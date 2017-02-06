RethinkDB Gets Acquired By the Cloud Native Compute Foundation; Joins the Linux Foundation (techcrunch.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes:The Cloud Native Compute Foundation (CNCF) today announced that it has acquired the RethinkDB copyright and assets, including its code, and contributed it to The Linux Foundation. RethinkDB, which had raised about $12.2 million in venture capital for its open-source database, went out of business in October 2016. The CNCF says it paid $25,000 to complete this transaction. The code will now be available under the Apache license.
No Thanks (Score:2, Funny)
I'll stick to Microsoft SQL Server. At least it doesn't cost $25K per transaction!
Re:No Thanks (Score:4, Funny)
I'll stick to Microsoft SQL Server. At least it doesn't cost $25K per transaction!
I know, even Oracle doesn't charge that much.
Slower than MongoDB, has joins (Score:3)
The whole pitch seems to be "Polling your database is slow; push in real-time!" They can make a query and then continue to give results when there are updates. I guess that's fine if you have a WebSockets service providing that, instead of just polling; on the other hand, that's rarely really a design constraint or an engineering problem--frequently, WebSockets are the wrong way to do something, and polling is the right way. For example: WebSockets to have a notification pop up when you get a new reply on a forum while idling on the forum would be wasted additional complexity versus just polling every 15 seconds or so and indexing on status.
Word on the net is this can be slower than MongoDB (although RethinkDB has joins...). Likewise, you could always set up a Redis server for caching, and use the publisher-subscriber model to accomplish the same thing.
I want to say there are already adequate alternatives out there, but it's silly. MongoDB is the document store you want. CouchDB, CouchBase, and others are slow (although CouchBase is much faster than CouchDB alone). MongoDB is easy to configure (which is good, because apparently people can't get as far as enabling security on MongoDB when that's a single-step process--but an explicit one, meaning if you don't do it it isn't there). MongoDB has built-in replication and sharding, and handles write-concerns that require journaling or replication to 50%+1 nodes. It's just fairly peerless in the space within which it operates.
It's the same way with PostgreSQL: it's performant, easy-to-configure, capable of handling enormous amounts of data, standards-compliant, featureful, and stable. PostgreSQL comes by default set to asynchronous updates in clusters (same guarantees on consistency and data safety as MongoDB Majority write-concern), but can be configured to a slower Synchronous mode. If you need a relational database rather than a document store, PostgreSQL will out-scale MS SQL Server and can keep pace with Oracle; the RDBMS space actually has a few decent competitors.
This contrasts with something like git, which is great and all, but wins on popularity for the most part; bzr and a few other DVCS are just as capable. In that space, git trounces svn and cvs largely because centralized VCS is vastly-inferior to DVCS. You want to use git because it will give you access to everything around you instead of leaving you on your own special little island.