, Wheezy->Jessie, so you can upgrade safely already.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Excellent, thank you for that information.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ruir ( 2709173 )
        Can you? I would advise googling for Debian 9 and "Unix and Linux"... and much less if you are not already into backports. I also have a lot of posts about changes in Debian 9 there.
  • Perhaps it would be more efficient to pay $100 for a fixed bug?

  • Lisbon (Score:3)

    by ruir ( 2709173 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @10:14AM (#54028733)
    If anyone wants to organize a systemd-Squashing party in Lisbon, count me in...

  • It's a shame the kernel they have crashes my machines after about 5 minutes, and I can't get a decent enough log of the kernel message to file a bug...

  • I'll believe they are serious about bug squashing when they drop xz [nongnu.org] from the deb package format.

