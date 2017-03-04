The City of Munich Might Stick With Linux (fsfe.org) 48
Munich's "LiMux" project brought FOSS software to their city's IT administration -- until a vote last month on whether to abandon Linux and return to Windows. "Since this decision was reached, the majority of media have reported that a final call was made to halt LiMux and switch back to Microsoft software," reports the Free Software Foundation Europe. "This is, however, not an accurate representation of the outcome of the city council meeting." An anonymous reader quotes their report: The opposing parties were overruled, but the decision was amended such that the strategy document must specify which LiMux-applications will no longer be needed, the extent in which prior investments must be written off, and a rough calculation of the overall costs of the desired unification... [Only then will the city council make their final decision...] We succeeded thus far in forcing the mayor Dieter Reiter to postpone the final decision, and this was possible through the unwavering pressure created by joint efforts between The Document Foundation, KDE, OSBA, and the FSFE together with all the individuals who wrote to city council members and took the issue to the media.
Although the mandate is highly suggestive in that it suggests that the existing vendor-neutral approach is to be replaced with a proprietary solution, it leaves the door open... The new mandate buys us some time. And we will keep going.
Some politicians said they'd never received this much input from the public before, and the Free Software Foundation Europe says the city's issues were caused "from organizational problems, including lack of clear structures and responsibilities," which should not be attributed to the Linux operating system. "LiMux as such is still one of the best examples of how to create a vendor-neutral administration based on Free Software."
Good (Score:2)
Good for them!
Use the would be MS license money to train people. In the long run, it is a win-win.
Cool! Mine called negotiating too!
Or a Linux-Linux?
Global Politics (Score:2, Insightful)
On the other hand, they have a lobbyist from Microsoft who definitely isn't trying to help the city of Munich run better, so I guess it's fair. Must be overwhelming to be an administrator in Munich, though.
I presume you mean "they should do this for free". Why would they do this? Open source is about being open not about being cheap.
You mean like anonymous AC trolls?
Unless you are a government and want to be sure your systems are not working for another government behind your back. While you can't possibly audit all OSS source code in-house, you could audit the most critical parts of it and you can still rely on the community for the rest of the work. Which, with closed software is not possible - you have to trust a company and in the case of Microsoft, it is a US company. An analogy would be for the US government to trust a Chinese phone running custom closed Chinese
Re:Global Politics (Score:4, Interesting)
if they did that then the City would not be contemplating the switch back.
Unless....the reason for switching is because Microsoft bribed them in some way.
Guess which one is in power now.
Re: (Score:3)
Unless....the reason for switching is because Microsoft bribed them in some way.
At the core is probably some TCO studies and they're not exactly indisputable facts. The licensing is just one tiny bit of it, then you try to estimate the productivity, maintenance and administration, difficulty of getting software and staff to operate it, training costs of users and so on. There's a lot of room for bias, particularly when it comes to omitting costs you would have with a different solution but won't be apparent until you get there. Also known as "the grass is greener on the other side", wh
Unless....the reason for switching is because Microsoft bribed them in some way.
People are very quick to use the word bribe when in reality in many business deals it's just a case of a negotiable contract. If Microsoft were to give a huge discount on the software, that's not a bribe but it may dramatically sway the decision given that the basis from switching away from a package that the entire rest of the world uses is typically cost.
Re: (Score:3)
One thing that bothers me about the press coverage of this is that there's no discussion about why there was a call to stop using LiMux. I would like to know why - was it certain apps that underperformed? Certain features that didn't exist? What? Discussing this without describing actual details is worse than meaningless. People can suggest all kinds of things, but until anyone actually knows what the issues were, it's a moot point.
Indeed it is!
I mean if local groups hat tried to 'enlighten' the city council, but the FSFE?
If M$ had be caught doing that we had an uproar
Trolls... Crickets... (Score:1)
Interesting how the MSFT trolls didn't show up to this article as they usually do. Microsoft... same old same old. Paid out all that payola and what... sheesh. Buncha pesky citizens got in the way.
You really think anyone bothers to pay shills for this site anymore?
You really think anyone ever did? Remember the Slashdot dictionary definition of shill = "someone with a different opinion to me"
Interesting how the MSFT trolls didn't show up to this article as they usually do
Maybe it's time you get your prescription checked.
Play on love!
Many plays are on love. It's a popular subject.
Germans and Open Source (Score:2)
The open source movement is quite strong in Germeny. I got this from playing Xonotic which has a strong EU/German presence. Much more open to OSS than North Americans.
