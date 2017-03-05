Litebook Launches A $249 Linux Laptop (zdnet.com) 155
An anonymous reader writes: It's "like a Chromebook for Linux users on a budget," reports ZDNet. The new 2.9-pound Litebook uses Intel's Celeron N3150 processor and ships with a 14.1-inch display and a 512-gigabyte hard drive with full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080). For $20 more they'll throw in a 32-gigabyte SSD to speed up your boot time. "Unlike Windows laptops, Litebooks are highly optimized, come without performance hogging bloatware, [are] designed to ensure your privacy, and are entirely free of malware and viruses," writes the company's web site. They also add that their new devices "are affordable, customizable, and are backwards compatible with Windows software."
Don't you mean 500GB? AFAIK there's no 512GB mechanical HDD.
In fact, there is no mechanical HDD with full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) either.
A current-gen Core i3-7100U costs ($281.00) more than this laptop.
But Braswell is kinda old by now, superceded by Apollo Lake.
Those aren't real prices. Like AC above says, you can buy systems from Intel with similarly prices processors for almost the same price as what Intel lists for the processor. Those are either place-holder prices (just so that they can list a price in their literature), or the price that you would pay as a consumer to get one processor if you could buy one (which you can't).
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/se... [bestbuy.com]
seriously, 250$ does seem a tad expensive and non-newsworthy. you would probably be better off with a refurb elitebook with core i5.
cheapest nucs are under 250, but celeron as well and really not that good value for money if you consider you can get a screen, battery and and keyboard for the same price too.
Re:Celeron?
No, this is Linux were you do not need an ungodly amount of CPU power to do the simplest things...
No, it's actually more that Microsoft wields weapons-grade incompetence deftly enough to make everything use so many more CPU cycles that it just makes Linux seem like magic.
Linux is not magic, it is just (mostly) solid engineering. You are spot-on about Microsoft though. I mean it has gotten so bad that they are not implementing a "gaming mode" in Win10 to reduces all the inefficiencies. Who has ever heard of such a thing in a decent OS?
More like Microsoft uses extra CPU cycles to do the same thing. Seriously I've got the fastest computer I've ever owned at work, and the frigging Outlook on is slow, takes a couple seconds to delete an email. It seems that the faster computers get the slower the applications get.
Re:Celeron?
What Intel giveth, Microsoft taketh away.
Then please explain to me why Thunderbird connecting to a Linux server (over WAN, no less) does not seem to have that issue?
~$ ping 10.8.4.101
PING 10.8.4.101 (10.8.4.101) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 10.8.4.101: icmp_seq=1 ttl=60 time=1.04 ms
64 bytes from 10.8.4.101: icmp_seq=2 ttl=60 time=1.00 ms
64 bytes from 10.8.4.101: icmp_seq=3 ttl=60 time=0.970 ms
64 bytes from 10.8.4.101: icmp_seq=4 ttl=60 time=1.01 ms
64 bytes from 10.8.4.101: icmp_seq=5 ttl=60 time=1.02 m
it is a tiny fraction of the overall system usage unless you have a severely underspecced machine.
Uh... isn't that the point here? How many CPU cycles you need to have to burn before your system isn't "severely underspecced"?
When your Xorg process uses a ton of CPU and your graphics driver is bad, a linux desktop is quite bad with overhead also Gnome 3, KDE are pigs or at least quite heavier than XP was.
Clearly you don't realize it, but you just basically re-stated his point without getting the point. Hilarious.
I can install Linux AND update it in less than a half hour. This includes installing all my desktop apps.
I have NEVER had Linux run 100% disk usage for 35 minutes after booting by something called "CompatTelRunner.exe"
The last brand new Windows 10 laptop I set up (three weeks ago) out of the box after creating the new account ran for hours and hours sucking all bandwidth available in a low bandwidth home for Windows Updates. I could not pause or stop this in
A properly set up Windows machine will not take minutes to boot, especially if you have an SSD to boot from. (Unless you have a system that simply doesn't have enough RAM. In that case, buy more if you can.) One key is to disable most of those automatic updaters and the programs that want to go resident at boot time. I keep the updaters for Java and Flash and turn off the rest; the latter will be able to go soon and the former is only important because I run development tools like Eclipse that use it.
Window
Re:Celeron?
Fortunately, in the mobile space, this is easy to determine. Look at the model number: if it starts with a letter, it's based on Atom. Just don't buy it. However, if it starts with a a number (may, but not must have a trailing letter), you are looking at Core based Celerons. Those are actually, very good. They make decent desktops for light users. Sure, you're not going to do some heavy CAD/CAM on them or high-end gaming, but for someone doing Office work they are fine. I have a user running a database on it (for specialized software related to his farm), and I have a Celeron running as a Xen host with a few light-use VMs on them. Works fine.
