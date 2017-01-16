Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE (fossbytes.com) 185
An anonymous reader writes: "Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed," writes Hannes Kuhnemund, the senior product manager for SUSE Linux Enterprise. He's written a blog post describing how to run openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 on Windows 10, according to Fossbytes, which reports that currently users have two options -- openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2. Currently it's Ubuntu that's enabled by default in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, although there's already a project on GitHub that also lets you install Arch Linux. "It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)," writes Kuhnemund, "and it is time to change it to the real stuff.
Running Windows binaries on Linux would be far more useful but very little effort seems to be devoted to that from the major Linux players.
Give us the source code to make it work, then.
A linux environment should be capable of maintaining a very tight jail to run windows binaries within. It might turn out to be the optimal solution in the long run.
I could see linux becoming the preferred platform to run legacy windows applications on. I have some favorite Win32 applications that won't run on 64 bit Windoes, for example. Corel bought the company that made them and snubbed them out, but they ran perfectly up to 32 bit XP.
What's stopping you maintaining the purity of your installs?
> A Linux system without a bunch of proprietary software is almost unusable
Bullshit.
> MP3 and MP4 playback come to mind
There are dozens of FOSS music and video players, capable of playing pretty much any common (and most uncommon) format. including mp3, mp4 and many others.
> Nvidia drivers.
The proprietary nvidia driver is currently much better than nouveau. for AMD cards, it's much harder to tell. radeon is better for some things, fglrx is better for others.
BTW, the nvidia driver and steam (plus
WINE ; ReactOS (Score:2)
Then you could use either ReactOS in your VM, or run Wine straight in your userspace.
And again there are also companies supporting *that*.
(e.g.: CrossOver pays developers)
So *there is* company-sponsored efforts to be able to run windows programs in a GNU/LInux or Android/Linux environment.
Shudder. (Score:3)
Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed
Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?
Presumably it gives the NSA the same access to Linux activity that Windows 10 already does?
Re:Shudder. (Score:5, Insightful)
Not sure what MS' motivation is, but it's good news for a lot of scientific software developers. Small teams or single researchers rarely have enough time to even keep the main development going, never mind keeping up with multiple OS targets. With this everybody can simply focus on Linux, and tell Windows users to just run it under the Linux layer and stop asking about a native port.
Bring it up with Microsoft? What do Windows app developers do when Wine doesn't run their application correctly?
Zero extra work and no need for a separate box or VM, and a Windows licence, to test the build.
Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?
For the same reason that GIMP is no substitute for Photoshop. Sometimes the other platform has a natively far better product. To put it simply: You're running Windows due to some other limitation and you need to crank out a script, do you do it in the abortion that is batch files? Or would you rather bash out some bash?
Why is that useful? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Why is that useful? (Score:5, Insightful)
Embrace.
Extend.
Extinguish,
They're hoping that "linux" comes to mean just a particular set of utilities, no matter the OS.
In this day and age, virtualise. And it doesn't matter what OS you host virtual machines on, so long as they run.
Which is a death-knell to Windows, because the choice between "server core" and a barebones Linux install with a hypervisor? What's to choose except price and licensing?
Developers should be able to code on - literally - anything they want to. It helps in testing, if nothing else, if they are checking in code that is Windows-only and everyone complains that it breaks builds.
But they should all have all the target platforms as VMs, too. Then it's a matter of personal preference.
To be honest, I don't get why so many coders actually use MacBooks. It seems completely the wrong decision to me, if given free choice.
But the days of which OS is actually running on the hardware mattering are long gone. The choice of what you use as desktop is personal preference. The choice of what to use for backend services doesn't matter so long as you have people managing it.
Windows, at this point, is just a fancy GUI, not unlike which choice of DE you use on Linux. I think Microsoft are trying to claw that back a little and make you think that you can get rid of the Linux desktops and interfaces by using Windows.
Dual boot requires rebooting.
