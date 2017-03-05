Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Litebook Launches A $249 Linux Laptop (zdnet.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the latest-Linux-laptops dept.
An anonymous reader writes: It's "like a Chromebook for Linux users on a budget," reports ZDNet. The new 2.9-pound Litebook uses Intel's Celeron N3150 processor and ships with a 14.1-inch display and a 512-gigabyte hard drive with full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080). For $20 more they'll throw in a 32-gigabyte SSD to speed up your boot time. "Unlike Windows laptops, Litebooks are highly optimized, come without performance hogging bloatware, [are] designed to ensure your privacy, and are entirely free of malware and viruses," writes the company's web site. They also add that their new devices "are affordable, customizable, and are backwards compatible with Windows software."

  • Don't you mean 500GB? AFAIK there's no 512GB mechanical HDD.

  • I bought a Toshiba laptop, wiped the Hard Drive of Windows 8. Upon powering it on without giving it a chance to boot, and installed Linux to it. Cost me about $320 Total.

    1. The pictures are all of a white laptop. No-one who has ever owned a white laptop buys another one.
    2. I bet one whole dollar they never sell a red one.
    3. Oh, elementary OS? That's the buggiest, least stable distro I've tested in the last 5 years or so, no thanks.
    4. It's about the same price as any low cost laptop I can buy with those specs. I hope this does really well, but I suspect it won't.

    • From the featured article:

      The Litebook ships with the Elementary OS flavor of Linux, though you can install an alternate that uses the Linux kernel 4.8.

      The idea is that this laptop is warranted to run Linux and X.Org X11, as opposed to some other Windows-focused laptop models that end up suffering serious problems due to missing or broken drivers. So you'd remain within spec if you installed something more mainstream, such as Xubuntu.

  • They buried the lead. The article mentions a much more exiting low-end ARM64 laptop called the Pinebook. Does that actually exist yet, or is it still vaporware? Anyone seen/touched one in the wild?

    • *exciting

    • Last I heard of Pinebook on Slashdot was a comment by vux984 mentioning it in passing [slashdot.org].

      But one disadvantage of switching from x86 and x86-64 to ARM and AArch64 is inability to run the occasional Windows application in Wine. My work flow includes a few Windows applications distributed as free software, such as FCEUX debugging version, FamiTracker, and Modplug Tracker. All are usable in Wine, even on a dinky little Atom CPU. If you go ARM, you're on your own recompiling them for linking with Winelib [winehq.org].

    • The launch was delayed due to supplier issues, this time to around March 20. Prototypes exist (photos: 1 [google.com] 2 [google.com] 3 [google.com]) and were sent to a bunch of involved people who are working on mainlining the drivers. The thing will ship with a smelly OS and smelly 3.10 vendor kernel, but near-mainline is basically working: only sound is missing, display currently only simplefb, proper DRM is being worked on.

      (I'm merely watching #pine64, I'll try to make proper Debian installer (instead of mere dd-able images) once I get a Pi

  • Wow, this is revolutionary! A Full HD hard drive is a great achievement! Can you post a picture? Please?....
  • the SSD "upgrade" is in place of the HDD. No other HDD options, so you have to buy ANOTHER HDD if you want 1TB or 2TB and install it yourself I assume its a 9mm bay+sled that wont accommodate an older 12mm 2.5 larger capacity drive. Does any body make a 2.5 9mm drive with combined/integrated 16/32/64 GB SSD?.

    • There are hybrid SSHDs - they combine a small SSD (32 or 64 GB) and a larger (500 or 1000 GB) hard drive. The only issue is that they're not visible as two separate devices, the SSD acts as a cache to the HDD, caching frequently accessed blocks.

  • News for Nerds my ass! Fucking lame thread, kill it now!

  • come without performance hogging bloatware, [are] designed to ensure your privacy,

    Isn't that the Skype icon I see in the dock?

