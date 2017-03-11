Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Microsoft Linux

Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux (microsoft.com)

Posted by EditorDavid from the languages-for-Linux dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Billly Gates shared some news from Microsoft's Visual C++ blog: Visual Studio 2017 now lets developers write C++ code for Linux desktops, servers, and other devices without an extension, targeting specific architectures, including ARM: Visual Studio will automatically copy and remotely build your sources and can launch your application with the debugger... Today Visual Studio only supports building remotely on the Linux target machine. It is not limited to specific Linux distros, but we do have dependencies on the presence of some tools. Specifically, we need openssh-server, g++, gdb and gdbserver.

Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux More | Reply

Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

With your bare hands?!?

Close