For desktop Celerons, I am not completely sure how to identify the lame Atom ones. From what I remember, if the model number starts with a "J", avoid them.
Now, of course, the described laptop is an Atom based one... So, I wouldn't buy it.
Re: Celeron?
I just want to add that I agree wholeheartedly with you. I run a Celeron N3150 as a PFSense firewall... seriously overkill for that job, but it runs fanless and just plugs happily away day after day without a hitch. It does get somewhat toasty at times when there's a lot going on (I run Snort and various other services on the box so it can get up there sometimes) but even at high temps it seems to be really stable and usable.
I did put Linux on it at first and had the Ubuntu desktop running on it... very sli
I wih I'd known two years ago. (Score:2)
I bought a Toshiba laptop, wiped the Hard Drive of Windows 8. Upon powering it on without giving it a chance to boot, and installed Linux to it. Cost me about $320 Total.
I did the same thing with an Acer netbook in the same price class. Only I had to let it boot windows once to find out where the POS UEFI bios stores the boot-loader (not the standard location), and then removed the windows one and put the Linux one in there. Works fine ever since.
The idea is that the drivers work
From the featured article:
The idea is that this laptop is warranted to run Linux and X.Org X11, as opposed to some other Windows-focused laptop models that end up suffering serious problems due to missing or broken drivers. So you'd remain within spec if you installed something more mainstream, such as Xubuntu.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The price isn't good because of a little fact that Linux fanboys don't want to admit after making the falsehood a meme....in reality there is NO Windows tax, its in fact a tax BREAK because the OEMs get paid by third parties to put their trialware into the OS. This is why MSFT has been selling trialware free PCs in their store and offering Windows for certain designs (such as 7in convertibles) at lower prices or even free with the stipulation that there is no trialware as it slows Windows down.
Speaking of
Re: Some Thoughts
Dell will take off around $80 if you forgo Windows when they allow the option.
Re: Some Thoughts
Re: Some Thoughts
Sigh, are you REALLY this dense or are you just trolling? Its a tax break FOR THE OEMS who then pass the savings onto YOU in the form of lower prices...is that really too hard to understand?
And it is trivial to forgo the tax break, most OEMs do offer a "clean PC" option these days and all the PCs in the MSFT store are 100% vanilla Windows...and guess what? They cost around $80 more because they are no longer getting that money from the trialware providers! Capitalism, what a concept, huh?
Re: Some Thoughts
The pictures are all of a white laptop. No-one who has ever owned a white laptop buys another one.
Are you forgetting about thousands of iBook/early MacBook owners?
Re: Some Thoughts
I had a white laptop in for repair the other day, it had black keys.
Using it was like looking at this
http://distractify-media-prod.... [distractif....cdn.bingo]
Horrific design choice.
Re: Some Thoughts
The pictures are all of a white laptop. No-one who has ever owned a white laptop buys another one.
I'm posting this from my white eee 900. I'd buy an updated one if they had it (in white).
Re:FUCK LINUX
2017 and still solving the same fucking problems for the last 10 years
This is not true at all. Now with systemd there's a whole new set of problems.
Re: FUCK LINUX
Fortunately, it is still quite optional unless you want Gnome.
Re: FUCK LINUX
Re: FUCK LINUX
Maybe you failed to install that one? You know, if you do not install drivers in Windows, you get much the same problem...
They buried the lead. The article mentions a much more exiting low-end ARM64 laptop called the Pinebook. Does that actually exist yet, or is it still vaporware? Anyone seen/touched one in the wild?
*exciting
Pine not Wine
Last I heard of Pinebook on Slashdot was a comment by vux984 mentioning it in passing [slashdot.org].
But one disadvantage of switching from x86 and x86-64 to ARM and AArch64 is inability to run the occasional Windows application in Wine. My work flow includes a few Windows applications distributed as free software, such as FCEUX debugging version, FamiTracker, and Modplug Tracker. All are usable in Wine, even on a dinky little Atom CPU. If you go ARM, you're on your own recompiling them for linking with Winelib [winehq.org].
Re: Pine not Wine
I can't let a mentioning of Wine slip by without also pointing to the commercial version by CodeWeavers [codeweavers.com]. I'm not currently running Linux on the desktop, but if you're a freelancer like me, it's VERY helpful to have Microsoft Office running reliably and out of the box.
No shares in the company, just love their product and the fact that they heavily commit to Wine.
Re: Pine not Wine
The launch was delayed due to supplier issues, this time to around March 20. Prototypes exist (photos: 1 [google.com] 2 [google.com] 3 [google.com]) and were sent to a bunch of involved people who are working on mainlining the drivers. The thing will ship with a smelly OS and smelly 3.10 vendor kernel, but near-mainline is basically working: only sound is missing, display currently only simplefb, proper DRM is being worked on.
