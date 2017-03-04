Microsoft Finally Releases A Beta Version of Skype For Linux (betanews.com) 14
"We want to create a Linux version of Skype that is as feature rich as the existing Skype on desktop and mobile platforms," read Thursday's announcement from Microsoft's Skype team. "Today, we're pleased to announce that we are ready to take the next step and promote Skype for Linux from Alpha to Beta." They're promising more than just better performance and bug fixes. "We have been listening to you and added in some of your top requests." Slashdot reader BrianFagioli shares the list:
- One-to-one video calls can be made from Linux to Skype users on the latest versions of Skype for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.
- Calls to mobiles and landlines with Skype credit.
- Linux users can now view shared screens from other Skype desktop clients (Windows 7.33 and above, Mac 7.46 and above).
- Unity launcher now shows the number of unread conversations.
- Online contacts in contact list now include Away and Do Not Disturb statuses.
I no longer care about Skype, it has had its peak.
Once it was good, but now it's bloated and not much resemblance to what it once was aside from the name.
Where does it say no group chat?
Even though text messaging isn't the main feature of Skype, still not having any ability to search for text in conversation is crippling.
Skype was one of the few remaining programs where the only available Linux version was still 32-bit. I still have the old version installed, though I haven't used it in ages.
I think the only other 32-bit program I still have around is Adobe's Acroread, which they've discontinued for Linux.
