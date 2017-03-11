Microsoft Continues Porting Visual C++ To Linux (microsoft.com) 13
Long-time Slashdot reader Billly Gates shared some news from Microsoft's Visual C++ blog: Visual Studio 2017 now lets developers write C++ code for Linux desktops, servers, and other devices without an extension, targeting specific architectures, including ARM: Visual Studio will automatically copy and remotely build your sources and can launch your application with the debugger... Today Visual Studio only supports building remotely on the Linux target machine. It is not limited to specific Linux distros, but we do have dependencies on the presence of some tools. Specifically, we need openssh-server, g++, gdb and gdbserver.
Sounds like VisualGDB... (Score:2)
...I wonder if they licensed any of that technology. I bought a copy of VisualGDB a few years ago and it was slick as hell. I had to port a bootloader written in C that was Windows-only, turning it into a simple command-line program on Linux. It was easy as using a native toolchain (easier, in fact, if you have Visual Studio muscle-memory), and so seamless that it was easy to forget that this was all over-the-wire interaction between a Linux box and Windows.
Remote only (Score:2)
That way our program can send what you're building to us so we can disassemble it and steal the idea.
Well, it's might introduce latency, or it might not, it really does depend on exactly how it's all setup.
I can imagine VS working on a shared filesystem, so that sshing and invoking the build (probably via cmake as cmake support is new in VS2017) is pretty quick and painless if the machine is nearby. If it runs the build, and integrates build/test results with the IDE, then it's going to be a performance win for some people who are very VS centric, and who are developing cross platform libraries.