(I'm merely watching #pine64, I'll try to make proper Debian installer (instead of mere dd-able images) once I get a Pi
Proper digital restrictions management?
proper DRM is being worked on.
Why did the developers of the Direct Rendering Manager have to give it such a confusing name?
Re: (Score:2)
At least this thing says its a 1080p screen with a decent amount of ram and decent processor.
Re: Proper digital restrictions management?
Re: details and nits
Re: details and nits
Re:What kind of budget?
The breakthrough is that you can run applications other than a web browser. To do so on a Chromebook requires putting it into developer mode. And once you've done that, anybody who turns it on can wipe the drive by pressing Space then Enter within 30 seconds of turning it on, causing you to lose all work that hasn't been backed up yet as well as the use of the device until you can reload your developer mode distribution. You can skip the 30-second interstitial by pressing Ctrl+D, but someone else who turns
Re:What kind of budget?
Where is the breakthrough here?
You can glue an Apple logo on it and nobody at Starbucks will be able to tell that it's not a Macbook, as long as you pick blurry fonts and remember not to maximize windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Privacy? (Score:2)
Isn't that the Skype icon I see in the dock?
Get a refurbished ThinkPad
Re:Get a refurbished ThinkPad
I do the same thing, but with Dell offlease Latitudes/Precisions.. Currently using a Latitude E5410 with 8Gb of ram, an i3 processor, and Kubuntu 14.04.. Works like a champ...
Still runs great, no plans to switch just yet.
Litebook Comments
Hello I'm one of the creators of the Litebook, and I'm here to address a few of the comments. The Hard Drive formats to 500GB, but is advertised by the supplier as a 512GB Device.
The SSD is not a replacement for the standard drive or a hybrid mechanical Hard Drive. Its a separate 32GB drive and is seen as such by the operating system.
Skype is not a preinstalled application. We include pictures of it to show Windows Users that the applications they are familiar with will run on the Litebook.
Thank You,
The Litebook Team
Why bother with having a mechanical hard drive? You should have included SSD by default. The laptop is already using a weak CPU no need to make the situation worse by having it work off a mechanical hard drive.
Re: (Score:2)
A low end, small SSD might be not that great (perhaps it's an eMMC chip that's optional, perhaps it's an mSATA), for reliable writes and swapping.
Not to mention the HDD is over 15x bigger!
Quite simply, netbooks took off when they replaced the 4GB and 8GB SSD-lite things with a 160GB (later 250GB) hard drive. The upgrade to 1024x600 resolution helped as well. Many bought them as their main computers, e.g. students who couldn't afford a $1000 laptop, which is all there was a couple years earlier.
Some users w
Why bother with having a mechanical hard drive?
Why bother having such a low price?
Additional, larger HD options would be nice. Is it a 9mm or 12mm bay height?
Does it take a bare drive or require an expensive hard to get replacement sled?
A good Linux laptop would allow a quick/easy drive swap to experiment with different distributions without putting a working boot layout at risk to alpha/beta quality releases.
Dis/re-assembly with teeny-tiny screws for swapping drives is such a pain in the petuti.
In such c
Re: (Score:2)
Hello I'm one of the creators of the Litebook, and I'm here to address a few of the comments
Re: Litebook Comments
The Hard Drive formats to 500GB, but is advertised by the supplier as a 512GB Device.
Are those both GB or was one GiB?
Dunno if the size suits you, but HP makes 1366x768 11.6" laptop and I found the build quality was surprisingly not crappy.
I don't know if the screen was reflective or not. Obviously not a really good one, but size makes it crisp and about good looking. I can't stand regular quality 14" and 15" laptop screens in general, I'd rather use a 1990s CRT.
The particular laptop came with a 500GB HDD - you can always replace it with a 120GB desktop SSD (it's cheap and will be faster/reliable than a 32GB). It was perha
FWIW they advertise a Stream with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and 802.11ac if you care about that. I would not like a toy with everything soldered but why not with you're okay with it. It would be good specs if t were a phone lol.
The one I used was closer to this one but slightly newer I think (dual core 1.0GHz actually) and gray. They do not say too bad things about it.
https://liliputing.com/2012/07... [liliputing.com]
It's a nightmare to look for their ever changing laptop models, lol.
Not exactly a feather, but perhaps the weight
So much
Linux had their chance to get a foothold when vista came out. And again when windows 8 came out. While Ubuntu did grow the the Linux user based quite a bit during Vista, all the distributions failed to capitalize on Windows 8. Now that Windows 10 is "free" and even pirates have been able to become legal it's hard to see Linux getting a foothold. UEFI also makes it a chore for newbies to install Linux. You'd have to sell a huge amount of pre-installed Linux boxes to ever get even a small foothold. Google are
Re: So much
There are laptops that come with no OS at all (or FreeDOS, which is hardly an OS).
