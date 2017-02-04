Privacy-Centric Linux Distro Tails 3.0 Will Drop 32-Bit Processor Support (betanews.com) 10
All of its outgoing connections are routed through Tor, and it even blocks non-anonymous connections. You can carry it around on a USB stick, and Edward Snowden uses it. But a big change is coming with Tails 3.0. BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Unfortunately for some users, Tails will soon not work on their computers. The upcoming version 3.0 of the operating system is dropping 32-bit processor support. While a decline in compatibility is normally a bad thing, in this case, it is good. You see, because there are so few 32-bit Tails users, the team was wasting resources by supporting them. Not to mention, 64-bit processors are more secure too...
"In the beginning of 2016, only 4% of Tails users were still using a 32-bit computer. Of course, some of these computers will keep working for a while. But once the number had fallen this low, the benefits of switching Tails to 64-bit outweighed the reasons we had to keep supporting 32-bit computers," says the Tails team... "In the last few years, the developers who maintain Tails have spent lots of time addressing such issues. We would rather see them spend their time in ways that benefit our users on the long term, and not on problems that will vanish when Tails switches to 64-bit eventually."
How do they know... (Score:1)
... that 4% of users are using 32-bit systems? Can't be that private if they're collecting telemetry from their own userbase...
That's not good... (Score:2)
Considering who the platform was meant to help in the first place, this is not good news.
Imagine this scenario, you're an informer on the run, you have to hide because you've got a secret that must eventually get out to the public. You have no access to modern computer, but could possibly scrape together some old computer parts to make one, perhaps an old disgarded 32 bit laptop somewhere in the dumpsters in an opressed country where even old computers are gold.
And you can't install it because it requires a