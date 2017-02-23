Valve Releases SteamVR For Linux (gamingonlinux.com) 10
New submitter JustNiz quotes a report from GamingOnLinux: Valve has launched SteamVR for Linux officially in beta form and they are keen to stress that this is a development release. You will need to run the latest Steam Beta Client for it to work at all, so be sure to opt-in if you want to play around with it. VR on Linux will exclusively use Vulkan, so it's going to be a pretty good push for Vulkan if VR becomes more popular. Those who are interested can head over to GitHub for more information.
Standalone (Score:1)
I think it's awesome that they're focusing on linux development, but I'm still waiting for a standalone installer/updater for SteamVR so I don't have to install Steam in order to use the OpenVR API.
Could we please have that soon Valve?
Good for me (Score:1)
As a trans-species goat man, I've finally been able to use this VR tech to spend quality time in a virtual goat barn without being accosted by farmers. They become quite angry when I'm caught with the lady goats..... Closed minded bigots.
Hold yer horses! (Score:2)
When are we going to get a Linux por-OOH MY GOD!
Talk about a subset of a subset (Score:2)
The 1% of Linux users among the 1% of gamers currently playing VR. I think that's about 7 people tops.