"The man who runs Munich's central IT says there is no practical reason for the city to write off millions of euros and years of work to ditch its Linux-based OS for Windows," reports TechRepublic. Long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino summarizes a German-language article: Karl-Heinz Schneider, lead of Munich's local system house company IT@M, goes on to claim, "We do not see pressing technical reasons to switch to MS and MS Office... The council [in their recent plans] didn't even follow the analysts' suggestion to stick with using LibreOffice." Furthermore, Schneider stated that "System failures that angered citizens in recent years never were related to the LiMux project, but due to new bureaucratic procedures..." and apparently decisions by unqualified personnel at the administrative level, as Munich's administration itself states.

Munich's IT Lead: 'No Compelling Reason' To Switch Back To Windows From Linux

  • LibreOffice (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Plus1Entropy ( 4481723 ) on Saturday March 11, 2017 @06:56PM (#54020197)

    No more compelling reason than that. What a piece of garbage.

  • "System failures that angered citizens in recent years never were related to the LiMux project, but due to new bureaucratic procedures..."

    Zey voss just followink orders.

  • Um, it cost that much to switch to Linux? This can't be encouraging to other cities / governments. Exactly how was the money and time spent? Inquiring minds want to know!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      The cost of buying computers over the last decade adds up to a bit no matter what you put on them.

    • Re: millions of euros and years of work (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Licenses... $0
      Anpassung... $2,000,000
      Transexuellen Waschraum fÃ¼r Linux-Benutzer.... $2,500,000
      Prostituierte und Kokain... $3,500,000

  • Whenever I read stories like this, ie. Windows vs. Linux vs. OSX vs. it seems to always be from the perspective of the implementers or those looking to make a point about whether it can be done. Why not offer choice? Why the constant insistence that users must have the flavour of the day foisted upon them?

    There is complexity in running an estate with multiple OS on offer but the truth is, any sysadmins capable of running a *nix infrastructure and operation should find supporting and mainlining other OS est

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      Why the constant insistence that users must have the flavour of the day foisted upon them?

      Because it's driven by salesfolk who focus on the very short term.

      And with modern browsers offering productivity suites through web based platforms

      Yes. Also X Windows and RDP things make it easier to run stuff where it will run well and display it on whatever the user has, even a phone or tablet if necessary. Some of the third party RDP things even have similar functionality to X where they can export a single applic

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Do you rejoice when you get an email about an upgrade of the vending machines in the company cafeteria, or do you worry about the new machines not carrying the kind of soft drinks or candy bars you're used to? That's basically how a typical office worker feels about computers. Spend a week working helpdesk and you'll understand that very very clearly.

      That's why when you manage a large pool of workstations you want the bare minimum that users need to do their work, and why you want that bare minimum to be se

  • Cost to switch back grossly underestimated (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    past estimates have put the price of Munich returning to Windows at more than €17m, not including software licensing and new infrastructure costs.

    How could they omit software licensing and infrstructure costs in the estimate? That is not a trivial amount of money by a long shot.

  • Well thank God Munich woke up! Believe it or not, I still like Windows. They do support certain applications that I can't get on Linux. (Its possible that I am simply not good enough yet to get them to work since I'm new at it.) But one thing Windows has to realize.. I - am - the - customer. Not the other way around!! I'm not your slave, and there are other operating systems around. Windows, you are replaceable! If I were you, I'd go back to giving the customer choices, flexibility, and privacy.

