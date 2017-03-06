VMware Affirms Open Source Commitment By Becoming Gold Linux Foundation Member (betanews.com) 8
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, VMware showed its commitment to the open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation Gold Member. The company joins many other successful companies at that level, such as Facebook, Toshiba, and Toyota, to name a few. "VMware has been involved in open source for years, by contributing to existing open source projects as well as open sourcing some of the company's own code. This includes significant participation in and contributions to Linux Foundation projects such as Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Cloud Foundry and Open vSwitch, as well as other open source projects including OpenStack. Becoming a Gold member of The Linux Foundation will enable VMware to become even more active in the open source community by leveraging The Linux Foundation's experience and expertise in how to most effectively contribute to and utilize open source technology," says The Linux Foundation.
What a commitment... (Score:1)
How about "VMware Affirms Open Source Commitment By Releasing Source For All Products". That would be a commitment.
Re: (Score:3)
This. For anyone who missed the story so far, VMware is a bit busy dealing with their commitment to open source at the moment (https://sfconservancy.org/copyleft-compliance/vmware-lawsuit-faq.html). This news could also tell us something about the Linux Foundation's commitment to open source and/or unwillingness to let a fundraising opportunity like this pass by?
Re: (Score:2)
Related:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/08/15/vmware_survives_gpl_breach_case_but_plaintiff_promises_appeal/ [theregister.co.uk]