Nobody in commerce or enterprise is doing that with any kind of regularity, on clients or servers.
Virtualised hardware, however, let's them run everything without changing the machine. It also lets Linux be the underlying OS while Windows is just a VM.
That gives them an incentive for "one OS" top-to-bottom (e.g. Server licensing for HyperV) that can run Windows and Linux commands (even the hypervisor itself) without having to install a rival OS.
Embrace,
Extend,
I didn't read further, for two reasons. a) The senior management of Microsoft is not the same as it once was. You're talking about ruthless strategists, who have set plans in their mind to kill off competitors. Nadella by comparison struggles to tie his shoe laces and would happily just sell the entire thing to the highest bidder and move on to destroy another company.
b) The return key is not a substitute for a full stop.
You comment was impossible to read.
Don't do that.
Makes me wonder if MS is slowly giving up on Windows and providing a transition to a Linux-based system. Maybe in a few years we
Re:Why is that useful? (Score:5, Interesting)
You said it yourself -- "large organizations".
They're aiming for some kind of economies of scale in purchasing, application deployment and security that go way beyond the single-digit percentage of user base that developers represent.
They could just hand over the hardware and let the developers run their own machines, but this has all kinds of security implications and often bleed developer productivity in desktop maintenance overhead.
Running dev machines natively in Linux makes some sense, but may cut them off from other Windows-only applications they need to be part of the larger organization. as well as lack of visibility in enterprise management software. Running it in a VM has the same problems plus the added complexity of two environments.
I doubt Microsoft's solution is designed principally as a developer solution, either, but probably a long-term gambit to make it a more universal platform to retain users when the year of Linux on the Desktop rolls around. They must see some future in their crystal ball where enough Linux desktops exist that *not* being able to run some application is an existential risk to Windows.
There will not be a year of the Linux Desktop, but not because people do not want it, but because people do not care.
You know what the wonderword is? Pre-installed.
People buy an android phone and an iPad and a Win10 Portable. Because people do not care. And Microsoft is well aware of that.
Have Linux pre-installed on a machine and people will buy it. And I do not mean somewhere on a website. I mean in the store with no option of selecting anything else. Not just one store, all of the stores and if they want
There will not be a year of the Linux Desktop, but not because people do not want it, but because people do not care.
Of course they don't care, before Apple came along and popularized smartphones nobody really cared what cell phone they had either so even when they had to make a choice they just chose the incumbent. Given the choice of Windows or Linux they'd probably still choose Windows. That will be the case until Linux comes up with some disruptive, innovative feature that users just have to have. At the moment it's just another OS that doesn't run as many programs, if you really don't want Windows then OSX is a bette
We fired our agile transformation coach. What a goddamn bureaucrat.
I think that's a bingo.
Re: Why is that useful? (Score:2)
Developers should use whatever platform they are most comfortable with.
Where I work, all of our code is designed to run on Linux, but all the developers ran Windows. Things were messy, because everyone created a tool chain around Windows (VMs with mounted shares, dev tools run locally on Windows, etc.), which did not work in production. When I came in and moved the toolchain to Linux, the integration became much nicer, because I could target Linux, but hand those tools off to the Windows users expecting min
Re:Why is that useful? (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly what I'd expect said from an Agile transformation coach; fixation on the process instead of the result.
I think you are jumping to conclusions about me. This is not about me.
You are right that it is not just about process. Process is part of it. The largest issue, IME, is knowledge: do people know about VMs? Containers? ATDD? DevOps? etc. - at all levels, from the developers through the various managers who set the rules (and therefore can change the rules).
One thing that I have found is that if you give developers Windows machines, they learn that - they don't learn about Linux. That's fine if the org deploy
Why run Windows in the first place? I am an Agile transformation coach, and I work in large organizations, and I always wonder, Why, if they are deploying on RHEL, are their developers writing code on Windows laptops?
