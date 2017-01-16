Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE (fossbytes.com) 37
An anonymous reader writes: "Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed," writes Hannes Kuhnemund, the senior product manager for SUSE Linux Enterprise. He's written a blog post describing how to run openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 on Windows 10, according to Fossbytes, which reports that currently users have two options -- openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2. Currently it's Ubuntu that's enabled by default in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, although there's already a project on GitHub that also lets you install Arch Linux. "It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)," writes Kuhnemund, "and it is time to change it to the real stuff.
If SUSE is the real stuff, why are more real people running Ubuntu? Linux binaries running in Windows does not help me because I don't run Windows. But for those who must use Windows, the ability to have access to all Linux programs is a good idea.
As to Windows binaries running in Linux, why assume it's up to Linux folks to make that happen? As Linux takes more market share, on servers and on the desktop, all software vendors will want to be where the action is. And THAT is the real stuff.
To answer your first question. Linux distributions fill different needs. RedHat, SUSE, Are Enterprise Linux solutions meaning your CIO won't have a fit with using them. Debian, Fedora are Server based where you realize you are not paying for anything important from getting the Enterprise support. Then you have the likes like Ubuntu and Mint. Which are more Desktop/Workstation linux distributions meant for people to work with. Not just set it and forget it.
I'm wondering why they don't do a sensible, stable version like OpenBSD.
Doing what I do now - developing for Linux in Visual Studio. And, to be honest, even though I develop for Linux, I personally prefer using Windows on the desktop both at work and at home (my little home server runs on Debian, but it is mostly used as a data graveyard and the only time I actually use it is when running midnight commander in a ssh session).
"sensible" is the word you're looking for.
Visual Studio beats anything on Linux. If that's your main use for a computer then run whatever system it takes.
Running Windows binaries on Linux would be far more useful but very little effort seems to be devoted to that from the major Linux players.
Give us the source code to make it work, then.
Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed
Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?
Presumably it gives the NSA the same access to Linux activity that Windows 10 already does?
Not sure what MS' motivation is, but it's good news for a lot of scientific software developers. Small teams or single researchers rarely have enough time to even keep the main development going, never mind keeping up with multiple OS targets. With this everybody can simply focus on Linux, and tell Windows users to just run it under the Linux layer and stop asking about a native port.
Embrace.
Extend.
Extinguish,
They're hoping that "linux" comes to mean just a particular set of utilities, no matter the OS.
In this day and age, virtualise. And it doesn't matter what OS you host virtual machines on, so long as they run.
Which is a death-knell to Windows, because the choice between "server core" and a barebones Linux install with a hypervisor? What's to choose except price and licensing?
You said it yourself -- "large organizations".
They're aiming for some kind of economies of scale in purchasing, application deployment and security that go way beyond the single-digit percentage of user base that developers represent.
They could just hand over the hardware and let the developers run their own machines, but this has all kinds of security implications and often bleed developer productivity in desktop maintenance overhead.
There will not be a year of the Linux Desktop, but not because people do not want it, but because people do not care.
You know what the wonderword is? Pre-installed.
People buy an android phone and an iPad and a Win10 Portable. Because people do not care. And Microsoft is well aware of that.
It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL),
Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.
