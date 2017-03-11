Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux (microsoft.com) 50
Long-time Slashdot reader Billly Gates shared some news from Microsoft's Visual C++ blog: Visual Studio 2017 now lets developers write C++ code for Linux desktops, servers, and other devices without an extension, targeting specific architectures, including ARM: Visual Studio will automatically copy and remotely build your sources and can launch your application with the debugger... Today Visual Studio only supports building remotely on the Linux target machine. It is not limited to specific Linux distros, but we do have dependencies on the presence of some tools. Specifically, we need openssh-server, g++, gdb and gdbserver.
I suppose when you're aiming for first post you don't have too much time to think of anything more constructive.
What, framing the discussion properly is not constructive? See, if Microsoft had ever genuinely reformed, then it would indeed be unconstructive to respond to Microsoft's potentially worthy initiative in such a perjorative way. But Microsoft never did reform. It is unnecessary to look any further than Microsoft's shenanigans with Windows 10 to be sure of that, just the tip of the iceberg. So, actually, "fuck Microsoft" is a lot more constructive than you seem to believe: it helps keeps us alert to evil inte
You do realize that most of the complaints you have are basically moving a Linux desktop more toward what MS has done with Windows desktop. PulseAudio bears no small resemblence to Windows Vista+ audio stack (in terms of architecture). systemd similarly resembles the way microsoft services work, journald resembles event viewer design, networkmanager is pretty much the same way Windows does network management, dconf acts a lot like the registry.
If anything, I'd say MS is worse at many of these. As much as
They have had free versions of Visual Studio for a some years now, and according to the comments at the bottom of the article this Linux remote compilation works with the community (free) version too.
Sounds like VisualGDB... (Score:2)
...I wonder if they licensed any of that technology. I bought a copy of VisualGDB a few years ago and it was slick as hell. I had to port a bootloader written in C that was Windows-only, turning it into a simple command-line program on Linux. It was easy as using a native toolchain (easier, in fact, if you have Visual Studio muscle-memory), and so seamless that it was easy to forget that this was all over-the-wire interaction between a Linux box and Windows.
Remote only (Score:1)
That way our program can send what you're building to us so we can disassemble it and steal the idea.
"What makes you think that doesn't happen now?"
Why would I of all people bring it up if I weren't already aware that this is exactly what is happening and have had it happen to myself (though not via Microsoft?)
Re:Remote only (Score:4, Informative)
You do realise that "remote" in this instance is you own Linux machine, right? Not a closed build server owned by Microsoft - you are asked for connection information to a Linux machine so VS can copy sources, build, run and connect the debugger.
A 30 second scan of the link in the summary would have shown that up, but that might have held up your shit posting...
As if Visual Studio isn't sending shit out to Microsoft. You trust way too much, oh coward that can't be bothered to identify themselves because they're WRONG.
VS does send certain metrics to Microsoft, this has been the case for ages, and its not hidden. But there's absolutely no evidence that VS is sending the sort of thing that you are alleging, so unless you provide some...
Remote building and debugging has been part of VS for certain targets for ages, this is nothing new. And I'm both identifying myself and calling you out. How about that?
Well, it's might introduce latency, or it might not, it really does depend on exactly how it's all setup.
I can imagine VS working on a shared filesystem, so that sshing and invoking the build (probably via cmake as cmake support is new in VS2017) is pretty quick and painless if the machine is nearby. If it runs the build, and integrates build/test results with the IDE, then it's going to be a performance win for some people who are very VS centric, and who are developing cross platform libraries.
Re: (Score:3)
Each additional platform takes much extra effort
This, exactly.
Since I'm developing for a Linux platform, I already have one of these here. So explain again why I have to drag another platform (Windows with Visual C++) into my toolchain when perfectly good IDEs are available for the native Linux environment.
Depending on exactly what you are doing, you could run Linux in a VM on the same machine.
I guess you could also go the other way, and use Linux as the host machine, and put Windows in the VM.
Yet another step forward (Score:2)
First the Mac was the crown jewel,
Seriously? It was just a toy until 2001.
need openssh-server, g++, gdb and gdbserver. (Score:1)
So basically they're just porting the IDE.
Remind me again why I'd spend money on this instead of just freely using eclipse or netbeans or something?
porting...what exactly? to what? WINE? VS CODE? (Score:2)
Are they porting compiler and build system or the entire IDE?
If they are porting IDE than with what? Isn't VS IDE done with WPF these days? Perhaps they target...ehem...WINE?
Or are they rebuilding it around Visual Studio Code?
clang is a better target (Score:4, Interesting)
If I were going to switch to anything other than gcc (or support anything in addition to it), I would first go for clang and then maybe icc. I can't imagine what value vc++ would add over those.
gcc's warning/error messages are pretty awful and I really like that clangs almost always point me precisely to where the problem is, as opposed to where the problem finally made the compiler lose its mind. Does vcc++ improve on clang in that respect? If it does, I could supporting it as a build target for automated builds to get the nice diagnostics (I do this now for a project with clang), but I can't imagine it would be worthwhile for something that gets deployed.
icc is nice if you are on Intel hardware and want the sooper-dooper extra special optimizations, but that is about it.
Re: (Score:3)
If you had gone as far as reading the summary, you might have noticed it doesn't actually use the Windows compiler on Linux. Instead it uses gcc.
Yet another repackaged GCC then? (Score:2)
Maybe I'm the one with the problem. Given how easy it is to sell people something they already have for free (Dropbox, Slack, GotomyPC, etc), you'd think I'd get on the bandwagon and go into business selling people the ability to click their mouse or type Latin characters on their keyboards.
Is GDB as good as the VS Debugger? (Score:1)
I'm more than curious.
I find the VS debugger to be simply wonderful; as do others. In my institution, a lot of developers (mostly Ph.D. students) who have to target Linux, choose to run VS in a VM and develop/debug under Windows before recompiling under Linux. This is so popular that some have automated the process somewhat and perform Linux daily builds (only).
I've used GDB in the past, but wasn't impressed: so I'm wondering why, if the VS debugger under Windows is so good, why don't more people don't do