I have no admiration for M$ and I have used Linux in some form or other for more than fifteen years. I admit Windows 7 is a decent OS, may be the best after Win 2000.
Linux is still not a viable substitute to Windows when it comes to Desktop. I don't know how good/bad the IDEs used for enterprise SW development are on Linux. Coding is not the *only* activity a developer does and as an Agile coach you would know the *endless stream of meetings*...do we have a substitute for MS Outlook? IMHO Agile ideas may
Arrogance (Score:3)
Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.
Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.
I think it was meant to be cheeky, not mean-spirited.
sudo echo "Feel better soon"
sounds awesome but means nothing. (Score:2, Interesting)
Or a bunch of other distributions (Score:3)
Where's the Windows Subsystem for Linux? (Score:2)
Please, don't wine about that...
-H
And yes you can make a virtualized image of your own but it's not one supplied by Microsoft, configured and performance tuned for that purpose.
Said before, but bears repeating (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux on Windows is part of Microsoft's 3-E strategy. If they can stunt the growth of Linux as an OS by co-opting Linux applications to run on Windows, they may eventually succeed in cutting the heart out of FOSS altogether. And they would LOVE to do that, because FOSS is one of the few significant forces standing between them and the conversion of the whole world to a software-as-a-service model, wherein the average user doesn't own shit and has fuck-all in the way of rights, choice, or legal recourse.
Anybody who has a choice shouldn't run Windows, and certainly shouldn't run Linux applications on Windows. And anybody who MUST run Windows, should also run Linux, and use Windows ONLY for those things that absolutely require it.
Said before, but no longer true-- This isn't eee (that's old news), this is "dear God-- We have to support linux containers or we're screwed".
And of course, docker containers are a fantastic way to extend the whole software-as-a-service thing. The cloud may be open source, but you don't own it, and you can't control it.
Have a nice doomsday.
Linux on Windows is part of Microsoft's 3-E strategy.
Microsoft, you: only one of these is still hung up on that 20-year-old phrase.
Embrace, extend, extinguish. (Score:2)
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
SUSE (Score:2)
I keep forgetting SUSE still exists.
Does anybody still use it, and how does it stack up against the other distro's?
I keep forgetting SUSE still exists.
Does anybody still use it, and how does it stack up against the other distro's?
According to DistroWatch [distrowatch.com], OpenSUSE is the 4th most popular Linux distribution. (Ubuntu is the 3rd most popular.)
you're lucky. i wish I could forget. it's been years, and i still have terrible flashbacks.
A Dented Pickup Truck to Carry Your Ferrari Around (Score:1)
Why would you want to keep the truck around when you can jusr drive the Ferrari?
Suse origins (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Well, Slackware isn't a vendor, it is a hobby project by a handful of people. So in this sense, SuSE is, indeed, the oldest Linux vendor.
Re:Suse origins (Score:4, Informative)
Slackware does sell its distribution on DVD/CD, which I think makes its a 'vendor'. SUSE may have been 'in the Linux business' since 1992, but only as a service provider and third party re-distributor of existing distributions (SLS and Slackware). They didn't actually sell a distribution under their own branding until 1994, and that was really just Slackware translated into German. So Hannes Kuehnemund is being a bit cheeky here!
MS-Linux is guaranteed to be broken (Score:3)
1. MS-Java was taken to court by Sun for not being compartible to Java. MS had to rename it to
2. MS implementation of open document standard is never 100% compatible with open document readers.
3. IE is not HTML compatible to this day. I don't do web development but based on my research they struggle with IE peculiarities big time
4. MS Linux is guaranteed to break everything Linux, not just because of lack of diligence but due to MS custom APIs, enhancements and "improvements". We are only safe until MS distro becomes the leading one.
GNU/Linux distro without a Linux kernel (Score:3)
If I understand it right, it's a GNU/Linux distro without a Linux kernel on top of a compatibility layer on Windows, right?
