KDE Plasma 5.9 Released (softpedia.com) 17
KDE has announced the release and general availability of the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems. While it only took a few months to develop and isn't a long-term supported (LTS) version like KDE Plasma 5.8, the update does have several new features and improving Wayland support. Softpedia reports: Probably the most important one, which will make many KDE users upgrade from KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS or previous versions, is the return of Global Menus, a feature that was available in the KDE 4 series of the desktop environment. Only now, after numerous requests from users, did the KDE developers manage to implement Global Menus again in KDE Plasma 5.9. Quite a multitude of improvements have landed in the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment for those who use the next-generation Wayland display server. These include the ability to take screenshots, support for using the color picker, implementation of borderless maximized windows for full-screen support, and support for dragging apps by clicking on an empty area of the user interface using the Breeze style. KDE Plasma Wayland support allows users to set color schemes for windows, which may come in handy for accessibility, implements auto-hide support for panels, and properly displays the window icon on the panel when using X11 apps. Moreover, there's now a new settings tool for configuring touchpads, which you can see in action in the second video attached below. Wayland users can also set up gestures and relative motions. KDE Plasma 5.9 also adds several cool new tools that promise to enhance your productivity. For example, you'll be able to drag a screenshot taken with the Spectacle utility from the notification pop-up straight into a web browser form, chat window, or email composer. There's also a brand-new drag and drop functionality that lets you add widgets directly to the system tray area, and it's now possible to add widgets directly from the full-screen Application Dashboard launcher. KRunner actions like "Open containing folder" and "Run in Terminal" are now displayed in the application launchers for search results powered by KRunner, of course, and there's now a new applet that lets users group multiple widgets together in a single one. You can read the announcement and download KDE Plasma 5.9 via their website.
Link to announcement (Score:3)
Background per desktop? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Everything on linux desktops was more configurable 15 years ago than today, unfortunately. It's the apple effect, people believe that to make something user friendly means to eliminate all the choices.
Truly (Score:1)
...These include the ability to take screenshots...
This truly is The Year of the Linux Desktop!
Excellent news (Score:1)
Got excited for a second, I thought plasma TVs.... (Score:2)
Got excited for a second, I thought plasma TVs were back. I will cry the day my plasma gives up the ghost.
Could we have more plasma TVs pleasee!
Gobal menus? (Score:3)
"Global Menus have returned. KDE's pioneering feature to separate the menu bar from the application window allows for new user interface paradigm with either a Plasma Widget showing the menu or neatly tucked away in the window bar,"
You mean stuff that other DEs have had for ages? Same with clicking on an empty area to drag a window - which KDE had back (ISTR) in the days of Mandrake Linux
... must be a lot of work taking stuff out and putting it back in again all the time. They must be taking notes from Microsoft ...
Re: (Score:2)
Flamebait (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It still can't hold a candle to Gnome 3.
This is factually correct.
KDE Alpha (Score:2)