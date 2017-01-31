KDE Plasma 5.9 Released (softpedia.com) 81
KDE has announced the release and general availability of the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems. While it only took a few months to develop and isn't a long-term supported (LTS) version like KDE Plasma 5.8, the update does have several new features and improving Wayland support. Softpedia reports: Probably the most important one, which will make many KDE users upgrade from KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS or previous versions, is the return of Global Menus, a feature that was available in the KDE 4 series of the desktop environment. Only now, after numerous requests from users, did the KDE developers manage to implement Global Menus again in KDE Plasma 5.9. Quite a multitude of improvements have landed in the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment for those who use the next-generation Wayland display server. These include the ability to take screenshots, support for using the color picker, implementation of borderless maximized windows for full-screen support, and support for dragging apps by clicking on an empty area of the user interface using the Breeze style. KDE Plasma Wayland support allows users to set color schemes for windows, which may come in handy for accessibility, implements auto-hide support for panels, and properly displays the window icon on the panel when using X11 apps. Moreover, there's now a new settings tool for configuring touchpads, which you can see in action in the second video attached below. Wayland users can also set up gestures and relative motions. KDE Plasma 5.9 also adds several cool new tools that promise to enhance your productivity. For example, you'll be able to drag a screenshot taken with the Spectacle utility from the notification pop-up straight into a web browser form, chat window, or email composer. There's also a brand-new drag and drop functionality that lets you add widgets directly to the system tray area, and it's now possible to add widgets directly from the full-screen Application Dashboard launcher. KRunner actions like "Open containing folder" and "Run in Terminal" are now displayed in the application launchers for search results powered by KRunner, of course, and there's now a new applet that lets users group multiple widgets together in a single one. You can read the announcement and download KDE Plasma 5.9 via their website.
Background per desktop? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Background per desktop? (Score:5, Insightful)
Everything on linux desktops was more configurable 15 years ago than today, unfortunately. It's the apple effect, people believe that to make something user friendly means to eliminate all the choices.
Everything on linux desktops was more configurable 15 years ago than today
Have you tried Enlightenment? They've been adding features for decades, and it's configurability is quite extreme. If you want to do it, it can probably done with Enlightenment.
I loved E16 back in 1999 (I used it as a window manager for GNOME though which gave me the best of both worlds). Tried E17 maybe 5 years ago and wasn't impressed with it as a standalone desktop. I though probably give it another try though, thanks for the reminder.
The few times I wanted to try it (not in the 1999 days but in recent days), it never worked at all. I did try 'terminology' on its own : terminal emulator that promised cool graphics effects or something but it was corrupted or with meaningless/ugly/broken graphics and options.
Besides, the screenshots don't show a task bar so if this is yet another twm or fvwm clone please admit it.
Re: (Score:3)
Thanks for the reply - I wanted to add that mine was a bit dickish with the snide remark.
This explains a lot, and I guess using debian sid instead of Ubuntu LTS and Mint would go a long way for some of these things albeit there's likely still a package maintainer in the loop.
These OS/distros I've mentioned that are in the "slow loop" do work well still, many users don't want the rug to be pulled under them
:)
I would say most people come from DOS/Windows and in that realm, you got like a base OS you would up
Re: (Score:3)
Think about it this way - it's so configurable, it became a mobile OS.
(Tizen is heavily based on Enlightenment, apps generally use the Enlightenment Foundation LIbraries).
Everything on linux desktops was more configurable 15 years ago than today, unfortunately. It's the apple effect, people believe that to make something user friendly means to eliminate all the choices.
Linux KDE was my first version, I had to quit as it was so configurable. I'd make 10-15 changes find something now being shown and no clue where to change it at, it was too much for me so switched to Cinnamon
I bought a new system, burned it in just today, and plan on going back to KDE Plasma for the program "KDE Connect" alone. I'll just keep the changes to one at a time...
I lost Win7 over this purchase (too many changes), i7-4790K with dual video cards, a tad bit overkill for Linux
:) but Windows has nothi
people believe that to make something user friendly means to eliminate all the choices
There's no believing about it. The amount of options presented to a user is inversely proportional to user friendliness. If the user is able to do something in a simple step, giving them the choice of doing it a different way only ads complexity to the interface.
What you're complaining about is that they are only targeting one user group. In which case I agree with you, the fact all major projects are aiming for the mediocrity that is the most common user base is a problem.
It's the customization capabilities and preferences for each user. If you prefer not to use it, you can either use only a single wallpaper, or use something else altogether, like LX/QT
If they supported such a feature in one version, they should have the capability to enable that in all subsequent versions
If you used IMAP, you could just nuke the client settings folder and reconfigure your mail client, it would then sync your emails back to your computer.
I get that some people don't like to put their email 'in the cloud', but it's certainly useful.
But then again, why didn't you have proper backups?
For the record I used KDE for about a month in the early 2000's while trying out a few different options before landing on XFCE. Haven't looked back since. I've also always used Thunderbird for my email, even back
Seriously? There's no fucking excuse for a mail client to do that. It's not like it uses complex data organization, and the standard protocols it uses are well understood (except maybe exchange).
obviously
Yep, continuous indexing and swap memory are two things almost nobody needs any more, and yet all OSes default to it.