What should it be called? It's not exactly Linux, and we don't say that WINE is a Windows on Linux. It's also not only GNU.
Yup, GNU/NT-Kernel (Score:5, Interesting)
If I understand it right, it's a GNU/Linux distro without a Linux kernel on top of a compatibility layer on Windows, right?
Yup, mostly(*).
So "GNU/Windows NT Kernel" is better than "Linux" - That actually one of the rare few occastion a typical "GNU/Linux" distro gets used without the Linux kernel part.
But because "Linux" has brand recognition, it's still used.
---
(*): there's no separate compatibility layer (unlike things like Cygwin which are a user-mode compatibility layer that translates POSIX API-calls into Win32 calls - and thus enables soure compatibility).
The NT-Kernel has a bizare peculiarity : it can export several different ABI's to usermode software - it has different "personnalities".
- Win32 is just *one* of the set of ABI available.
- A long time ago, that made it possible to run OS/2 software on Windows NT.
- A little bit less longer time ago, Windows NT also had a "Unix" personality.
- Now WSL is actually the NT kernel exhibiting a small subset of the ABI featured by the linux kernel - about the bare minimum to get a few basic user-mode software (e,.g.: the "GNU" part of "GNU/Linux") run unmodified.
These are straight ABI available from the NT-Kernel, not a mere Linux-to-Win32 API conversion like Cygwin.
e.g.:
- Among other defaults Win32 has a poor multi-processing (forking is expensive). Cygwin application have to rely on that poorer cousin in order to provide multi-processing to POSIX.
- The recent kernels of Windows NT intoduced pico-thread which are very cheap, weren't available in the Win32 API back when introduced, but where exposed through the "Linux-lite" API that is WSL in order to make a usefull multiprocessing.
On the other hand WSL is far from complete. There is tons of stuff that you can do on your GNU/Linux that you can't do with WSL (e.g.: filesystem drivers)
Wait, what? (Score:3)
Getting Linux to run under Windows is like paying a call girl to hold the Fleshlight for you.
Getting Linux to run under Windows is like paying a call girl to hold the Fleshlight for you.
Perhaps, but it combines an attractive user interface with picking up fewer viruses...
That's what I meant, why use Windows to run Linux? Just run Linux and be done with it.
p-sweet (Score:2)
I'd imagine having a bunch of different distros embracing this Bash for Ubuntu Linux subsystem for Windows will lead to a lot of the bugs being ironed out.
Embrace, extend, extinguish. At least the New Microsoft (TM) is giving us what we want, though.
To insure full data mining (Score:2)
Stop repeating repeating yourself (Score:2)
He's written a blog post describing how to run openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 on Windows 10, according to Fossbytes, which
reports that currently users have two options -- openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2.
So you can run openSUSE Leap 42.2 or SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2? But how do you choose which of openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 to run?
openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2
File-locking semantics (Score:2)
I can't wait to see this error:
rm: The action can't be completed because the file is open in another program. Close the file and try again.
Re:Running Linux on Windows is awesome? How so? (Score:5, Informative)
Doing what I do now - developing for Linux in Visual Studio. And, to be honest, even though I develop for Linux, I personally prefer using Windows on the desktop both at work and at home (my little home server runs on Debian, but it is mostly used as a data graveyard and the only time I actually use it is when running midnight commander in a ssh session).
Re: Running Linux on Windows is awesome? How so? (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, uh...
"sensible" is the word you're looking for.
Visual Studio beats anything on Linux. If that's your main use for a computer then run whatever system it takes.
Well, uh...
"sensible" is the word you're looking for.
Visual Studio beats anything on Linux. If that's your main use for a computer then run whatever system it takes.
I think AC was questioning dundelfalke's practice of developing software for Linux, but not having a Linux bed to actually test it on. You'd think that a Linux developer would have computers w/ the various base distros, like Debian, Fedora, Gentoo and Slackware, which would enable him to ensure that his stuff would work on the bulk of distros out there.
