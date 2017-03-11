Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux

Posted by EditorDavid
Long-time Slashdot reader Billly Gates shared some news from Microsoft's Visual C++ blog: Visual Studio 2017 now lets developers write C++ code for Linux desktops, servers, and other devices without an extension, targeting specific architectures, including ARM: Visual Studio will automatically copy and remotely build your sources and can launch your application with the debugger... Today Visual Studio only supports building remotely on the Linux target machine. It is not limited to specific Linux distros, but we do have dependencies on the presence of some tools. Specifically, we need openssh-server, g++, gdb and gdbserver.

  • ...I wonder if they licensed any of that technology. I bought a copy of VisualGDB a few years ago and it was slick as hell. I had to port a bootloader written in C that was Windows-only, turning it into a simple command-line program on Linux. It was easy as using a native toolchain (easier, in fact, if you have Visual Studio muscle-memory), and so seamless that it was easy to forget that this was all over-the-wire interaction between a Linux box and Windows.

    In my case I was porting it over to a Raspberr

  • That way our program can send what you're building to us so we can disassemble it and steal the idea.

    • What makes you think that doesn't happen now? If they were going to do that (and I'm not yet so paranoid as to think they do that), not like this feature would have been the only way to do it.

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        "What makes you think that doesn't happen now?"

        Why would I of all people bring it up if I weren't already aware that this is exactly what is happening and have had it happen to myself (though not via Microsoft?)

    • Re:Remote only (Score:4, Informative)

      by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice@gmai l . com> on Saturday March 11, 2017 @12:17PM (#54018531)

      You do realise that "remote" in this instance is you own Linux machine, right? Not a closed build server owned by Microsoft - you are asked for connection information to a Linux machine so VS can copy sources, build, run and connect the debugger.

      A 30 second scan of the link in the summary would have shown that up, but that might have held up your shit posting...

        While I'm not asserting that Microsoft is sending anything home in this case, that actually wouldn't be an impediment. They'd just send the data back from your Windows machine, which is receiving the debugging information.

  • This is yet another step in the disappearance of Windows altogether.

  • So basically they're just porting the IDE.
    Remind me again why I'd spend money on this instead of just freely using eclipse or netbeans or something?

  • Are they porting compiler and build system or the entire IDE?

    If they are porting IDE than with what? Isn't VS IDE done with WPF these days? Perhaps they target...ehem...WINE?

    Or are they rebuilding it around Visual Studio Code?

      As usual, the Slashdot article title is misleading. What they are describing is not really the porting of Visual Studio to Linux, although MS has been hinting at that for awhile. What the article is describing is the integration of the IDE (running on Windows) with a Linux tool chain (running on Linux). Which per my earlier post, has been possible before with third-party Visual Studio add-ons. For some use cases it is a win.

      If you are not already a Visual Studio user and are developing exclusively for L

  • clang is a better target (Score:4, Interesting)

    by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Saturday March 11, 2017 @12:29PM (#54018585)

    If I were going to switch to anything other than gcc (or support anything in addition to it), I would first go for clang and then maybe icc. I can't imagine what value vc++ would add over those.

    gcc's warning/error messages are pretty awful and I really like that clangs almost always point me precisely to where the problem is, as opposed to where the problem finally made the compiler lose its mind. Does vcc++ improve on clang in that respect? If it does, I could supporting it as a build target for automated builds to get the nice diagnostics (I do this now for a project with clang), but I can't imagine it would be worthwhile for something that gets deployed.

    icc is nice if you are on Intel hardware and want the sooper-dooper extra special optimizations, but that is about it.

    • If you had gone as far as reading the summary, you might have noticed it doesn't actually use the Windows compiler on Linux. Instead it uses gcc.

  • And I want it because...why?

    Maybe I'm the one with the problem. Given how easy it is to sell people something they already have for free (Dropbox, Slack, GotomyPC, etc), you'd think I'd get on the bandwagon and go into business selling people the ability to click their mouse or type Latin characters on their keyboards.

  • I'm more than curious.

    I find the VS debugger to be simply wonderful; as do others. In my institution, a lot of developers (mostly Ph.D. students) who have to target Linux, choose to run VS in a VM and develop/debug under Windows before recompiling under Linux. This is so popular that some have automated the process somewhat and perform Linux daily builds (only).

    I've used GDB in the past, but wasn't impressed: so I'm wondering why, if the VS debugger under Windows is so good, why don't more people don't do