I'd like the option to buy a cpu that doesn't have the circuitry to swap memory to disk. Hibernation can be completely done in software, same as task swapping (see DOS 5 on pre-386 cpus as an example), but with today's pcs, it's just not necessary unless you're running badly designed and implemented shit like Android Studio.
That isn't how it works. The processor indicates it wants to access virtual address X and it is up to the OS to manage how that happens. Plenty of OS's have a virtual memory system without physical disk swap.
Hibernation can be completely done in software
Hibernation, by definition, requires the hardware to support that function.
same as task swapping (see DOS 5 on pre-386 cpus as an example)
And the context switchi
Hibernation does NOT require hardware support. All it requires is an OS that can write out a memory image to disk excluding the region of ram that is executing the write-to-disk command, and an OS that upon reboot can read that memory image back, and restore the cpu registers to where they were before the "write-to-disk" command was executed. Same as the software task swapper in DOS 4 or 5 (or other task swappers that weren't cpu-dependent) running on a 286 or even an 8088.
The problem with these proclamations is: where are you going to go?
Yeah, Firefox has been making some questionable decisions lately, but what's the alternative? I don't think PaleMoon is significantly different. There's always Chrome, but that's loaded with Google spyware. And there's the fully open-source Chromium, but (like Chrome) it's terrible at memory management and opens all the tabs in all windows at once, stupidly, whereas Firefox (when you restore a session) waits until you view a tab before it
Damn Slashdot and no ability to edit posts....
Anyway, same goes for KDE. What's the alternative? Gnome and its forks are all even worse in my view, and things like Xcfe are too minimalist.
Oh yeah, the other huge thing that was missing is session save/restore. Like noone ever logs out? Or reboots? The kde developers seem to think that this isn't a useful feature and don't plan to implement it
WTF?? This is a pretty critical feature for me. What is wrong with these people? If I wanted a Gnome3 clone, I'd just use Gnome3.
...These include the ability to take screenshots...
This truly is The Year of the Linux Desktop!
Got excited for a second, I thought plasma TVs.... (Score:2)
Got excited for a second, I thought plasma TVs were back. I will cry the day my plasma gives up the ghost.
Could we have more plasma TVs pleasee!
If I switch everything over to LED and bike to work, can I earn enough carbon offset credits to keep my plasma TV?
Gobal menus? (Score:3)
"Global Menus have returned. KDE's pioneering feature to separate the menu bar from the application window allows for new user interface paradigm with either a Plasma Widget showing the menu or neatly tucked away in the window bar,"
You mean stuff that other DEs have had for ages? Same with clicking on an empty area to drag a window - which KDE had back (ISTR) in the days of Mandrake Linux
... must be a lot of work taking stuff out and putting it back in again all the time. They must be taking notes from Microsoft ...
Wayland shouldn't know shit about 'empty areas' and only have a very vague notion of a 'click'. Are things worse than I thought? How/why would wayland get a say window movement policy? Inquiring minds want to know...
The used to have them, but got rid of them because they're a stupid paradigm. Lets take an integral part of an application and completely separate it from everything else.
Hopefully its optional and we aren't forced into global menus or that dumb dropdown they show in their screenshots.
It still can't hold a candle to Gnome 3.
This is factually correct.
KDE is more like a common OS Desktop we all know and offers some nice features like multiple desktop and some eye candy that can be entertaining. I happen to live with KDE mostly. Plasma is following a similar line of the old, but is
FYI, KDE vs GNOME war is over. XFCE won.
It's hard to erase something that never existed. The original announcement [kde.org] mentions using windows design features, but not the goal of a perfect clone.
There was another Linux desktop whose name escapes me at that time that had that stated goal, not KDE. Most open source projects in the 90's wanted to avoid being sued by Microsoft.
KDE took ideas from many desktop environments, with a strong influence of Windows. The screenshots of KDE1 [wikipedia.org] show a strong visual similarity. The goal was to make it easy for Windows users to switch. KDE had a start menu and task bar which were the biggest innovations in Windows 95. Even apple eventually copied the taskbar. KDE also had the minimise/maximise/close widgets in the same place as MS Windows, and unlike most other graphical environments at that time. However KDE was never limited to copying Windows and even those early versions had features that were better than Windows 95.
Yeah that's pretty much a standard feature across most X11 desktops including KDE. The good ones allow you to move those bindings from 'alt' to 'meta' for aplications that use alt.
How does KDE compare to Cinnamon? (Score:2)
After years of threats, I finally managed to eliminate all the apps that were tying me to a Windows 7 desktop or a Macbook workstation. I've used Linux heavily for years, but never as my desktop OS. It was always my app, web, or build server, and I'd interact with the machine via bash over SSH.
Now that I'm on a Linux desktop, I'm fairly comfortable with Mint's 'Cinnamon' UI, which I understand is a forked version of Gnome 2.
Normally, if I wanted to experiment with a new UI, I'd just dive in, but I'm still i