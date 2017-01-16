Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
SuSE Operating Systems Windows

Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE (fossbytes.com) 37

Posted by EditorDavid from the Windows-distros dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed," writes Hannes Kuhnemund, the senior product manager for SUSE Linux Enterprise. He's written a blog post describing how to run openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 on Windows 10, according to Fossbytes, which reports that currently users have two options -- openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2. Currently it's Ubuntu that's enabled by default in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, although there's already a project on GitHub that also lets you install Arch Linux. "It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)," writes Kuhnemund, "and it is time to change it to the real stuff.

Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE More | Reply

Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE

Comments Filter:

  • Running Windows binaries on Linux would be far more useful but very little effort seems to be devoted to that from the major Linux players.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Give us the source code to make it work, then.

  • Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed

    Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?

    • Presumably it gives the NSA the same access to Linux activity that Windows 10 already does?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by JanneM ( 7445 )

      Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?

      Not sure what MS' motivation is, but it's good news for a lot of scientific software developers. Small teams or single researchers rarely have enough time to even keep the main development going, never mind keeping up with multiple OS targets. With this everybody can simply focus on Linux, and tell Windows users to just run it under the Linux layer and stop asking about a native port.

  • Why run Windows in the first place? I am an Agile transformation coach, and I work in large organizations, and I always wonder, Why, if they are deploying on RHEL, are their developers writing code on Windows laptops? The problems that result are endless. And the solution is simple: either (1) run real Linux in an VM; or (2) run Linux natively. #1 will satisfy enterprise access to email, etc. The solutions are already here. Trying to cram Linux into the Windows kernel seems bizarre to me. What do others thi

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      Embrace.

      Extend.

      Extinguish,

      They're hoping that "linux" comes to mean just a particular set of utilities, no matter the OS.

      In this day and age, virtualise. And it doesn't matter what OS you host virtual machines on, so long as they run.

      Which is a death-knell to Windows, because the choice between "server core" and a barebones Linux install with a hypervisor? What's to choose except price and licensing?

      Developers should be able to code on - literally - anything they want to. It helps in testing, if nothing

      • Indeed. One thought: it is nice if your native OS can run containers natively. Regarding Macbooks, everyone has their own reasons, but my personal reason is hardware quality: the hard aluminum case, the keys, the slimness. There are downsides of course - can't easily replace the battery, lack of ports on new ones. It is a tradeoff. I carry mine everywhere, so physical durability and lightness are important to me. But using OSX/MacOS means that to run true Linux containers, I have to run a VM. In practice, I

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      You said it yourself -- "large organizations".

      They're aiming for some kind of economies of scale in purchasing, application deployment and security that go way beyond the single-digit percentage of user base that developers represent.

      They could just hand over the hardware and let the developers run their own machines, but this has all kinds of security implications and often bleed developer productivity in desktop maintenance overhead.

      Running dev machines natively in Linux makes some sense, but may cut them

  • Arrogance (Score:3)

    by geeper ( 883542 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @08:16AM (#53675815)

    It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL),

    Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.

  • this functionality exists for multinationals governed by micromanagement and committee. companies that view changing their break room coffee with the same bureaucratic mentality as changing the mission statement. The ability to run Linux natively in Windows is the compromise insecure managers want to drive their "microsoft only" environment that crosses its T's and dots its I's of formal standards and compliance regulatory navel gazing. While it sounds wildly pointless to the average slashdotter, this "co
  • All managed by a python script to download, install & switch whenever you want. https://github.com/RoliSoft/WSL-Distribution-Switcher [github.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

I consider a new device or technology to have been culturally accepted when it has been used to commit a murder. -- M. Gallaher

Close