Mozilla Thunderbird Finally Makes Its Way Back Into Debian's Repos (softpedia.com) 12
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: A year ago, we told you that, after ten long years, the Debian Project finally found a way to switch their rebranded Iceweasel web browser back to Mozilla Firefox, both the ESR (Extended Support Release) and normal versions, but one question remained: what about the Mozilla Thunderbird email, news, and calendar client? Well, that question has an official answer today, as the Mozilla Thunderbird packages appear to have landed in the Debian repositories as a replacement for Icedove, the rebranded version that Debian Project was forced to use for more than ten years due to trademark issues. "Thunderbird is back in Debian! We also renamed other related packages to use official names, e.g. iceowl-extension -> lightning. For now, we need testers to catch existing issues and things we haven't seen until now," said Christoph Goehre in the mailing list announcement. You can find out how to migrate your Icedove profiles to Thunderbird via Softpedia's report.
Too late.... (Score:3, Funny)
Thunderbird functionality is now included in systemd.
Re: (Score:2)
I am the only person I know who uses a local email client, rather than gmail, and I run with a reasonably tech savvy crowd.
Pretty much everyone I work with (ie clients) use outlook. The lowest people on the totem pole (e.g. retail store staff -- people who do not spend much time on the computer) are using gmail apps for work, or outlook online through office 365 -- but everyone in even routine admin positions on up through management is on outlook as part of office 365 or with the google apps connector.
Pretty much everyone i know 'socially' has email on their phone (ie via an app); and may use webmail or outlook depending if th
Re: (Score:2)
I am the only person I know who uses a local email client, rather than gmail, and I run with a reasonably tech savvy crowd.
Strange, I don't know a single person who uses a shitty webmail client rather than something local (did you know you can use gmail via IMAP?), and I run both with tech savvy and non-savvy crowds. The latter required a family member or a an IT guy (home/work respectively), who installed them something user-friendly like Thunderbird, rather than Windows Live Mail or whatever Outlook is called this week.
Too bad Mozilla needs to be forked again (Score:1)
For XUL and Npapi compatibillity puerposes.Debian should stand up to Mozilla and demand they don't cripple their software.
I thought Mozilla had stopped development on Th... (Score:2)
I thought Mozilla had stopped development on Thunderbird. If that's true, what's the advantage in haven't the Mozilla branded version? Not only why bother, but better to avoid it, because you can patch your own version.
Am I wrong, and is Mozilla actually doing some development, or at least bug fixing, on Thunderbird?
The Debian developers kept getting confused (Score:2)
Thunderbird is their drink of choice.