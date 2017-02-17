Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Mozilla Thunderbird Finally Makes Its Way Back Into Debian's Repos (softpedia.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the back-from-the-dead dept.
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: A year ago, we told you that, after ten long years, the Debian Project finally found a way to switch their rebranded Iceweasel web browser back to Mozilla Firefox, both the ESR (Extended Support Release) and normal versions, but one question remained: what about the Mozilla Thunderbird email, news, and calendar client? Well, that question has an official answer today, as the Mozilla Thunderbird packages appear to have landed in the Debian repositories as a replacement for Icedove, the rebranded version that Debian Project was forced to use for more than ten years due to trademark issues. "Thunderbird is back in Debian! We also renamed other related packages to use official names, e.g. iceowl-extension -> lightning. For now, we need testers to catch existing issues and things we haven't seen until now," said Christoph Goehre in the mailing list announcement. You can find out how to migrate your Icedove profiles to Thunderbird via Softpedia's report.

  • Too late.... (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 17, 2017 @07:48PM (#53889887)

    Thunderbird functionality is now included in systemd.

  • Too bad Mozilla needs to be forked again (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For XUL and Npapi compatibillity puerposes.Debian should stand up to Mozilla and demand they don't cripple their software.

  • I thought Mozilla had stopped development on Thunderbird. If that's true, what's the advantage in haven't the Mozilla branded version? Not only why bother, but better to avoid it, because you can patch your own version.

    Am I wrong, and is Mozilla actually doing some development, or at least bug fixing, on Thunderbird?

  • Thunderbird is their drink of choice.

