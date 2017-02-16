Linus Torvalds: Talk of Tech Innovation is Bullshit. Shut Up and Get the Work Done (theregister.co.uk) 52
Linus Torvalds believes the technology industry's celebration of innovation is smug, self-congratulatory, and self-serving. From a report on The Register: The term of art he used was more blunt: "The innovation the industry talks about so much is bullshit," he said. "Anybody can innovate. Don't do this big 'think different'... screw that. It's meaningless. Ninety-nine per cent of it is get the work done." In a deferential interview at the Open Source Leadership Summit in California on Wednesday, conducted by Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, Torvalds discussed how he has managed the development of the Linux kernel and his attitude toward work. "All that hype is not where the real work is," said Torvalds. "The real work is in the details." Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation.
Re:Finally (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:stay warm and safe in your bubble (Score:4, Interesting)
And we cant just say "fuck it and fuck your bullshit, I'm heads down working"
Actually, you can. In some places just like that. In others possibly "I'm busy, when do you need this by". If you are in a place where you are working hard, and which values your contribution, the message survives the diction. In other places, which talk a lot about technology but really just need glorified MBAs who know how computers work, you probably can't get away with this. Quit.
I think his message is exactly right, and so many companies get lost in the bullshit they are unable to get the job done. Often of course because they have moved into the Wall St. phase of "let the losers of the pyramid game get their money back, if possible".
Any asshole can have an idea, most of technology (or most anything else for that matter) is the hard work. This is also what makes us so hostile towards patents that don't have products behind them.
Latest update... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably more like "intolerant of bullshit and buzzwords"
Re: (Score:1)
Just say what you mean. Linus is old. Innovators are young.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Another, less nasty, is that Linus merely forked/reimplemented something that was already there. From scratch, so not stolen, but not really a new idea. Which has some merit; as I recall Linus said the wrote the original kernel as a fun project. Since then, there's been a whole lot of "have an idea, put in a lot of work to make it work".
However, to the original AC's comment I will point out git.
Re: (Score:2)
Linux os not full of innovation.
It's full of great work, executed properly.
I was not a believer. I hated the fact that he was pushing such an outdated design for a kernel.
Yet he proved that great execution of an existing idea is much more valuable and has a much greater impact (worldwide, long lasting impact) than a beautiful, innovative design.
Perspiration (Score:2)
Re:Perspiration (Score:4, Informative)
"Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration." - Thomas Edison
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2012/12/14/genius-ratio/ [quoteinvestigator.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
1. Perspiring while developing code that is freely donated to anyone, and which has found its way into gadgets and devices all around us.
or
2. Perspiring while doing an insane monkey dance screaming developers, Developers, DEVELOPERS.
You decide.
Quote (Score:2)
-Thomas A. Edison (Privileged White Dude & Climate Denier...) l
which is why everyone can't be a programmer (Score:5, Insightful)
Innovation is sooo last year.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You're the fucking idiot who thinks C has existed forever because it was invented before you were born and the 1970s were time immemorial. An operating system **kernel** written in a high level language, that was innovative. Writing a new kernel because the old kernels weren't free? That's a mindless engineering exercise, perfect for a moron like Torvalds.
Re: (Score:2)
There is plenty of innovation in Linux. There is also 99 times more perspiration than innovation.
Re: (Score:3)
To be perfectly blunt, much of the work that constitutes modern computing was done in the 1950s and 1960s. Parallel computing, virtualization, all these things were either developed on paper or implemented in some form long before many of us were born. It's often why I find software patents so absurd, because they pretend that somehow someone thirty or forty years ago didn't develop something like it.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's the thing. Technical comparisons aside, Linux did something that none of the Unixes could do.
Linux was open source. That caused a huge development kick start which would be the envy of the private fiefdoms of proprietary closed Unix.
Linux then became cross platform. That causes Linux to run anywhere that the C compiler could run. Again, the envy of closed platforms.
Those two
Myopia... (Score:3)
Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation. 'The real work is in the details'
As is often the case, Linus presents his rather myopic view thinking that it applies to all of IT. There's no doubt that there is an awful amount of bullshit going around in IT on the subject of innovation. It may also be true that many successful projects only have a 1% innovation component in them, but those are probably not very innovative projects. Such projects actually tend not not spend a lot of time on details, certainly not at first, because that's not where you succeed or fail; you need to understand which details are important and focus only on those. If you think innovation is just another project that needs getting done, then you don't understand what innovation is. For starters, a good innovator knows which ideas to pursue, what to turn into a POC or a project, how to evaluate those projects on an ongoing basis, and when to quit. And if you, as an innovator, never quit and bring all your projects to conclusion and launch, then you are most likely not casting your nets wide enough.