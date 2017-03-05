Litebook Launches A $249 Linux Laptop (zdnet.com) 27
An anonymous reader writes: It's "like a Chromebook for Linux users on a budget," reports ZDNet. The new 2.9-pound Litebook uses Intel's Celeron N3150 processor and ships with a 14.1-inch display and a 512-gigabyte hard drive with full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080). For $20 more they'll throw in a 32-gigabyte SSD to speed up your boot time. "Unlike Windows laptops, Litebooks are highly optimized, come without performance hogging bloatware, [are] designed to ensure your privacy, and are entirely free of malware and viruses," writes the company's web site. They also add that their new devices "are affordable, customizable, and are backwards compatible with Windows software."
512 gigabyte hard drive? (Score:2)
Don't you mean 500GB? AFAIK there's no 512GB mechanical HDD.
Re: (Score:3)
A current-gen Core i3-7100U costs ($281.00) more than this laptop.
But Braswell is kinda old by now, superceded by Apollo Lake.
I wih I'd known two years ago. (Score:2)
I bought a Toshiba laptop, wiped the Hard Drive of Windows 8. Upon powering it on without giving it a chance to boot, and installed Linux to it. Cost me about $320 Total.
Some Thoughts (Score:2)
The idea is that the drivers work (Score:1)
From the featured article:
The idea is that this laptop is warranted to run Linux and X.Org X11, as opposed to some other Windows-focused laptop models that end up suffering serious problems due to missing or broken drivers. So you'd remain within spec if you installed something more mainstream, such as Xubuntu.
Re: Where's the "stuff that matters"? (Score:2)
>Richard Simmons has reportedly not been seen for over 1000 days, people! Possibly being held captive by his staff!
>We MUST get to the bottom of this, my fellow slashdotters!
Bennet Haselton has reportedly not been seen for over 1000 days, people! Possibly being held captive by anonymous cowards!
We MUST get to the bottom of this, my fellow slashdotters!
Re: (Score:1)
I'm more interested in the Pinebook, really. (Score:1)
They buried the lead. The article mentions a much more exiting low-end ARM64 laptop called the Pinebook. Does that actually exist yet, or is it still vaporware? Anyone seen/touched one in the wild?
Re: (Score:1)
*exciting
Pine not Wine (Score:2)
Last I heard of Pinebook on Slashdot was a comment by vux984 mentioning it in passing [slashdot.org].
But one disadvantage of switching from x86 and x86-64 to ARM and AArch64 is inability to run the occasional Windows application in Wine. My work flow includes a few Windows applications distributed as free software, such as FCEUX debugging version, FamiTracker, and Modplug Tracker. All are usable in Wine, even on a dinky little Atom CPU. If you go ARM, you're on your own recompiling them for linking with Winelib [winehq.org].
Re: (Score:2)
The launch was delayed due to supplier issues, this time to around March 20. Prototypes exist (photos: 1 [google.com] 2 [google.com] 3 [google.com]) and were sent to a bunch of involved people who are working on mainlining the drivers. The thing will ship with a smelly OS and smelly 3.10 vendor kernel, but near-mainline is basically working: only sound is missing, display currently only simplefb, proper DRM is being worked on.
(I'm merely watching #pine64, I'll try to make proper Debian installer (instead of mere dd-able images) once I get a Pi
Breakthrough (Score:1)
details and nits (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are hybrid SSHDs - they combine a small SSD (32 or 64 GB) and a larger (500 or 1000 GB) hard drive. The only issue is that they're not visible as two separate devices, the SSD acts as a cache to the HDD, caching frequently accessed blocks.
Re: (Score:1)
The breakthrough is that you can run applications other than a web browser. To do so on a Chromebook requires putting it into developer mode. And once you've done that, anybody who turns it on can wipe the drive by pressing Space then Enter within 30 seconds of turning it on, causing you to lose all work that hasn't been backed up yet as well as the use of the device until you can reload your developer mode distribution. You can skip the 30-second interstitial by pressing Ctrl+D, but someone else who turns
News for Nerds my ass! (Score:2)
Privacy? (Score:2)
Isn't that the Skype icon I see in the dock?