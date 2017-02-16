Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Linus Torvalds: Talk of Tech Innovation is Bullshit. Shut Up and Get the Work Done (theregister.co.uk) 230

Posted by msmash from the How-he-thinks dept.
Linus Torvalds believes the technology industry's celebration of innovation is smug, self-congratulatory, and self-serving. From a report on The Register: The term of art he used was more blunt: "The innovation the industry talks about so much is bullshit," he said. "Anybody can innovate. Don't do this big 'think different'... screw that. It's meaningless. Ninety-nine per cent of it is get the work done." In a deferential interview at the Open Source Leadership Summit in California on Wednesday, conducted by Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, Torvalds discussed how he has managed the development of the Linux kernel and his attitude toward work. "All that hype is not where the real work is," said Torvalds. "The real work is in the details." Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation.

  • Finally (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:02AM (#53880015)

    Someone honest.

    • Re:Finally (Score:5, Funny)

      by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:26AM (#53880153) Homepage
      That instantly disqualifies him for management or political office.

      • That instantly disqualifies him for management or political office.

        We may need a new mod rating for statements like this: ie, sad but true.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Rakarra ( 112805 )

      He may be honest, but he's also wrong. Yes, of course "real work" needs to be done to turn ideas into reality, but those ideas are at least as important as the work themselves. "Real work" in service of bad ideas is entirely wasted, and there are plenty of Silicon Valley companies turning out useless apps and software products that won't go anywhere that talented people have spent a lot of time making.

      Linus is wrong, and "innovation," however you want to define it, is damned important.

      • Re:Finally (Score:5, Insightful)

        by WheezyJoe ( 1168567 ) <(moc.eticxe) (ta) (ggef)> on Thursday February 16, 2017 @02:05PM (#53881231)

        Linus' point is there's too much attention spent on hype (the "innovation"), and too little spent on actually getting something built. Having built something himself, and maintained it longer than the lifespans of countless tech companies, he's in an excellent position to say what he's saying. The weak link in the chain is where you start raising money with your idea and your salesmanship, and it becomes time to start hiring engineers, leasing office and factory space, and building prototypes that have a shot at becoming real products. All that costs money, a lot of it, and some "entrepreneurs" and their benefactors simply can't handle seeing all that money they raised just slip away. Easier to keep it, brag about how much you've raised, keep shaking hands with billionaires, and keep on partying on the fund-raising circuit, kicking the whole build-it thing down the road for as long as you can (it's better than bankruptcy in the event your product fails). Human-nature can creep in and fuck-up any good idea with fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Seems to me lately only weird guys with personality disorders like Jobs, Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg can both raise the money and push the right people just the right way to get a product out the door. Wasn't it Jobs who said "Real artists ship"? That's what Linus was talking about.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        He may be honest, but he's also wrong. Yes, of course "real work" needs to be done to turn ideas into reality, but those ideas are at least as important as the work themselves. "Real work" in service of bad ideas is entirely wasted, and there are plenty of Silicon Valley companies turning out useless apps and software products that won't go anywhere that talented people have spent a lot of time making.

        No, ideas are a dime a dozen. You probably come up with a dozen ideas every hour, from the mundane to fant

        • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

          by Rakarra ( 112805 )

          No, ideas are a dime a dozen. You probably come up with a dozen ideas every hour, from the mundane to fantasy.

          Ideas are a dime a dozen, but great ideas are rare.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Kagato ( 116051 )

      The Core Linux crap he leads doesn't innovate per se. It doesn't have to. It needs to be stable, consistent and performant. The work they do is important, but it's built on the shoulders of giants like Dennis Ritchie. What's innovative in Linux is the social and collaborative construct. But it's not like those are new ideas.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I just wish people wouldn't mix up invention and innovation so easily together. Innovation is after all an invention turned into economic activity.

