"Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability of the Linux 4.10 kernel series, which add a great number of improvements , new security features, and support for the newest hardware components," writes Softpedia. prisoninmate quotes their report:It required 13,000 commits, plus over 1,200 merges, Linus wrote in the announcement , adding "On the whole, 4.10 didn't end up as small as it initially looked."