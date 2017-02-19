ZDNet: Linux 'Takes The World' While Windows Dominates The Desktop (zdnet.com) 37
ZDNet editor-in-chief Steve Ranger writes that desktop dominance is less important with today's cloud-based apps running independent of operating system, arguing that the desktop is now "just one computing platform among many." An anonymous reader quotes his report: Linux on the desktop has about a 2% market share today and is viewed by many as complicated and obscure. Meanwhile, Windows sails on serenely, currently running on 90% of PCs in use... That's probably OK because Linux won the smartphone war and is doing pretty well on the cloud and Internet of Things battlefields too.
There's a four-in-five chance that there's a Linux-powered smartphone in your pocket (Android is based on the Linux kernel) and plenty of IoT devices are Linux-powered too, even if you don't necessarily notice it. Devices like the Raspberry Pi, running a vast array of different flavours of Linux, are creating an enthusiastic community of makers and giving startups a low-cost way to power new types of devices. Much of the public cloud is running on Linux in one form or another, too; even Microsoft has warmed up to open-source software.
I thought Android is *not* Linux? At least that's what one of my Android text books says. It uses the Linux kernel, but is not the same operating system that is commonly referred to as "Linux" i.e. GNU-Linux. Android has major differences with Linux. This is not a value judgement but just an observation/fact.
Just wanted to add that maybe an analogue to this is how there can be a version of Debian that uses a BSD kernel but it's not actually BSD.
Gnu/linux was the second attempt by Richard Stallman to raise awareness of GNU on the coat-tails of linux after people didn't take his first suggestion of LiGnuX seriously. Linux is not a GNU project. Their OS is called HURD.
So your "fact" does not appear to actually be one despite it coming out of a book.
He only just made his Slashdot account on Monday. He hasn't yet learned the value of calm, objective commentary the way you and I have.
I use Linux on the desktop for everything other than gaming. I dual-boot to Windows for that, and only because games developers still don't do Linux versions. The moment that changes it will be goodbye windows partition.
Here http://store.steampowered.com/... [steampowered.com] let me fix that for you and http://store.steampowered.com/... [steampowered.com]. Yeah not so much any more and if you check you steam library you will find out exactly which Mac OS and Linux games you already own, just waiting to be downloaded and installed.
The desktop is a dying market except for power users, hobbyists, scientist. Business is making the shift to smart terminals and for less secure communication purposes simple disposable notebooks
Just like it was in the beginning. And I'm OK with that. The world goes full circle.
I'm a Steam player. Point is that once you go into Steam and pick a game, chances are that the Windows version of it is more fully featured than the Linux version. In the case of Civ VI, the Windows version is out (albeit new) but the Linux one is almost out. Other games, like Civ V - the Windows version is more fully featured than the Linux one. So right now, I play on my Windows laptop.
I'm using TrueOS (PC-BSD) and it has something called playonbsd, which is essentially running wine, and then running the Windows game on top of that.
Am in a similar boat. Linux is my desktop. No looking back. I use Wine for quite a number of apps that I need, and it does take some wrangling occasionally, but it's no comparison to Windows. I have a dual boot option for when I something such as to edit an image in Photoshop.
Windows 10 allows games to be created with a lot of different graphics support.
Do developers select tools that let them code for Linux, Apple, Sony and the Windows desktop?
Is it the tools, developer kits? GPU support?
Apple have done it so MS will surely follow.
Because if Google's proprietary OSes [arstechnica.com] that are more locked down than Windows ever was (say what you want about Windows but I can grab a windows laptop and inside of 10 minutes be booting into anything from BSD to Zorin OS, just try that on a Chromebook) now counts as "Linux" because it uses the kernel, which even the community acknowledges that "the kernel is not Linux"? Well sheeit, by that metric you could claim Linux "won" half a decade ago since all those cheapo locked down routers used by millions are using the Linux kernel as part of the embedded OS.
It certainly doesn't come anywhere close to being open or supporting the four freedoms so if this is what it takes to "win" I'd say "well what exactly did you "win" other than replacing one corporate master for another?
http://www.businessinsider.com/apple-104-percent-smartphone-industry-profits-q3-2016-bmo-capital-markets-samsung-2016-11
There are three classes of companies making smartphones: those making no money, those losing money, and Apple.
"and is viewed by many as complicated and obscure"
(OP describes Windows by accident.)
Microsoft makes money of Open Source software by shaking down companies that deploy it. I.e. they weaponize their software patent portfolio.
That's how they make money from Android. [googleusercontent.com]
Recently, they received good press for their Azure patents protection offer, but it is not what it seems at first glance, their is nothing benign about it. It's just a dressed up protection racket. [cloudcomputing-news.net]
And while moving their Quantum Computing software to github, gave them press that they "Open Sourced" it [googleusercontent.com], nothing could be further from [github.com]