  • Linus perspires when he codes? Ewwww
  • "Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration. "

    -Thomas A. Edison (Privileged White Dude & Climate Denier...) l

  • which is why everyone can't be a programmer (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:08AM (#53880059)
    No matter what the talking heads say about STEM and giving equal opportunity to all. It take real skill, dedication and talent to be a real innovator. Luck comes later.

  • Innovation is sooo last year.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by TexasTroy ( 1701144 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:10AM (#53880067)
    Get with the times - you have to be disruptive now.

  • Myopia... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:29AM (#53880165) Journal

    Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation. 'The real work is in the details'

    As is often the case, Linus presents his rather myopic view thinking that it applies to all of IT. There's no doubt that there is an awful amount of bullshit going around in IT on the subject of innovation. It may also be true that many successful projects only have a 1% innovation component in them, but those are probably not very innovative projects. Such projects actually tend not not spend a lot of time on details, certainly not at first, because that's not where you succeed or fail; you need to understand which details are important and focus only on those. If you think innovation is just another project that needs getting done, then you don't understand what innovation is. For starters, a good innovator knows which ideas to pursue, what to turn into a POC or a project, how to evaluate those projects on an ongoing basis, and when to quit. And if you, as an innovator, never quit and bring all your projects to conclusion and launch, then you are most likely not casting your nets wide enough.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Innovation in industry since the 60's is taking hard science work done by government or university research labs and converting it into products. The fundamental innovation is not done at enterprise level but by at some government or university lab. Corporations, who have cut their own basic research spending down to practically nothing if you look at the stats, just apply the science. That's the cold truth and also why you see multiple players enter a segment at seemingly the same time -- it's because they

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      I think it depends on where you think the innovation ends and the perspiration begins. If Musk says he wants to build a rocket that can land again that's not very innovative. If SpaceX actually builds a rocket that can land again it's very innovative. Between the former and the latter is the 99% perspiration Linux talks about. Granted, occasionally it's the very concept that's so new and popular it'll sell your idea even if you stumble on the implementation. But most of those I'd call marketing gimmicks, ca

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Whoops, actually mean to preview not submit. But the other part I wanted to say is that a lot of the talking heads aren't actually very innovative and they act like all the hard work was in the idea. Like if they were doing Google's self-driving car project they'd spent tons of time on an overarching architecture concept that'd essentially say sensors -> analysis -> decision -> execution -> feedback and spend six months and 100 pages to say it. Well duuuuuuuuuh. And it'd be full of vaguely unimp

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by g01d4 ( 888748 )

          Like if they were doing Google's self-driving car project they'd spent tons of time on an overarching architecture concept that'd essentially say sensors -> analysis -> decision -> execution -> feedback and spend six months and 100 pages to say it

          I've seen this. The theory is that with a sufficiently detailed specification the code essentially writes itself (so specification gets most of the budget). Of course those writing specifications typically have little or ancient experience writing code

  • between those that do and those that don't, is that some people do and some people don't. It's as true in software as it is in any other walk of life. You can't think your way from A to B. You have to walk there.
  • totally obvious to any half-way observant person.

    All innovation is simply a series of very small steps. All "discoveries" or "inventions" are at their root, fairly minor enhancements to existing knowledge or craft.

    Sure, sometimes those minor enhancements were not at all obvious to anyone except the exceptional person (or team) who made them, but, once the enhancement is announced, it's completely obvious, to anyone willing to analyse it, how it rests on all the past development.

    I challenge anyone to f
    • What about beer?

    • Reality shows us, 99.999999% of the value is in the implementation of the idea, the idea is nearly worthless.

      Obvious solutions are only obvious after they have been solved. The fact that I can explain how an incandescent lightbulb works, a semiconductor, nuclear fusion and fission, does not put me on the level of the giants (and teams of giants) who made those discoveries. Those discoveries were made from deliberate acts of innovation that Linus declares to be bullshit and you declare to be worthless. Who gives a shit about incrementalism. Of course all discovery is built on the foundations of prior discovery,

    • The idea of plate tectonics was an innovation in geology and didn't come from a series of very small steps. It was ridiculed by the most observant people in the field.