There is no need to test it for several Linux distributions, I target specific hardware with a specific runtime environment. You know all these WiFi routers that run Linux underneath a web GUI? Something like that.
Visual Studio beats anything on Linux.
This is the sort of thing you hear from Windows devs in a bubble. Visual Studio is the best.......only for C# and
.NET. The fact is it doesn't even have basic refactoring tools, something that even Eclipse has had for a decade. Visual Studio without Resharper is really a pain. With Resharper, Visual Studio becomes tolerable, and you have to pay for it. And this only relevant if you prefer the kind of corporate development environment of Java/C# (which in many cases is the right choice). If you prefer the fr
Obviously I run the software I develop, how else can I test it?
I simply don't use Linux as a workstation operating system.
Using Wine on Linux is much better for development and there are hardly any other use-cases.
...only for the subset of Windows applications (often old versions) that have gold/platinum support in Wine.
That said, once you accept that some people do actually want to run Windows (probably for the GUI - Linux folk never did get the message that a GUI is more than a way of running 8 copies of vim side-by-side), the real competitor to WSL for development is running Windows, with Linux as a virtual machine (as others have said, nobody ever picked Linux for its user-friendliness) set up to mimic your tar
Linux folks generally don't get GUIs because that was never part of their education. Most are perfectly happy with a command line interface. GUI development is hard and requires a very different skill set. It is more of an art with a lot of touchy-feely air about it. And one person's GUI is another's bane if not done correctly. Consider allowing the command line interface to be lifted into a GUI. What are the paradigms that must be supported? How orthogonal are the features? How do modal interactions cloud
The windows offerings are no comparison.
What's so awesome about getting all of the disadvantages of Windows with none of the benefits of Linux in order to run less user-friendly applications from Linux? Using Wine on Linux is much better for development and there are hardly any other use-cases.
Not just that, what Linux application is there that is not available under Windows? That Windows needs a way to run it?
Also, there are some hundreds of Linux distros out there, so why pick any? It would have made more sense for Microsoft to do what FreeBSD does - have specific Linux jails - like Debian, Fedora, Gentoo and Slack, and then let people run their applications on them. Also provide the user the option of using anything w/ or w/o systemd
Real Stuff (Score:1)
If SUSE is the real stuff, why are more real people running Ubuntu? Linux binaries running in Windows does not help me because I don't run Windows. But for those who must use Windows, the ability to have access to all Linux programs is a good idea.
As to Windows binaries running in Linux, why assume it's up to Linux folks to make that happen? As Linux takes more market share, on servers and on the desktop, all software vendors will want to be where the action is. And THAT is the real stuff.
Re:Real Stuff (Score:5, Insightful)
Weird, isn't it. Getting Linux working on Windows has to be MS's effort, since they're the ones with access to the build process of official releases, and they have access, like everyone, to Linux code and build process, even for SuSE. Getting Windows on Linux has to be MS's effort, since they're STILL the only ones with legitimate access to the source code of Windows and the "patented" stuff therein.
Yet it's Linux's fault that Windows programs don't work on Linux, and Linux's fault that Linux programs don't run on Windows.
MS still have the only legitimate access to all the information necessary to make this work. But failure is someone else's fault...
MS still have the only legitimate access to all the information necessary to make this work. But failure is someone else's fault...
Well, it's not so strange. After all, they have problems sometimes making *Windows* binaries work right on Windows.
libraries. basically anything you plug in to a motherboard will have different linux projects which sort of make it work, each of which will have a couple of forks and several subtly-incompatible minor versions and patches. then there will be a bunch of interface projects duct-taped on top of those projects, which are even more muddled and confusing, and the only documentation is hoping that someone has made a wiki page about it.
even free software developers are giving up on distro package systems because i
a driver is a binary, unless you're running an interpreted kernel for some reason.
