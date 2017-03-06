Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Open Source Linux

VMware Affirms Open Source Commitment By Becoming Gold Linux Foundation Member

Posted by msmash from the reaffirming-commitment dept.
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, VMware showed its commitment to the open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation Gold Member. The company joins many other successful companies at that level, such as Facebook, Toshiba, and Toyota, to name a few. "VMware has been involved in open source for years, by contributing to existing open source projects as well as open sourcing some of the company's own code. This includes significant participation in and contributions to Linux Foundation projects such as Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Cloud Foundry and Open vSwitch, as well as other open source projects including OpenStack. Becoming a Gold member of The Linux Foundation will enable VMware to become even more active in the open source community by leveraging The Linux Foundation's experience and expertise in how to most effectively contribute to and utilize open source technology," says The Linux Foundation.

  • What a commitment... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 06, 2017 @02:44PM (#53986873)

    How about "VMware Affirms Open Source Commitment By Releasing Source For All Products". That would be a commitment.

  • More hooks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, the kernel is going to gain more hooks for VMware proprietary stuff which is useless for everyone else. Yay, and stuff. Much excitement.

  • hey I know (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about you just comply with the GPL instead of trying to buy of the Linux Foundation?

  • You've got to be kidding (Score:3)

    by RonVNX ( 55322 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @03:20PM (#53987145)

    If joining the Linux Foundation is what passes for making a commitment to FLOSS, then it's all over for FLOSS.

  • VMWare is dead last in cloud; youll barely find them supported in openstack. They release almost none of their software as open source. and theyre actively involved in quashing a lawsuit that implicates their theft of busybox.

  • VMWare is a GPL violator and got off of its most recent case on a technicality. Any Linux developer can restart the case.

    The Linux foundation is sort of like loggers who claim to speak for the trees. Their main task is to facilitate the exploitation of Open Source rather than contribution to it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tpgp ( 48001 )

      The Linux foundation is sort of like loggers who claim to speak for the trees.

      Wow, I'm really disappointed to hear that, I've read a bit about vmware's GPL violation in the press & the Linux Foundation's silence (or perhaps active suppression) of legal action funded by SFC against vmware.

      You got a good summary I can read? I thought the Linux Foundation's role in this was more complex than it appears, but you've just painted with a very negative brush.

  • Back when I was in IT, I breathed a sigh of relief when the head shed decided to go with Citrix Xen. I really hate VMWare.

    • Cries that's that leaving Microsoft ... And going to Oracle?!!

      Whom am I kidding at least Oracle s shitty expensive products are stable. Sadly Hyper-V seems to be my favorite so far between all of them sadly

  • Everyone it dumping it for Hyper-V anyway. Won't be around in a few years, so I'm not sure what the point of this is. Maybe it will become FOSS software when the product succumbs to the inevitability of Microsoft's dominance.