  • But details are hard and require knowing stuff, brah. Not. For. Meeeee...

    Seriously though, agree totally, but are all those VCs and angels really so brain dead as to not know this? Or are they, like the finance folks capitalizing on herd movement into the stock markets at the moment, just cashing in on the phenomenon until it implodes? I suspect the only ones who aren't in on the joke are the dimwits who genuinely believe their brilliant calorie/counting-or-messaging/Youtube/mashup-or-whatever phone app is

  • If we look at what's usually called "innovation", it's often really about market acceptance. The first iPhone didn't involve any technology that was unique or special by itself; it was just a combo of features and decent implementation that caught on with the public: knowing what to keep, what to cut, and how to package it all together.

    There are a lot of interesting ideas floating around, such as my pet, dynamic relational [slashdot.org], but until somebody implements a version that actually catches on with the industry,

    • The first iPhone

      Do subsequent iPhones? Serious question, I am not that familiar with them, but I am with the hardware that goes into them and most, if not all, hardware that I've seen is some variation on a schematic provided by the supplier.

  • It's so true. The people in SV that actually do the work are the ones that control the things they make or design. The rest is hot air and people showing up for free lunch.

  • It's round! It rolls! You could use it to transport things! I think I'll call it...the wheel.

    Example: I just saw a presentation involving a new ORM framework today - same old idea, same crappy ORM efficiency [blogspot.ch], why am I supposed to be impressed? How many ORM frameworks do we need? [wikipedia.org] They all do the same damned thing, and all of them do it badly. By the time you have the latest and greatest innovative framework working in your project (having had to mangle to your architecture to compensate for the horrible inef

  • This industry is full of bullshit and fads.

  • The cult of innovation (Score:3)

    by bigpat ( 158134 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @12:20PM (#53880577)

    Innovation, invention and discovery are certainly important and can allow us to more easily or efficiently address needs, but when we are talking about "innovation" or innovative people most of the time what we are really talking about is creative problem solving using already existing methods, knowledge and technology.

    It is easy to look at IT and see how real innovations have contributed to a transformation of many aspects of society over the last half century and then fall into the cult of innovation as a sort of belief in perpetual innovation as a means for the betterment of society. But both a longer view and more critical view of our day to day society should confirm the importance of understanding that you already have many of the technological tools and methods needed to address today's needs. And a good application of those already known technological tools and methods should be the priority of problem solving rather than innovation merely for the sake of innovation.

    Surely there is always a need for innovation, especially in medicine where virus are constantly evolving to maximize their contagion and our existing tools need to be adapted to new challenges. But in other technology areas the problem domain does not change as remarkably over time. And already developed technology is well suited for most day to day challenges.

    Sure you can probably cite a thousand different examples where today's technology is inadequate to a problem or need, but I think the point is that it is no less noble or worthy to address the tens of thousands of those other problems and human needs that can be worked on without the need for any fundamental innovation.

  • Bullshit infects Innovation. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @12:38PM (#53880725)

    The problem is not innovation itself, but more what we're defining as innovation.

    When a person can act like a complete fucking idiot on YouTube and amass a billion look-at-this-dumbass clicks resulting in a six-figure salary, I'd say that says a lot about what is "innovative" today. Don't even get me started on reality TV.

    The scary part is watching Wall Street get high as a kite off the innovation fumes as they drool over shit like Snapchat, who loses hundreds of millions every year and arrogantly brags how they may never become profitable, defying all common sense with a multi-billion dollar IPO valuation.

    Not that we have any.bomb evidence of what happens when bullshit infects innovation...

  • 99% theft, 1% kernel (Score:3)

    by emptybody ( 12341 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @02:08PM (#53881255) Homepage Journal

    >> "All that hype is not where the real work is," said Torvalds. "The real work is in the details."
    >> Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation.

    this is because Linux took 99% of its innovation from others and then had the 1% kernel.

  • I love this man.