Often mid range ones, i.e. those mundane ones with an RJ45 port and such. Surprise : regular laptops never stopped being built, they just don't make the news. The cheap ones even take 32GB RAM now, with the switch to plain DDR4 memory. Too bad, 15.6" 1600x900 doesn't exist anymore (not that it used to be the most common), which would have allowed to run an unscaled desktop without squinting at tiny text and icons.
Um, yeah abou
As an interesting aside, the Dell XPS regular version works fine under Linux as of about two years ago (the WiFi driver was the missing piece). In fact it works better than under Windows 10, which seems unable to properly use its own port replicators.
Like a Chromebook? (Score:2)
If I wanted a Chromebook to run Linux on, I'd just buy a Chromebook and flash the firmware. There's an Xubuntu-derived distro specifically for the purpose, too, GalliumOS [galliumos.org].
Wait, did I say I would do that? Let me correct myself. I already have. It runs Windows 10 the majority of the time, but it does have Gallium installed and bootable via rEFInd.
Maybe I should get into this business (Score:3)
What's so special about this laptop?
If I go to Alibaba and search for "inexpensive linux laptop", I get 19k hits with products like:
- https://www.alibaba.com/produc... [alibaba.com]
- https://www.alibaba.com/produc... [alibaba.com]
- https://www.alibaba.com/produc... [alibaba.com]
The big thing seems to be an angle rather than technology (hardware or software).
Seriously? (Score:3, Interesting)
Google Chrome calls home. There are many alternatives easily available without Google's stalkware baked in.
Skype is insecure spyware owned and operated by Microsoft with well known intercept capabilities. It runs and consumes bandwidth continuously whether your using skype or not.
Spotify is spyware that automatically collects data about you and your friends just by logging on.
Why is it that everyone selling to consumers offering privacy and no-bloat demonstrates the exact opposite? We won't preload heaps of shit except for the heaps of shit we preload.
It's like all these companies selling "eco friendly" products that are anything but.
There needs to be third party qualification program for security and privacy that actually meet specific articulable requirements. This wild west of everyone claiming they give a shit when in fact their actions demonstrate otherwise is worthless.
Re: Seriously?
Re: Seriously?
No Chrome. No Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Angry Birds, Candy Crush, Amazon.com, Ebay, Spotify, Pandora, Dropbox, Google, Google Maps, GMail, Hotmail. No Steam, Minecraft, Call of Duty, Starcraft, Rocket League, Madden NFL, Super Mario Bros, Halo. How many sales do you really think you'll get?
Does Windows 10 come with any of these things?
I'm afraid all available evidence is that when we the free software advocates stick to our guns, we hold a morally pure 0.00001% of the consumer computing market. No matter how righteous our cause, to the rest of the world we're the lunatic fringe of the lunatic fringe. As best as I can tell, the only practical path forward is to meet people where they stand and then gently pull them towards our side.
So does Windows come with any of these things? It isn't that these things should not be available or that I believe they universally must be viewed as bad by everyone. It is simply a matter of contrasting what the computer comes preloaded vs. claims made by vendor.
I've been advocating for Linux to be a lot more friendly to allowing third party closed binary commercial software to be installed and run across a wide range of distros.
As it stands if software isn
So they purged Intel ME (Score:2)
Intel's Celeron N3150 processor
...
are entirely free of malware
I wouldn't be too sure about that claim if they're using a processor with Intel ME on it.
Battery life? & why original chromebook was gr (Score:2)
What is the battery life for this notebook?
The original chromebook was cheap, light, booted fast, automatically synced files, and required practically no maintenance.
I bought one for $150. Still use it all the time. It is great for what it is.
Once you put a more powerful intel processor in it, and put a more capable OS in it, you lose everything special about it. No more fast boot, long battery life, cheap price, etc.
Nice, but don't pinch on the storage (Score:2)
A pity these don't come with 120GB SSDs from the start.
That was the single most significant upgrade I made to old laptops (including ones with old ATA/100 interfaces).
Starting with a 500GB slow-as-crap laptop-grade HDD sounds like a recipe for frustration.
>Richard Simmons has reportedly not been seen for over 1000 days, people! Possibly being held captive by his staff!
>We MUST get to the bottom of this, my fellow slashdotters!
Bennet Haselton has reportedly not been seen for over 1000 days, people! Possibly being held captive by anonymous cowards!
We MUST get to the bottom of this, my fellow slashdotters!
Re: Where's the "stuff that matters"?
and that sour milk smell of body odor they carry with them everywhere.
You have an active imagination but they usually smell like shit due to an inability to reach their asses and wipe effectively.
Re: Where's the "stuff that matters"?
16:9 is arguably a bit too wide for TV as well.
Heck, I did see some dual LCD panel for VR on alibaba, one for each eye, with an aspect ratio of 1.2. This should give an idea about what
Re: (Score:2)