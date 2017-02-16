Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Linux Technology

Linus Torvalds: Talk of Tech Innovation is Bullshit. Shut Up and Get the Work Done (theregister.co.uk) 52

Posted by msmash from the How-he-thinks dept.
Linus Torvalds believes the technology industry's celebration of innovation is smug, self-congratulatory, and self-serving. From a report on The Register: The term of art he used was more blunt: "The innovation the industry talks about so much is bullshit," he said. "Anybody can innovate. Don't do this big 'think different'... screw that. It's meaningless. Ninety-nine per cent of it is get the work done." In a deferential interview at the Open Source Leadership Summit in California on Wednesday, conducted by Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, Torvalds discussed how he has managed the development of the Linux kernel and his attitude toward work. "All that hype is not where the real work is," said Torvalds. "The real work is in the details." Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation.

Linus Torvalds: Talk of Tech Innovation is Bullshit. Shut Up and Get the Work Done More | Reply

Linus Torvalds: Talk of Tech Innovation is Bullshit. Shut Up and Get the Work Done

Comments Filter:
  • Linus: Curmudgeon Edition
  • Linus perspires when he codes? Ewwww
  • "Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration. "

    -Thomas A. Edison (Privileged White Dude & Climate Denier...) l

  • which is why everyone can't be a programmer (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:08AM (#53880059)
    No matter what the talking heads say about STEM and giving equal opportunity to all. It take real skill, dedication and talent to be a real innovator. Luck comes later.
  • Get with the times - you have to be disruptive now.

  • Myopia... (Score:3)

    by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @11:29AM (#53880165) Journal

    Torvalds said he subscribes to the view that successful projects are 99 per cent perspiration, and one per cent innovation. 'The real work is in the details'

    As is often the case, Linus presents his rather myopic view thinking that it applies to all of IT. There's no doubt that there is an awful amount of bullshit going around in IT on the subject of innovation. It may also be true that many successful projects only have a 1% innovation component in them, but those are probably not very innovative projects. Such projects actually tend not not spend a lot of time on details, certainly not at first, because that's not where you succeed or fail; you need to understand which details are important and focus only on those. If you think innovation is just another project that needs getting done, then you don't understand what innovation is. For starters, a good innovator knows which ideas to pursue, what to turn into a POC or a project, how to evaluate those projects on an ongoing basis, and when to quit. And if you, as an innovator, never quit and bring all your projects to conclusion and launch, then you are most likely not casting your nets wide enough.

Slashdot Top Deals

There is nothing so easy but that it becomes difficult when you do it reluctantly. -- Publius Terentius Afer (Terence)

Close