To answer your first question. Linux distributions fill different needs. RedHat, SUSE, Are Enterprise Linux solutions meaning your CIO won't have a fit with using them. Debian, Fedora are Server based where you realize you are not paying for anything important from getting the Enterprise support. Then you have the likes like Ubuntu and Mint. Which are more Desktop/Workstation linux distributions meant for people to work with. Not just set it and forget it.
Linux was designed to be a lot like Unix so it w
Re: Real Stuff (Score:1)
A lot of real people use Ubuntu Servers as basis for real business like Dropbox. So keep it real, bruh
Well people are using windows server for real business too. What is the point. Just because they can do something it doesn't mean they should.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:1)
Yeah Ubuntu 'server edition' is mainly a desktop/workstation distro. Ya Muppet.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:3, Insightful)
"Enterprise" is a marketing term. It has no technological meaning. The "real" Linux is the one with the capabilities you need. If you need RedHat, then it's because you have incompetent tech workers who need a support contract, not because you need "real" Linux.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:4, Interesting)
If you need RedHat, then it's because you have incompetent tech workers who need a support contract, not because you need "real" Linux.
Or, you run something shitty like Oracle DBMS, where the company will refuse to support you unless you run one of their approved OS's (i.e., Red Hat).
Re: Real Stuff (Score:4, Informative)
I'm no fan of Oracle, but if they didn't require that the OS can at least be recognized by the support workers, they'd never get around to actually support anything. They're not Linux support, they're application support. And remember, they are actually supporting Linux where they've dropped support for Mac OS.
Oracle is getting pretty long in the tooth, and Microsoft is outstripping them in both performance, features AND cost, so there is some justification to call them shitty. But to call them that because they support the "wrong Linux" and not your pet project just illustrates the problem with Linux: it's a sect, not an OS.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:4, Insightful)
The "support contracts" also gain you access to developers when needed. At times I have had enterprise agreements with both RedHat and SUSE. On more that one occasion when facing esoteric bugs we have been able to escalate via our support contracts. As soon as they were able to reproduce the bugs they are were able to drive upstream code changes to fix the bugs.
Conversely I have worked directly with a number of open source software developer to address bugs, but I will say that it was much effective working with developers that are paid to address bug and already a reputation in the open source community. Because my team's time is much more valuable than the cost of enterprise support contracts I would much rather keep them focused on much higher value activities.
To put things into snarky terms you might understand, "real" Linux is a complete open source ecosystem of capabilities and services. [snark mode]If you do not need an enterprise support contract it is likely because you do not provide much value to a company and so your time is best spent tinkering and chasing down issues.[/snark mode]
The point is I know how to grow my own food, but I still go to the grocery store because my time is in demand. That doesn't mean I don't appreciate my neighbors who have beautiful gardens, and I doubt that they think of me as incompetent because I go to grocery store either.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:5, Insightful)
People run RedHat for the long-term support. Enterprises don't like being forced to upgrade on a vendor's schedule, and RedHat was the first Linux provider to recognize that and cater to it. Timely security upgrades for a consistent platform - over years - is what enterprise users want. And like it or not, that is a technological meaning.
People run RedHat for the long-term support. Enterprises don't like being forced to upgrade on a vendor's schedule, and RedHat was the first Linux provider to recognize that and cater to it. Timely security upgrades for a consistent platform - over years - is what enterprise users want. And like it or not, that is a technological meaning.
Uh... no. SLES (Oct 2001) came months before RHELAS (Mar 2002) and even so Red Hat doesn't acknowledge the existence of 2.1 (wikipedia does) which still came after regardless. Red Hat's official position is that RHELAS didn't exist until v3 (Jan 2004). Feature for feature, IMHO, Red Hat didn't have an enterprise worthy product until RHEL 5.
I get your meaning, you just used the wrong distro in your argument.
Re: Real Stuff (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm wondering why they don't do a sensible, stable version like OpenBSD.
Crappy tablets?? Surface Pro 3 and 4 RULES!