Munich's IT Lead: 'No Compelling Reason' To Switch Back To Windows From Linux (techrepublic.com) 20
"The man who runs Munich's central IT says there is no practical reason for the city to write off millions of euros and years of work to ditch its Linux-based OS for Windows," reports TechRepublic. Long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino summarizes a German-language article: Karl-Heinz Schneider, lead of Munich's local system house company IT@M, goes on to claim, "We do not see pressing technical reasons to switch to MS and MS Office... The council [in their recent plans] didn't even follow the analysts' suggestion to stick with using LibreOffice." Furthermore, Schneider stated that "System failures that angered citizens in recent years never were related to the LiMux project, but due to new bureaucratic procedures..." and apparently decisions by unqualified personnel at the administrative level, as Munich's administration itself states.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Visual Studio crashes on a whim? Weird, I use it every single day across multiple machines and virtual machines (Win 7,8.1,10, x86 and x64) when debugging Qt applications, and for writing tools for the Windows side of the house - the last crash I experienced was in a 3rd party plugin for Visual Studio 2010 over 5 years ago. I've been using it on the Windows side for decades (all the way back to Visual C++ 1.5 days when I used it and Borland C++) and never had problems with crashing (not that it never cras
Re: (Score:1)
GIMP is much easier to use than Photoshop, they just don't have "do my creative work for me buttons" the way newer Photoshops do.
Re: (Score:1)
Right, LibreOffice's traditional menu system is more convoluted that the messy ribbons of MS Office.... how exactly? And have you used Photoshop? The GIMP is different, but they're both powerful tools that you have to learn how to use; nor is it so difficult to transition from on to the other.
LibreOffice (Score:3, Insightful)
No more compelling reason than that. What a piece of garbage.
Re: LibreOffice (Score:1)
Better than Micro$oft Office 365.
Ob (Score:2)
Zey voss just followink orders.
millions of euros and years of work (Score:2)
Um, it cost that much to switch to Linux? This can't be encouraging to other cities / governments. Exactly how was the money and time spent? Inquiring minds want to know!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: millions of euros and years of work (Score:1)
Licenses... $0
Anpassung... $2,000,000
Transexuellen Waschraum fÃ¼r Linux-Benutzer.... $2,500,000
Prostituierte und Kokain... $3,500,000
Where is the User choice in all of this (Score:2)
Whenever I read stories like this, ie. Windows vs. Linux vs. OSX vs. it seems to always be from the perspective of the implementers or those looking to make a point about whether it can be done. Why not offer choice? Why the constant insistence that users must have the flavour of the day foisted upon them?
There is complexity in running an estate with multiple OS on offer but the truth is, any sysadmins capable of running a *nix infrastructure and operation should find supporting and mainlining other OS est
Re: (Score:3)
Because it's driven by salesfolk who focus on the very short term.
Yes. Also X Windows and RDP things make it easier to run stuff where it will run well and display it on whatever the user has, even a phone or tablet if necessary. Some of the third party RDP things even have similar functionality to X where they can export a single applic
Re: (Score:2)
Do you rejoice when you get an email about an upgrade of the vending machines in the company cafeteria, or do you worry about the new machines not carrying the kind of soft drinks or candy bars you're used to? That's basically how a typical office worker feels about computers. Spend a week working helpdesk and you'll understand that very very clearly.
That's why when you manage a large pool of workstations you want the bare minimum that users need to do their work, and why you want that bare minimum to be se
Cost to switch back grossly underestimated (Score:1)
How could they omit software licensing and infrstructure costs in the estimate? That is not a trivial amount of money by a long shot.
Who's bossing who? (Score:1)