Privacy-Centric Linux Distro Tails 3.0 Will Drop 32-Bit Processor Support (betanews.com) 23
All of its outgoing connections are routed through Tor, and it even blocks non-anonymous connections. You can carry it around on a USB stick, and Edward Snowden uses it. But a big change is coming with Tails 3.0. BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Unfortunately for some users, Tails will soon not work on their computers. The upcoming version 3.0 of the operating system is dropping 32-bit processor support. While a decline in compatibility is normally a bad thing, in this case, it is good. You see, because there are so few 32-bit Tails users, the team was wasting resources by supporting them. Not to mention, 64-bit processors are more secure too...
"In the beginning of 2016, only 4% of Tails users were still using a 32-bit computer. Of course, some of these computers will keep working for a while. But once the number had fallen this low, the benefits of switching Tails to 64-bit outweighed the reasons we had to keep supporting 32-bit computers," says the Tails team... "In the last few years, the developers who maintain Tails have spent lots of time addressing such issues. We would rather see them spend their time in ways that benefit our users on the long term, and not on problems that will vanish when Tails switches to 64-bit eventually."
Not to mention, 64-bit processors are more secure too...
I'm not posting to doubt the author's assertion here, but rather to request more information: a link to the security benefits of one size over another would be nice. Is DEP something inherently impossible on 32-bit processors? Is the advantage really linked to word size, or is it more a function of new parts added to more recent processors?
Consumer 64 bit CPUs have been around since the 2003 AMD Opteron
Linux runs on many many embedded systems that are 32 bit, including plenty of new devices. It is likely that these are even the majority of running Linux instances. This particular distro may only be interested in the 64-bit desktop/laptop/server market, but many other distros would be foolish to abandon the embedded market.
... that 4% of users are using 32-bit systems? Can't be that private if they're collecting telemetry from their own userbase...
The official announcement [boum.org] says "These statistics are gathered from bug reports we have received from WhisperBack." WhisperBack is a voluntary, manual bug reporting system [boum.org] that comes with Tails. So they're only collecting "telemetry" from users who are voluntarily submitting it; that may not be the best barometer of who's using 32-bit systems, but it's all they have to go by.
As a comparison, Debian popcon [debian.org] shows i386 users being 27% of amd64's number, yet by counting bug reports filed after 2016-01-01 that include system information, that's 7%.
I see two possible explanations for this discrepancy: either i386 installations are old ones that were installed as such because the user didn't know better (the i386 installer was shown more prominently), or that such users are too untechnical to participate in filing reports.
In any case, getting a non-thoroughly-embedded machine without
Considering who the platform was meant to help in the first place, this is not good news.
Imagine this scenario, you're an informer on the run, you have to hide because you've got a secret that must eventually get out to the public. You have no access to modern computer, but could possibly scrape together some old computer parts to make one, perhaps an old disgarded 32 bit laptop somewhere in the dumpsters in an opressed country where even old computers are gold.
And you can't install it because it requires a
We already dropped 32-bit support in DFly. There are many good reasons for doing it on Linux and the other BSDs as well. I will outline a few of them.
(1) The big reason is that kernel algorithms on FreeBSD, DragonFly, and Linux are starting to seriously rely on having a 64-bit address space to be able to properly size kernel data structures and KVM reservations. While (for FreeBSD) 32 bit builds still work, resource limitations are fairly confining relative to the resources that modern machines have (eve